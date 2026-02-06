Anzeige
Samstag, 07.02.2026
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
WKN: A3CSML | ISIN: US3696043013 | Ticker-Symbol: GCP
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 21:56
272,00 Euro
+0,18 % +0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 19:34 Uhr
49 Leser
GE Aerospace Board of Directors Authorizes Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.47 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026. The ex-dividend date is March 9, 2026.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

GE Aerospace's Investor Relations website at https://www.geaerospace.com/investor-relations and our corporate blog at https://www.geaerospace.com/news/articles, as well as GE Aerospace's social media accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE Aerospace, including financial and other information for investors. GE Aerospace encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

SOURCE GE Aerospace

© 2026 PR Newswire
