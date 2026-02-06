Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2026 dividend of $3.45 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2026. As stated in our most recent earnings release, Lockheed Martin is significantly increasing our investments while maintaining our historical practice of using a disciplined and dynamic approach to capital allocation.

