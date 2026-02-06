Old National Bancorp: Old National Names Joe Chasteen Chief Revenue Enablement Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp ("Old National") has appointed Joe Chasteen to the role of Chief Revenue Enablement Officer, a newly-created strategic leadership position focused on organic growth and revenue generation.

Chasteen brings more than 27 years of business banking and enterprise leadership experience to Old National, previously holding senior roles at large financial institutions across the country. Across those organizations Joe has led large teams spanning multiple regions, building sales strategies, guiding integrations, and supporting the growth of business clients of all sizes.

A core focus of the Chief Revenue Enablement Officer role will be establishing and reinforcing Old National's enterprise-wide disciplined sales processes, including further advancing the use of customer relationship management tools and leading efforts across sales enablement, data and reporting, market leadership frameworks, and go-to-market execution.

"Joe's background demonstrates a unique combination of deep banking expertise, proven leadership, and disciplined execution," said Old National President & Chief Operating Officer Tim Burke. "His track record of building high-performing teams and driving consistent results across organizations, along with his highly collaborative approach, will bring even more rigor, consistency, and accountability to our sales delivery."

Chasteen holds a B.A. in Marketing Management from Michigan State University and an M.S. in Finance from Walsh College. He resides in Michigan and will office in Troy, Mich., reporting directly to Burke.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com