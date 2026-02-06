Base Carbon Inc.: Base Carbon Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (together, with affiliates, "Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of its Special Shareholder Meeting (the "Meeting").

Shareholders voted in favour of appointing BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company for the 2025 fiscal year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration:

# of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 35,409,493 99.983%

6,108 0.017%



Shareholders, excluding certain Shareholders as discussed below, also voted in favor of an ordinary resolution to approve, ratify and confirm the extension of the expiry of certain outstanding options to buy common shares of the Company originally set to expire on September 7, 2025 and February 10, 2026 until September 7, 2027 and February 10, 2028, retrospectively. The full text of which is set out in the information circular prepared for the Meeting.

Certain Shareholders, being related persons that would receive, or would be eligible to receive, a material benefit from the extension of the options, and the votes attached to the shares they own were excluded from voting (whether by proxy or otherwise) on the extension of these options.



# of Votes in Favour % of Votes in Favour # of Votes Against % of Votes Against 24,146,981 97.347%

658,000 2.653%



For more information refer to the management information circular dated December 23, 2025, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

