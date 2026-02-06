Parks! America, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

13 weeks Ended December 28, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 1,182,629 - 357,551 - 553,218 - 2,093,398 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 156,094 40,080 79,801 275,975 Other revenue driven costs (2) 23,345 7,216 11,588 42,149 Personnel costs (3) 342,440 183,709 147,148 673,297 Advertising and marketing 91,847 64,610 86,493 242,950 Other segment expenses (4) 257,050 95,258 98,992 451,300 Segment income (loss) - 311,853 - (33,322 - - 129,196 - 407,727

13 weeks Ended December 29, 2024 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue - 1,110,718 - 289,761 - 369,979 - 1,770,458 Less significant expense categories (1)- Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 131,243 44,207 76,212 251,662 Other revenue driven costs (2) 21,004 5,163 6,856 33,023 Personnel costs (3) 305,029 166,726 168,723 640,478 Advertising and marketing 40,449 32,102 51,345 123,896 Other segment expenses (4) 279,047 90,791 118,842 488,680 Segment income (loss) - 333,946 - (49,228 - - (51,999 - - 232,719

(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment -level information that is regularly provided to the CODM. (2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume. (3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes. (4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable Consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes:

13 weeks ended December 28, 2025 December 29, 2024 Consolidated segment income - 407,727 - 232,719 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 218,320 270,352 Depreciation and amortization 211,081 208,548 Other operating (income), net (2,791 - (52 - Contested proxy and related matters, net - (567,157 - Other (income), net (22,074 - (13,382 - Interest expense 48,752 57,469 (Loss) income before income taxes - (45,561 - - 276,941

(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.

Additional Segment Data

For the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2025 December 29, 2024 Depreciation and amortization: Georgia Park - 102,720 - 89,416 Missouri Park 50,170 53,778 Texas Park 57,776 64,940 Corporate 415 414 Total depreciation and amortization - 211,081 - 208,548

For the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2025 December 29, 2024 Capital expenditures: Georgia Park - 256,711 - 495,776 Missouri Park 22,184 7,900 Texas Park 25,958 97,800 Total capital expenditures - 304,853 - 601,476

As of December 28, 2025 September 28, 2025 Total assets: Georgia Park - 7,538,721 - 8,043,972 Missouri Park 3,179,266 3,299,882 Texas Park 8,089,496 8,135,982 Corporate 401,034 19,606 Total assets - 19,208,517 - 19,499,442 Total cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park - 1,222,386 - 1,920,827 Missouri Park 806,825 888,745 Texas Park 1,128,025 1,053,298 Corporate 264,737 14,524 Total cash & short-term investments - 3,421,972 - 3,877,394 Total assets less cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park - 6,316,335 - 6,123,145 Missouri Park 2,372,441 2,411,137 Texas Park 6,961,471 7,082,684 Corporate 136,297 5,082 Total assets less cash & short-term investments - 15,786,545 - 15,622,048



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2025 on February 9, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 9, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

