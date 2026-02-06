Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VIII Announces Closing of Upsized $241,500,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VIII (NASDAQ: HCICU) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 24,150,000 units, which included 3,150,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The IPO was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $241,500,000. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "HCICU" on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-twelfth (1/12) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination ("Share Right"). There are no warrants issued publicly or privately in connection with the IPO. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and the Share Rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "HCIC" and "HCICR," respectively.

Daniel J. Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, commented "We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our initial public offering and the launch of our eighth flagship SPAC. This milestone positions us as the preferred partner for a category-winning company seeking a NASDAQ listing. We are grateful for the trust of our investors and look forward to delivering long term value to our shareholders."

The Company is a newly incorporated blank check company founded by Daniel J. Hennessy and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company reserves the right to pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology and energy transition sectors.

Barclays Capital Inc. and Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, served as the lead joint book-running managers for the IPO, and Academy Securities, Inc. served as co-book running manager for the offering.

Of the proceeds received upon the consummation of the IPO and simultaneous private placements of units, $241,500,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the IPO) was placed in the Company's trust account. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of February 6, 2026, reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the IPO and the private placement, will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The IPO was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and was declared effective on February 4, 2026. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

