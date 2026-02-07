Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2026) - Heard & Associates LLC, an established provider of specialized financial solutions, has officially announced the opening of its new office in Chicago, marking a strategic expansion of its physical operations. Building on its long standing presence in Olympia Fields, the firm is scaling its physical infrastructure to provide localized accounting services Chicago businesses and residents require to navigate the 2026 fiscal year. This new location serves as the primary hub for the firm's enhanced tax and advisory programs, effective immediately.





The decision to open a dedicated Chicago office is a direct response to the increasing demand for high level fiscal oversight within the metropolitan area. By establishing this new base of operations, Heard & Associates aims to provide more accessible, face to face consulting for a diverse range of clients, from urban startups to established corporations. This move successfully bridges the gap between the firm's established history in the South Suburbs and the rapid economic growth occurring within the heart of the city.

Enhancing Localized Financial Infrastructure in Chicago

The new Chicago office is equipped to handle the full spectrum of modern business needs, with a specific focus on bookkeeping programs. These programs have been redesigned to integrate seamlessly with the firm's new Virtual CFO platform, allowing for real-time ledger synchronization and automated compliance monitoring. The expansion allows for a higher volume of localized support, ensuring that business owners have direct access to technicians who understand the specific regulatory landscape of the city.

In addition to day to day financial management, the Chicago hub will prioritize complex Tax preparation for the upcoming filing season. With 2026 bringing several key adjustments to the federal and state tax codes, the firm has staffed the new office with specialists who focus on early filing advisory and predictive analytics. This operational shift is designed to help clients move away from reactive tax filing and toward a proactive model that identifies liabilities well in advance of deadlines.

Maintaining the Legacy of Service in Olympia Fields

While the expansion into the new Chicago office represents a significant milestone, the firm remains deeply committed to its original roots. The established office in the South Suburbs continues to serve as a critical pillar for the organization, offering specialized tax services Olympia Fields residents have relied on for over a decade. The dual office structure allows the firm to offer a broader range of consulting hours and specialized sessions focused on property related financial planning and local tax incentives.

By maintaining these two distinct locations, the firm provides a comprehensive "local first" approach that covers both the metropolitan center and the southern regions. This logistical growth is supported by an investment in advanced data security and factory trained financial analysts. This ensures that whether a client visits the new Chicago location or the established Olympia Fields office, they receive the same rigorous standard of financial accuracy and technical precision.

"Our mission has always been to deliver clear, reliable financial solutions that help our clients stay compliant and thrive," says Tricia Heard, Principal Managing Director at Heard & Associates LLC. "Whether we are working with a local startup in the South Suburbs or a remote client halfway across the country, our goal is to demystify the numbers and provide actionable insights that lead to success."

Operational Milestones and Accessibility

The launch of the Chicago office is part of a larger corporate initiative to democratize high-level financial expertise. The firm has also enhanced its digital infrastructure, allowing for secure nationwide remote options that complement its physical growth. This ensures that even as the firm expands its physical footprint in Illinois, it can maintain the scalability required to serve the burgeoning small business market across the United States.

Interested parties can verify the firm's expanded service availability and physical locations through their official business profiles and verified data listings:

https://www.google.com/search?kgmid=/g/11xkrc40zd

https://www.google.com/search?kgmid=/g/11ms9qc269

Furthermore, clients can access the direct location data for the new and existing offices through the following verified navigation links:

Chicago Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/DrKTxfBLGRfom5mi6

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DrKTxfBLGRfom5mi6 Olympia Fields Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/mi3YVyEsF2PhsUF29

As Heard & Associates LLC moves forward with its dual-office model, the firm remains dedicated to providing the most reliable financial solutions in the Midwest, ensuring that every client is positioned for sustainable growth and long-term fiscal health.

About Heard & Associates LLC

Heard & Associates LLC is a professional accounting firm specializing in proactive tax preparation, comprehensive bookkeeping, and Virtual CFO consulting. With offices in Chicago and Olympia Fields, IL, the firm provides a blend of local expertise and nationwide remote services. Dedicated to clarity and compliance, Heard & Associates LLC serves small businesses and individuals with a focus on long-term financial stability.

