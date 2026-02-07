Anzeige
Samstag, 07.02.2026
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
07.02.2026 16:10 Uhr
The Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund to launch tomorrow the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026 will commence tomorrow, hosted in AlUla Governorate through a partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, with high-level participation from economic decision-makers, ministers of finance, central bank governors, leaders of international financial institutions, and a distinguished group of experts and specialists from around the world.

The launch of the Conference comes at a time when the global economy is undergoing profound transformations in international trade and financial systems, accompanied by growing challenges related to slowing growth, rising uncertainty, and increasing pressures on emerging market economies. This underscores the importance of strengthening international dialogue, coordinating economic policies, and enhancing the resilience of these economies in support of global economic stability.

The Conference aims to contribute to shaping the economic policy agenda for emerging market economies in a manner that supports growth and prosperity, while simultaneously reinforcing global economic stability, This will be achieved by providing a high-level international platform for the exchange of views, policy discussions, and the sharing of relevant experiences and expertise.

This year's Conference is held under the theme "Policies Amid a Reset of the International Trade and Financial Systems," highlighting the rapid transformations taking place in the global economy and the challenges and opportunities they present for emerging market economies, particularly in the areas of international trade, monetary and financial systems, and macroeconomic policies.

The Conference program focuses on a number of priority issues and policy areas, including the reshaping of global trade amid geopolitical and economic shifts, the dynamics of the international monetary and financial system, and the challenges facing monetary policy in an environment characterized by uncertainty and structural transformations.

In addition, the Conference will address fiscal policy resilience and frameworks in a shock-prone world, the role of public policies in enhancing economic resilience, and ways to stimulate private sector-led growth, boost productivity, and achieve an appropriate balance between the role of the state and the empowerment of the private sector in emerging market economies.

The Conference will conclude with discussions centered on strengthening the resilience of emerging market economies and economic transformation, reviewing key lessons learned, and outlining future steps to support international cooperation, policy coordination, and the development of practical solutions to address global economic challenges.

The AlUla Conference is expected to raise global awareness of emerging market economies' issues, highlight their pivotal role in the global economy, and strengthen the presence of these issues on the international economic and media agenda, supporting the achievement of more inclusive and sustainable economic growth over the long term.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:https://alulaeme.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ministry-of-finance-and-the-international-monetary-fund-to-launch-tomorrow-the-second-edition-of-the-alula-conference-for-emerging-market-economies-302681866.html

