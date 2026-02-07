MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 February 2026 - Alibaba Group today opened "Alibaba Wonder on Ice" (AWI), an interactive public installation in Milan's Piazza del Castello Sforzesco, using artificial intelligence and cloud computing to showcase how virtual retail experiences could evolve during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
The AI agent then acts as a virtual stylist, interacting with visitors and offering tailored recommendations for clothing, fragrance, and makeup. As participants make selections, the experience evolves continuously, demonstrating how AI-enabled retail can move beyond static product catalogues towards adaptive, interactive experiences. Each journey culminates in a personalized AI-generated video in which the visitor's avatar becomes the central character in a digital gala setting.
The experience is supported by Alibaba's latest AI and cloud technologies, including its Qwen3 series of large language and vision models, Wan 2.2 image-to-video generation model, and Taobao Vision's immersive shopping solution, and Alibaba Cloud's global cloud infrastructure.
Architecture Inspired by Ice and Light
Spanning 40 meters, the installation consists of two architectural elements:
AWI will be open to the public from February 7-22, 2026, during the Olympic Winter Games, and March 6-15, 2026, during the Paralympic Winter Games.
Showcasing the First AI-Generated Olympic Fan Art Collection
The opening of AWI also marked the unveiling of the results of the Alibaba Cloud AIGC Championship @ Milano Cortina 2026, the first Olympic fan engagement initiative of its kind developed in partnership with the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Museum and the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee.
Using Alibaba's Wan video generation models, fans from around the world created original video artworks inspired by four winter sports: figure skating, short track speed skating, alpine skiing, and snowboarding.
A curated selection of the top 100 works is now being displayed on the surface of the Snow Globe. This collection represents the first AI-generated artworks to be displayed by the Olympic Museum located in Lausanne, Switzerland. Ten creators will be awarded tickets to attend the Olympic Winter Games in person.
By combining Olympic inspiration with accessible AI technology, Alibaba Wonder on Ice invites fans worldwide to go beyond spectating, allowing them to step into the Games, express their "vibe," and join the Olympic Movement in an entirely new way.
