Attadale, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2026) - Digital Hitmen Pty Ltd, a digital marketing agency based in Attadale, Western Australia, announced the implementation of a senior-led campaign delivery model across all SEO and PPC services, effective January 2026.

The company stated that the updated delivery structure assigns campaign planning, execution, and optimisation directly to senior SEO, PPC, and web specialists, rather than account management teams. According to Digital Hitmen, the change was introduced to improve execution consistency, reduce internal handoff delays, and support more direct alignment between strategy development and technical implementation.

Implementation of Revised Campaign Delivery Structure

Digital Hitmen reported that the revised structure applies to all active and new client engagements beginning in January 2026. Under the updated model, senior specialists oversee campaign architecture, performance analysis, and ongoing optimisation across search and paid advertising channels.

The company indicated that the implementation followed an internal review of campaign workflows and performance oversight, with the objective of streamlining execution and maintaining accountability at the specialist level.

"This change formalises how we deliver work across SEO and PPC," said James Avery Manager of Digital Hitmen Pty Ltd. "By placing senior specialists directly in control of campaigns, we are standardising execution and ensuring decisions are made by those closest to the data and technical requirements."

Scope of the Delivery Model Update

According to the company, the senior-led structure applies to integrated SEO and PPC campaigns managed across multiple industries and geographic markets. The model consolidates strategic planning, performance monitoring, and optimisation under a single specialist team per campaign.

Digital Hitmen stated that this approach is intended to support clearer performance evaluation, faster iteration cycles, and consistent technical standards across campaign activity.

Data Governance and Performance Oversight

The company noted that the revised delivery framework places emphasis on structured data review and documented decision-making. Campaign adjustments are evaluated using search intent analysis, conversion performance metrics, and technical diagnostics.

According to Digital Hitmen, performance reporting under the updated model is designed to reflect measurable activity rather than surface-level indicators, with a focus on transparency and repeatable processes.

Technology Evaluation and Controlled Adoption

Digital Hitmen stated that the updated delivery structure also supports controlled evaluation of emerging technologies, including AI-assisted optimisation tools, where they align with measurable performance objectives. The company indicated that new tools are assessed internally before being introduced into active campaigns.

About Digital Hitmen Pty Ltd

Digital Hitmen Pty Ltd is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Attadale, Western Australia. The company provides SEO and PPC advertising services and operates using a senior-specialist delivery model focused on structured execution and performance oversight.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282889

Source: FG Newswire