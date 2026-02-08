Anzeige
08.02.2026 05:06 Uhr
8849 TANK X Launches: World's First Rugged Phone with 1080p & 220 lumens Projector

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 8849, the pioneering force in rugged projector phones, today announced the launch of the TANK X - a next-generation rugged phone that blends cinema-grade projection, flagship performance, and uncompromising durability, setting a new benchmark for outdoor, professional, and tech-driven users.

Built-in 1080p One-Key Projector

The TANK X's projector delivers stunning 1080p resolution at 220 lumens - bright enough for clear viewing in various lighting conditions. With intelligent auto-focus and one-touch projection, users can instantly transform any surface into a big display. Whether sharing presentations or enjoying movies, the projector operates efficiently without excessive battery drain - redefining mobile projection in rugged devices.

17600mAh Battery: Power the outdoor life

Power endurance is critical for rugged users. Equipped with an industry-leading 17600mAh battery, the TANK X provides up to a week of daily use on a single charge. It features 120W super-fast charging and supports reverse charging to power other devices, from extended expeditions to demanding work sites. Users will gain unprecedented freedom from power outlets.

Dimensity 8200: 5G Performance Meets Efficiency

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200, delivering flagship-level 5G connectivity and WiFi 6 support. This 4nm processor ensures smooth multitasking, lag-free gaming, and seamless streaming while maintaining excellent power efficiency, even in challenging environments.

16GB RAM + 512GB ROM: Limitless Storage & Speed

The TANK X eliminates performance bottlenecks with its ample storage. Users can run multiple demanding applications simultaneously while storing vast libraries of offline maps, 4K footage, and project files directly on the device - ideal for both work and entertainment without compromise.

The TANK X launches with Android 15, offering enhanced privacy controls, improved notification management, and optimized battery efficiency. Its triple-camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 64MP night vision, and a 50MP front camera, enabling high-quality photography in any lighting condition. Additionally, a 1200-lumen camping light offers powerful illumination for outdoor, emergencies, and night work.

The TANK X is now available on 8849tech.com. Stay tuned for more updates.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment". With the launch of the TANK X, 8849 continues its mission to push the boundaries of rugged mobile technology - combining innovation, endurance, and performance into one unstoppable device.

Contact Information

Email: support@8849tech.com

Phone: +86 18676755187

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is_1pVLCarQ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/8849-tank-x-launches-worlds-first-rugged-phone-with-1080p--220-lumens-projector-302681875.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
