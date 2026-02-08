Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 08.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2026 06:48 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

From Prompts to Plots: LAiPIC's AI Generates 16-Minute Anime Stories

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As generative AI continues to dominate social platforms with short animated clips, one major challenge remains unresolved: how to create long-form, coherent animated stories without relying on traditional production teams.


Officially launched on February 1, 2026, Doratoon pushes AI animation beyond fragmented visuals and toward fully realized narrative content.

Hong Kong-based AIGC company LAiPIC believes it has crossed that threshold with the launch of Doratoon, an AI-powered anime creation platform capable of generating up to 16 minutes of continuous, story-driven animation from a single text prompt.

Built on more than a decade of animation R&D, Doratoon is powered by LAiPIC's proprietary Visual Intelligence Engine and trained on a library of over 18 million animation assets. With just one sentence of input, the platform automatically interprets scripts, generates storyboards, designs characters, renders scenes, and synthesizes voice acting and background music-delivering a complete animated video with minimal human intervention.

Unlike most AI animation tools that focus on short clips, Doratoon is designed for long-form, multi-shot storytelling. The platform can generate 10 shots in a single pass, with the ability to scale up to 99 shots, each lasting up to 12 seconds, enabling creators to produce cohesive animated stories suitable for episodic or serialized content.

Doratoon also addresses one of AI animation's most persistent challenges: visual consistency. By pre-building a structured asset library of main characters, environments, objects, and props, the platform ensures consistent character design, visual style, and world continuity across multiple scenes and episodes-making it well suited for IP development, world-building, and brand storytelling.

Featuring a fully automated, end-to-end workflow, Doratoon allows users with no animation or editing experience to create polished, ready-to-publish animated videos.

The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including education, branded content, social media series, e-commerce visuals, digital tourism, and science communication. By dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of long-form animation production, Doratoon enables creators and brands to experiment with narrative content at unprecedented speed and scale.

"Our goal with Doratoon is not to replace professional animators," said Bruce Wei, Founder & CEO of LAiPIC, "but to remove the technical and cost barriers that prevent creators from telling longer, more complex stories."

To learn more about Doratoon, visit www.doratoon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875846/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-prompts-to-plots-laipics-ai-generates-16-minute-anime-stories-302680248.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.