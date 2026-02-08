Anzeige
08.02.2026
CCTV4:2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) Kicks Off in Yangjiang, Guangdong

BEIJING, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by the China Media Group's Chinese Language Global Program Center and Yangjiang City, the 2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) is aired live from February 7 to 8. This cultural feast provides a travel guide during Spring Festival in China for domestic and international audiences through a nearly 20-hour livestream.

2026 China Cultural and Tourism Gala (Spring Festival Special) Kicks Off in Yangjiang, Guangdong

The event, a product of the in-depth collaboration between CMG and Guangdong Province, includes "Have fun in Guangdong", "Let's celebrate the Chinese New Year in Guangdong", and "Please visit Yangjiang during the Chinese New Year", etc.Representatives from all 21 prefecture-level cities in Guangdong Province and 9 cities from 8 other provinces gathered to promote their respective cultural tourism activities and unique resources of the Chinese New Year as well as those in spring, showcasing the diverse scenic and cultural attractions across China.

At the same time, an offline exhibition area opened. The "Guangdong Goods Fair" features thousands of products for Spring Festival, while the "National Cultural Tourism Showcase" promotes specialty items from different regions, viewers can purchase them online via the livestream.Traditional folk performances like lion dances and the Chaozhou-Shantou Yingge dance, along with intangible cultural heritage displays and cultural-creative product promotions, create together a strong festive atmosphere.

Throughout the livestream, many interactive giveaways such as scenic spot tickets and packages for tourists are distributed. Highlighting its coastal charm, Yangjiang, host city of this event, leads all viewers on a virtual stroll along Hailing Island, a visit to the Maritime Silk Road Museum of Guangdong, and explorations into its intangible cultural heritage as the "Hometown of Chinese Kites" and a "Lacquerware Hub," offering both domestic and international followers a travel reference with unique cultural experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889454/2026_China_Cultural_and_Tourism_Gala__Spring_Festival_Special__Kicks_Off_in_Yangjiang__Guangdong.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv42026-china-cultural-and-tourism-gala-spring-festival-special-kicks-off-in-yangjiang-guangdong-302681984.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
