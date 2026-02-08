Kathmandu, Nepal--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2026) - Sherpa Expedition and Trekking, a Nepal-based trekking company, released information outlining its route-planning approach designed to help trekkers experience traditional footpaths along the Annapurna circuit Trek while minimizing exposure to newly constructed road sections.

The company stated that infrastructure development in parts of the Annapurna region has altered portions of the historic trekking route. Sherpa Expedition and Trekking indicated that its guided itineraries prioritize legacy trails that predate road construction, particularly in areas where original footpaths remain accessible through alternative routing.

Route Planning Along the Annapurna Circuit

According to the company, careful route selection allows trekkers to bypass road-adjacent sections of the Annapurna Circuit by using established stone stairways, hillside paths, and village-to-village trails that were traditionally used by local communities. These routes are commonly found in areas above the Marsyangdi Valley and near Upper Pisang, where original trails continue to run parallel to newer transport corridors.

Sherpa Expedition and Trekking reported that its guides rely on local knowledge and field experience to identify trail segments that maintain pedestrian access while supporting cultural and environmental preservation.

Local Engagement and Trail Preservation

The company stated that engagement with local villages plays an important role in identifying traditional routes and seasonal trail conditions. Sherpa Expedition and Trekking noted that trekking activity along original footpaths contributes to local economies while reducing pressure on vehicle-accessible roads.

"Our objective is to support trekking experiences that respect established footpaths and local settlement patterns while adapting to changes in regional infrastructure," said Beau Alexander, Director of Sherpa Expedition and Trekking. "Route planning is approached with attention to safety, terrain conditions, and cultural continuity."

Safety Considerations and Environmental Context

Sherpa Expedition and Trekking indicated that avoiding road sections may involve steeper terrain or more remote trails. The company stated that its guided routes are structured to account for acclimatization requirements, weather variability, and trail conditions, including contingency planning for seasonal disruptions.

The company added that using original trails aligns with responsible trekking practices by limiting erosion, preserving historic trail features, and reducing environmental impact in sensitive areas of the Annapurna region.

About Sherpa Expedition and Trekking

Sherpa Expedition and Trekking is a trekking and expedition company based in Nepal, specializing in guided Himalayan trekking routes. The company offers structured itineraries across major trekking regions, including the Annapurna region, with an emphasis on traditional trails, local engagement, and route safety.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282854

Source: FG Newswire