oakpool.ai Launches AI Sentiment Analysis Engine and Client Dashboard for AI Search Visibility

Platform update gives brands measurement and execution tools for AI search visibility and generative engine optimization

NEW YORK, NY AND MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / February 8, 2026 / oakpool.ai, an AI search visibility platform and services company, today announced the launch of its AI Sentiment Analysis engine and Client Visibility and Sentiment Dashboard, giving brands new tools to measure and improve how they appear across AI search systems and large language models.

As AI answer engines play a larger role in product research and brand discovery, companies need visibility into how AI systems describe and position them in response to branded and category queries. oakpool.ai's new capabilities provide a practical measurement and execution layer for AI search optimization (generative engine optimization) programs.

The AI Sentiment Analysis engine evaluates how leading language models characterize brands across branded prompts. It analyzes tone, confidence, and narrative framing, then converts model outputs into structured sentiment signals that teams can benchmark and track over time. Brands can measure AI sentiment, detect narrative risk, compare positioning against competitors, and connect optimization work to perception change across AI generated answers.

oakpool.ai also introduced its Client Visibility and Sentiment Dashboard, which provides a unified view of performance across AI search and answer platforms. The dashboard tracks visibility across prompt sets, sentiment trends, model level response patterns, and competitive positioning.

It also includes real time workflow tracking that shows the optimization and engineering work being performed by the oakpool.ai service delivery team. Clients can see active workstreams across content, entity signals, technical markup, and citation development tied to AI discoverability. The dashboard is designed to provide operational transparency, not just reporting.

oakpool.ai combines platform software with specialist delivery across AI search and generative optimization programs.

"We believe strongly in human-in-the-loop AI," said James Hamilton, co-founder of oakpool and oakpool.ai. "Agentic AI and automated optimization will continue to advance, and we are building with that future in mind. Today, brands still need judgment, editorial rigor, and accountable technical execution. Our model brings together AI analysis, workflow automation, and human expertise in a single system."

The platform is supported by oakpool.ai's engineering and search optimization teams, who maintain prompt libraries, entity maps, structured data, and response analysis across major AI platforms so brands can connect strategy directly to measurable visibility and sentiment outcomes.

The AI Sentiment Analysis engine and Client Dashboard are now available to oakpool.ai clients.

About oakpool.ai

oakpool.ai provides visibility, intelligence, and guidance for brand visibility in the AI search era. The platform gives brands a free baseline read on their presence across generative search engines and where it can be improved, and the combined software and services offering helps brands become and remain relevant to generative engines.

About oakpool

oakpool is a 100 percent founder and employee owned digital marketing and technology firm founded by James Hamilton and Alex Ford. The firm builds teams, systems, and software for sustainable growth. oakpool works across consumer, outdoor, technology, hospitality, cultural, and private equity sectors. The company takes its name from a stretch of water on the Musconetcong River in western New Jersey, where Ford and Hamilton agreed to go into business together after an evening of fly fishing.

