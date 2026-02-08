Jonathan Shkiler, known as Carpenter Johnny, is launching a 2026 initiative to expand his client base for custom wood decks, fences, arbors, pergolas, and more in Winnipeg. His focus is on engaging homeowners while upholding high-quality, all-wood construction standards.

2026 Client Growth Initiative Across Winnipeg Communities



Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2026) - Winnipeg-based Carpenter Johnny has announced a 2026 initiative aimed at increasing his client base for custom wood deck, fence, arbor, pergola, and gazebo installations across the city and surrounding communities.





The initiative is designed to strengthen engagement with homeowners in communities such as East Saint Paul, West Saint Paul, Riverdale, Sunnyside, Oak Bluff, St. Norbert, Crestview, Charleswood, Westdale, Headingley, Kildonan, Linden Woods, and Fort Richmond. Carpenter Johnny emphasized that the effort focuses on providing accessible, high quality outdoor wooden decks, fences, landings, pergolas, and more to residential properties in these communities.

Enhancing Service Delivery to Meet Growing Demand

Jonathan Shkiler explained that the initiative reflects ongoing demand for customized outdoor wood structures. "Our goal for 2026 is to reach more homeowners and landlords across Winnipeg who are interested in professional grade and affordable wood decks, fences, and garden structures," said Shkiler. "This initiative is about making our services more approachable and responsive to homeowner and investor needs while maintaining the craftsmanship standards that our clients expect."

The initiative includes efforts to improve scheduling availability, project consultation processes, and customer communications. Carpenter Johnny noted that these adjustments are aimed at enhancing service delivery and providing more homeowners with access to his custom carpentry expertise.

Focus on Natural Wood Construction

Carpenter Johnny continues to emphasize the use of natural wood in all projects. Materials include pressure treated wood, or cedar. Projects offered under this initiative include:

Custom decks for outdoor living and entertaining

Wood fences for privacy and boundary definition

Pergolas for shaded garden or patio spaces

Arbors to enhance landscaping

Each project is built based on site conditions, homeowner specifications, and local regulations.

Supporting Residential Communities

As part of the 2026 client growth initiative, Carpenter Johnny is also prioritizing outreach and engagement with residential neighborhoods across Winnipeg. He has cited local expertise as a key factor in planning and executing projects efficiently. He is familiar with municipal requirements, property layouts, and neighborhood conditions, which allows for seamless installation of outdoor structures.

Shkiler added, "By applying our knowledge of Winnipeg's bylaws, we can ensure each project aligns with community standards and homeowner expectations."

Carpenter Johnny Announces Client Growth Initiative

Commitment to Quality and Service

Carpenter Johnny affirmed that his 2026 client growth initiative does not compromise quality. Every deck, fence, pergola, arbor, or gazebo is designed and installed with attention to detail and long term durability. Carpenter Johnny highlighted that client satisfaction and functional outdoor spaces remain the cornerstone of his operations.

The initiative also includes structured consultation processes to align project designs with homeowner expectations and available property space.

Carpenter Johnny Named Best Affordable Fence and Deck Builder in Winnipeg for 2025

In a significant recognition of his dedication to quality craftsmanship and customer service, Carpenter Johnny has been honored as the "Best Affordable Fence and Deck Builder in Winnipeg for 2025" by Best of Best Review. This award underscores his commitment to providing high-value, budget-friendly carpentry solutions without compromising on the quality that Winnipeg homeowners have come to trust.

Carpenter Johnny's transparent pricing model and outstanding service played a crucial role in receiving this recognition. Jonathan Shkiler, has become a well-known and trusted name in Winnipeg's construction industry. His ability to deliver high-quality outdoor structures at affordable prices has made Carpenter Johnny a standout business in the local market.

About Carpenter Johnny

Jonathan Shkiler is a Winnipeg-based outdoor carpentry specialist with a focus on building fences, decks, pergolas, arbors, and more for residential and rental properties. Having started his business in 2015, Jonathan combines hands-on carpentry expertise with real estate investment insight. Shkiler also serves as a volunteer committee member with the Manitoba Real Estate Investor Association, supporting education and collaboration within Manitoba's investor community.

