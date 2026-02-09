Anzeige
09.02.2026
SWS Medical Brings Next-Generation Blood Purification Solutions to WHX Dubai 2026

CHONGQING, China, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWS Medical will participate in the Dubai World Health (WHX) Expo for the seventh consecutive year. From February 9-12, the SWS team will exhibit at Booth N°37.D70-01, engaging with industry leaders, partners, and clients.

The company operates a fully integrated blood purification value chain spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution, enabling the delivery of high-quality, innovative solutions worldwide. In late 2025, SWS signed an MOU with a leading Middle Eastern medical and laboratory services provider, establishing a strategic framework for trade cooperation and intelligent healthcare innovation.

As a leader of China's globally expanding medical device sector, SWS Medical's participation at WHX Dubai highlights its advanced technology capabilities and strengthening position in the global blood purification market.

At WHX 2026, SWS Medical will showcase its latest innovations blood purification for dialysis and critical care:

  • The SWS-4000 and SWS-6000 series, representing China's leading dialysis technology with a combined 20% market share in China in 2025. The SWS-6000-SWS's best-selling model worldwide-is the only dialysis machine in China with certified monitoring of blood pressure, blood volume, temperature, and online clearance rate. The SWS-4000 features an Online HDF system for personalized, on-demand sterile fluid production. Both machines deliver safer, more efficient treatment through real-time monitoring, intuitive controls, and automated safety features.
  • The SWS-5000, China's No. 1 CRRT machine for three consecutive years and CE certified, is an award-winning all-in-one platform supporting multi-organ blood purification, including the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, and pancreas.
  • The SWS Dialyzers manufactured using proprietary pre-vacuum pressure steam sterilization and 100% BPA-free materials, deliver high solute clearance, reliable ultrafiltration, and albumin retention aligned with clinical best-practice targets.
  • The IntegratedManagement Platform, connecting dialysis centers, clinicians, and patients through - Data Hub, Patient Card, and Hemodialysis Management System - creates a closed-loop ecosystem that transforms dialysis data into smarter, safer, and more efficient care.

Based in Chongqing, China, SWS Medical is a publicly listed medical device company (STAR Market, SSE: 688410) specializing in blood purification solutions for dialysis and critical care. The company plays a leading role in advancing China's blood purification industry, chairing the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and contributing to the development of national and industry standards. SWS Medical operates globally, with products certified to international quality and regulatory standards, including CE marking and ISO 13485:2016 compliance.

swsdialysis.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sws-medical-brings-next-generation-blood-purification-solutions-to-whx-dubai-2026-302679974.html

