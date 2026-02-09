Elisa Oyj: Automatic monitoring of brand counterfeits and protection for the factory - Lumene Group upgraded its cyber solutions to a new era

Lumene Group has updated its cybersecurity services together with Elisa. One of the new services monitors online brand abuse and reacts to potential counterfeits. The cooperation also includes 24/7 monitoring of cyber threats and the protection of stores and production lines.

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish cosmetics company Lumene Group has completed the renewal of its cybersecurity services that began in 2024 in cooperation with Elisa. The goal of the cooperation has been to improve the protection of the company's increasingly digitalized production and brands sold in several countries. The all-encompassing cybersecurity project has been carried out by Elisa's Finnish experts, on schedule.

Lumene Group became a customer of the Elisa Security Operations Center (SOC), which monitors the services 24/7 and enables rapid response to potential cyber threats. In addition, Lumene Group implemented, for example, DDoS protection and firewalls to protect network connections at the production facility and stores.

Lumene Group, known especially for its LUMENE, CUTRIN, and IDA WARG Beauty brands, aims to double its turnover by the end of the decade, and modern cybersecurity services are a prerequisite for achieving this goal. In recent years, the company has improved the efficiency of the operations of its production facility in Espoo, and has invested heavily in digitalization, which has also further increased the importance of cybersecurity.

"We invested millions of euros in the production environment, and it would have been foolish to ignore cybersecurity," says Petri Pantsar, Head of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Lumene Group. "The comprehensive protection we have now built ensures that our production will not be disrupted and that we will maintain a safe, good and stable workplace for our hundreds of employees also in the future," he continues.

With the Cybersecurity Center OT service developed by Elisa, Lumene Group monitors the production facility, equipment in the environment, production lines and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which today are increasingly exposed to cyber threats.

Lumene Group also carried out penetration testing and physical security audits to find and fix potential vulnerabilities.

"Elisa's experts found the right solutions, and projects have been completed on schedule, which is rare for such large-scale IT projects," Pantsar says.

Threat intelligence service monitors the internet for brand counterfeits

In addition to traditional cybersecurity monitoring and response, Elisa and Lumene Group have built a new kind of threat intelligence service that allows Lumene Group to monitor the misuse of its brands online and quickly react to potential breaches.

"The service has proven its value when we have been able to take action against, for example, fake websites," Pantsar describes.

Lumene Group has not experienced any data breaches since the introduction of Elisa's services, but Pantsar emphasizes that continuous development and vigilance are essential.

"Information security is never complete, but we have taken significant steps in the right direction."

In addition, Pantsar praises Elisa's personnel.

"Elisa has succeeded in hiring high-quality workforce from the labor market. Personally, I appreciate the fact that the experts' way of working is professional yet relaxed."

Lumene Group is one of the leading Nordic beauty companies, specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performing, sustainable skincare, makeup, and hair care products. The Group is home to our leading Nordic beauty brands, including LUMENE, CUTRIN, and IDA WARG Beauty. Our brands are available in 26 countries, with a global reach through online channels. Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Lumene Group develops, formulates, and manufactures the majority of its products in-house, combining Nordic nature with scientific innovations. Our key markets include Finland, Scandinavia, the UK, Germany, and Poland, supported by a team of over 370 professionals worldwide. In 2024, Lumene Group's net sales totalled EUR 102 million. We are proud to be a certified B Corporation, reflecting our commitment to social and environmental responsibility. The majority owner of Lumene Group is Verdane, a European private equity company focused on sustainable growth. www.lumenegroup.com

