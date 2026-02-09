ADM Energy Plc - Final Results

9 February 2026

ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")

Final Results and Publication of Annual Report

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, announces its audited full year results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024.

The Company will be publishing its Annual Report and Accounts, which will be made available on the Company's website at www.admenergyplc.com and are being sent to Shareholders.

Extracts from the audited full year results can be found below.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About ADM Energy PLC

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100% interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC (" Vega") and through Vega holds a 25% carried working interest in the Altoona Lease, California (" Altoona"); a 41.4% economic interest in JKT Reclamation, LLC (" JKT"); a 42.2% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC (www.ofxtechnologies.com) (" OFXT"), and through OFXT holds 100% of Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC (" EOS"); and, a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage', "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

Non-executive Chairman's Statement

Dear Stakeholders,

During 2024 the Board continued the ground up rebuilding of ADM initiated in 2023 with a focus on

building a portfolio oil and gas productive and cash generative investments in the U.S. onshore oil and gas

industry. Consistent with our Chairman's macro view of world energy requirements and continued appetite for oil and gas production, the Company believes that establishing a portfolio positioned accordingly will create long-term and sustainable value for shareholders.

The investment thesis around which the Board is rebuilding the Company is based on the premise that production, specifically oil production in major U.S. shale lays is at, or very near, its peak. This view is shared by then-CEO (current Chairman) of NYSE-listed Diamondback Energy (market cap circa US$44 billion),Travis Stice who stated at Diamondback's 2025 shareholder meeting that "production has peaked" in the major U.S. shale plays.

The Board believes that the major implications of a coming peak or plateau (and eventual decline) in shale production is that the onshore focus of the U.S. industry will (i) shift back to greater emphasis on exploration and exploitation of historically prolific conventional oil and gas provinces within the U.S. through drilling and the application of enhanced oil recovery techniques and technologies; and, (ii) toward the application of technologies refined in shale plays to other, historically underdeveloped, resource plays.

Our Upstream Strategy therefore is to position the Company with a portfolio consisting of select core areas within the United States major oil and gas producing basins that combine critical mass of production to support a self-sustaining enterprise with upside in the form of either drilling inventory or enhanced oil recovery potential. We believe that a company built around this thesis will be an attractive acquisition candidate as larger onshore oil companies shift focus back to conventional, EOR-based and non-shale resource play oriented production growth strategies.

We believe certain trends in the global economy and, in particular the United States, continue to support a robust outlook for investment in oil and gas now and into the foreseeable future.

In its 2025 Global Outlook, Exxon Mobil Corporation estimates that the annual, natural production decline rate in the world's legacy oil fields is approaching 15% per annum. This amounts to ca. 15 million barrels per day of production that the global oil industry will have to replace just to maintain current production levels of ca. 100 million barrels per day.

Yet, world demand for crude oil continues to grow. While the energy transition continues globally, British energy giant bp - in its 2025 Outlook - estimates that demand for oil continues to grow (since 2019) at a rate of 600,000 barrels per day per annum with growth in demand driven by emerging economies and declining transportation demand in developed economies significantly offset by rising demand from the petrochemical sector.

Continued acceleration of generative AI and data centre development in the U.S. continues to drive increasing demand for electric power and natural gas, as noted by BlackRock, a global asset manager with ca. US$14.02 trillion AUM, "Both fossil fuels and renewables, supported by critical infrastructure and resource management, will play complementary roles as AI and other technologies continue to reshape demand patterns worldwide."

Together with oil and gas friendly policies of the current U.S. administration ("Drill Baby, Drill" as famously phrased by then candidate and current U.S. President, Donald J. Trump) the Board believes that political and macro-economic conditions are highly favourable for the strategy around which the Board is rebuilding the Company.

Lord Henry Bellingham

Non-Executive Chairman

7 February 2026

Independent Auditor Report

To the Shareholders of ADM Energy Plc

For the year ended 31 December 2024

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified opinion section:

• the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Parent Company's affairs as at 31 December 2024 and of the Group's profit for the year then ended;

• the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards;

• the Parent Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and

• have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

We have audited the financial statements of ADM Energy plc (the 'Parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2024 which comprise the group income statement and statement of comprehensive income, group and company statements of financial position, group and company statements of changes in equity, group a statement of cashflows and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and UK adopted international accounting standards and, as regards the Parent Company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006.

Basis for qualified opinion

Included within other creditors, is an amount owed to the operator of the Group's working interest in the an oil and gas block in Nigeria amounting to £1,481,404. While management were able to obtain a confirmation of this balance from the operator, it was materially different to the carrying value of the liability in the Group's financial statements and the carrying value does not include the effect of discounting the liability. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to verify the accuracy of this liability in the Group financial statements. Due to the lack of supporting documentation, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments were necessary in relation to the closing value of the liability, and the corresponding impact on profit and loss for the reporting period.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Independence

We remain independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Material uncertainty relating to going concern

We draw attention to note 2 in the financial statements, which explains that the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on raising the necessary funds to service its ongoing working capital requirements as established in the cash flow forecast. At the date of signing these financial statements, there is no guarantee that the funding to meet the Group's and Company's obligations will be secured. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

For the reason set out above and based on our risk assessment, we determined going concern to be a key audit matter. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. This conclusion is reached based on acceptable levels of audit assurance gained from the following procedures:

• Obtaining the Directors cash flow forecasts for the period to 30 June 2027 and assessing the key underlying assumptions, including forecast levels of capital and operating expenditure used in preparing these forecasts. In doing so we considered actual costs incurred in the financial year 2024 against budgeted and contracted commitments;

• Considered the accuracy of forecasts produced by management by reference to key assumptions made, as well as identifying specific elements of the forecasts that are critical for demonstrating that the business remains a going concern, taking into account variances that arose;

• Evaluating different scenarios based on the identified sensitivities within the forecasted model to identify the potential funding need that exists within the going concern period;

• Testing the mechanical integrity of the forecast model prepared by management by checking the accuracy and completeness of the model, including challenging the appropriateness of estimates and assumptions with reference to empirical data and external evidence;

• Considered the trends of key commodity prices in the financial year and in the period up to the date of the approval of these financial statements;

• Considered the viability of the mitigating factors available to management to be able to raise the necessary funds within the going concern period;

• Given the period of time between the date of the statement of financial position and the date of approval of these financial statements, we assessed the following:

The bridge performed by management of the group financial position as at 31 December 2025 which included specific consideration of the liability and cash positions being used in the forecasts;

Obtained and inspected letters from certain stakeholders confirming that they will not recall their short term debt for immediate repayment within the going concern period; and

Holding discussions with key creditors of the company to understand a restriction on use of funds available within the group for use at the parent company level.

• We inspected a letter of support from a key shareholder, Concepta Consulting AG, and assessed their intention and ability to provide such support to the Group and Company;

• Reviewed the adequacy and completeness of the disclosure included within the financial statements in respect of going concern.

Our responsibilities and the responsibility of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of the report.

Overview

Key audit matters 2024 £'000 Carrying value of intangible assets* Carrying value of proved and developed assets * Going concern* 519 754 N/A

Materiality Group financial statements as a whole £41,000 based on 2% of gross assets. Parent Company financial statements as a whole £24,000 based on 2% of gross assets.

*we were appointed in 2024 so 2023 information has been excluded as we were not the auditor.

An overview of the scope of our audit

Our Group audit was scoped by obtaining an understanding of the Group and its environment, the applicable financial reporting framework and the Group's system of internal control. On the basis of this, we identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the Group financial statements including with respect to the consolidation process. We then applied professional judgement to focus our audit procedures on the areas that posed the greatest risks to the group financial statements. We continually assessed risks throughout our audit, revising the risks where necessary, with the aim of reducing the group risk of material misstatement to an acceptable level, in order to provide a basis for our opinion.

The Group consists of the Parent Company and eleven subsidiaries. In determining the components in scope for the Group audit, we obtained an understanding of the Group's structure, financial reporting processes and where the risk of material misstatement was most likely to arise.

For the purpose of our group audit, the group consisted of three components in total. These were comprised of the Parent Company, ADM Energy USA Inc and Vega Oil and Gas LLC legal entities. We included these components within the scope of our work because of their contributions to the Group's consolidated financial position. These entities were subjected to a component-level materiality due to the presence of significant risks within the Group and the nature of its activities. ADM 113 Limited and Blade V, LLC were in the scope for an audit of specific balances and assessed using Group performance materiality over those balances associated with the identified risks to the Group. The remaining entities were not assessed as in the scope of the group audit.

All audit work was performed directly by the Group engagement team, and no component auditors were engaged.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit, and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Please refer to the Material uncertainty relating to going concern paragraph of this report to understand the key audit risk identified with respect to the Group's going concern. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for qualified opinion section and the Material uncertainty relating to going concern, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of intangible assets (References: Accounting policy - Key estimations and assumptions; Accounting policy - Intangible Assets; Note 10 - Intangible Assets) The Group holds intangible assets with a carrying value of £519,000 which relates solely to the Group's Altoona exploration and evaluation asset. IFRS 6 requires management to perform an annual impairment indicator assessment, and where an indicator exists, the Directors are required to perform a detailed impairment assessment. These assessments require the Directors to apply judgment, and the outcome depends on inputs such as production forecasts, expected cash flows, discount rates, comparable market data and the selection of valuation techniques. The level of estimation uncertainty and subjectivity involved meant this area required significant audit attention. We reviewed and challenged management's indicators of impairment assessment against the requirements of the relevant accounting standards to determine whether there were any indicators of impairment. As indicators were assessed as present, we also reviewed and challenged the impairment assessment performed by management. Our specific audit procedures performed in this regard included: • We evaluated the adequacy of Management's valuation method and agreed their inputs to supporting documents such as a sale of a percentage of the underlying investment; • We challenged the appropriate classification of the assets and ensured this is consistent with the requirements of the relevant accounting standards; and • Checked the disclosures in the annual report meets the requirements of IFRS. Key observations: We found the Directors assessment of the carrying value of intangible assets to be acceptable.

Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of proved undeveloped assets (References: Accounting policy - Key estimations and assumptions; Accounting policy - Property, Plant and Equipment; Note 11 - Property, Plant and Equipment) The Group acquired proven undeveloped oil and gas assets during the year. These require an annual impairment indicator assessment, and where an indicator exist, the Directors are required to perform a detailed impairment assessment. These assessments require the Directors to apply judgment, and the outcome depends on inputs such as production forecasts, expected cash flows, discount rates, comparable market data and the selection of valuation techniques. The level of estimation uncertainty and subjectivity involved meant this area required significant audit attention. We reviewed and challenged managements indicators of impairment assessment against the requirements of the relevant accounting standards to determine whether there were any indicators of impairment. Our specific audit procedures included: • Obtaining and reviewing the reserve report prepared by management's expert; • We assessed the competence and independence of Management's expert used to determine the reserves base; and • Checked the disclosures in the annual report meets the requirements of IFRS. Key observations: We found the Directors assessment of the carrying value of intangible assets to be acceptable.

Our application of materiality

We apply the concept of materiality both in planning and performing our audit, and in evaluating the effect of misstatements. We consider materiality to be the magnitude by which misstatements, including omissions, could influence the economic decisions of reasonable users that are taken on the basis of the financial statements.

In order to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that any misstatements exceed materiality, we use a lower materiality level, performance materiality, to determine the extent of testing needed. Importantly, misstatements below these levels will not necessarily be evaluated as immaterial as we also take account of the nature of identified misstatements, and the particular circumstances of their occurrence, when evaluating their effect on the financial statements as a whole.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined materiality for the financial statements as a whole and performance materiality as follows:

Group financial statements Parent Company financial statements Materiality £41,000 £24,000 Basis for determining materiality Materiality was determined as 2% of gross assets. Materiality was determined as 2% of gross assets. Rationale for the benchmark applied Gross assets were considered the most appropriate benchmark as they represent the primary measure used by investors in assessing the Group's performance and position, and the balance sheet is the key driver of economic decision-making for a Group whose activities centre on its assets ability to generate revenue. Gross assets were considered the most appropriate benchmark as they represent the primary measure used by investors in assessing the Group's performance and position, and the balance sheet is the key driver of economic decision making for a Group whose activities centre on its assets ability to generate revenue. Performance materiality £24,600 £14,400 Basis for determining performance materiality Performance materiality was set as 60% of overall materiality to reduce the risk that undetected misstatements at the component and Group level exceed overall materiality. Performance materiality was set as 60% of overall materiality to reduce the risk that undetected misstatements at the component and Group level exceed overall materiality. Rationale for the percentage applied for performance materiality The percentages applied reflected our assessment of aggregation risk, the nature of the Group's operations, and our expectation of the level of misstatement based on prior audit experience and our risk assessment. The percentages applied reflected our assessment of aggregation risk, the nature of the Company's operations, and our expectation of the level of misstatement based on prior audit experience and our risk assessment.

C omponent performance materiality

For the purposes of our Group audit opinion, we set performance materiality for each component of the Group, apart from the Parent Company whose materiality and performance materiality are set out above, based on a percentage of between 60% and 75% of Group performance materiality dependent on a number of factors including our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of those components. Component performance materiality ranged from £18,750 to £25,000.

Reporting threshold

We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them all individual audit differences in excess of £2,100. We also agreed to report differences below this threshold that, in our view, warranted reporting on qualitative grounds.

Other information

The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the document entitled 'annual report' other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether this gives rise to a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

As described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report, we were unable to satisfy ourselves concerning the liabilities of £1,481,404 held at 31 December 2024. We have concluded that where the other information refers to the liability balance or related balances, it may be materially misstated for the same reason.

Other Companies Act 2006 reporting

Based on the responsibilities described below and our work performed during the course of the audit, we are required by the Companies Act 2006 and ISAs (UK) to report on certain opinions and matters as described below.

Strategic report and Directors' report Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report: • the information given in the Strategic report and the Directors' report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and • the Strategic report and the Directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Except for the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report, in the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and Parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the Directors' report.

Matters on which we are required to report by exception Arising solely from the limitation on the scope of our work relating to the liability referred to above: • we have not obtained all the information and explanations that we considered necessary for the purpose of our audit; and • we were unable to determine whether adequate accounting records have been kept. We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion: • returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or • the Parent Company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or • certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made.

Responsibilities of Directors

As explained more fully in the Directors' Report, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and the Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Extent to which the audit was capable of detecting irregularities, includingfraud

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud is detailed below:

Non-compliance with laws and regulations

Based on:

• Our understanding of the Group and Parent Company and the industry in which it operates;

• Discussion with management and those charged with governance;

• Obtaining an understanding of the Group's and Parent Company's policies and procedures regarding compliance with laws and regulations

We considered the significant laws and regulations to be the UK-adopted international accounting standards, the AIM Rules for Companies, and the relevant tax legislation in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, including US and UK tax law.

Our procedures in respect of the above included:

• Detailed discussions were held with management to identify any known or suspected instances of non- compliance with laws and regulations;

• Review of minutes of meetings of those charged with governance and reviewing correspondence with relevant tax and regulatory authorities for any instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations;

• Identifying and assessing the design effectiveness of controls that management has in place to prevent and detect fraud;

• Challenging assumptions and judgements made by management in its significant accounting estimates, including assessing the capabilities of management to consider sufficient judgement and estimates in their assessment over the carrying value of the exploration and evaluation assets, the carrying value of the proved and developed assets, the carrying value of investment in associates subsidiaries, the carrying value of the decommissioning provision and the accounting treatment of acquisitions during the year.

• Review of correspondence with regulatory and tax authorities for any instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations and confirming the amounts due to the authority's records;

• Review of financial statement disclosures and agreeing to supporting documentation;

• Review of legal expenditure accounts to understand the nature of expenditure incurred;

• Performing analytical procedures to identify any unusual or unexpected relationships, including related party transactions, that may indicate risks of material misstatement due to fraud;

• Confirmation of related parties with management, and review of transactions throughout the period to identify any previously undisclosed transactions with related parties outside the normal course of business; and

• Review of significant and unusual transactions and evaluation of the underlying financial rationale supporting the transactions.

Fraud

We assessed the susceptibility of the financial statements to material misstatement, including fraud. Our risk assessment procedures included:

• Enquiry with management and those charged with governance and the Audit Committee regarding any known or suspected instances of fraud;

• Obtaining an understanding of the Group's policies and procedures relating to: o Detecting and responding to the risks of fraud; and o Internal controls established to mitigate risks related to fraud.

• Review of minutes of meetings of those charged with governance for any known or suspected instances of fraud;

• Discussion amongst the engagement team as to how and where fraud might occur in the financial statements;

• Performing analytical procedures to identify any unusual or unexpected relationships that may indicate risks of material misstatement due to fraud;

• Considering remuneration incentive schemes and performance targets and the related financial statement areas impacted by these.

Based on our risk assessment, we considered the areas most susceptible to fraud to be revenue recognition, management override of controls, including the posting of manual journal entries and the judgements applied by management over the carrying value of the intangible assets, the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, the carrying value of investment in associates and subsidiaries, the carrying value of the decommissioning provision and the accounting treatment of acquisitions during the year.

Our procedures in respect of the above included:

• Testing a sample of journal entries throughout the year, which met a defined risk criteria, by agreeing to supporting documentation;

• Assessing significant estimates made by management for bias including the and judgements applied by management; and.

• Performing targeted procedures over recoverable value adjustments, including testing supporting evidence for valuation inputs and assessing whether adjustments made outside routine processes indicated potential bias.

We also communicated relevant identified laws and regulations and potential fraud risks to all engagement team members who were all deemed to have appropriate competence and capabilities and remained alert to any indications of fraud or noncompliance with laws and regulations throughout the audit.

Our audit procedures were designed to respond to risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, recognising that the risk of not detecting a material misstatement due to fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve deliberate concealment by, for example, forgery, misrepresentations or through collusion. There are inherent limitations in the audit procedures performed and the further removed non-compliance with laws and regulations is from the events and transactions reflected in the financial statements, the less likely we are to become aware of it.

A further description of our responsibilities is available on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities . This description forms part of our auditor's report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the Parent Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Parent Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Parent Company and the Parent Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

John Black (Senior Statutory Auditor)

For and on behalf of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP, Statutory Auditor

40 Gracechurch Street, London, England, EC3V 0BT

7 February 2026

RPG Crouch Chapman LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC375705).

GROUP INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024

2024 Restated 2023 Note £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue 3 95 - Cost of sales (38) - Gross profit 57 - Other operating losses (5) (210) Administrative expenses (836) (1,595) Other operating gains 9 644 1,145 Decrease in the decommissioning provision 17 2,506 188 Impairment of intangibles 10,12 (438) (16,843) Impairment of associates (924) - Operating loss 4 1,004 (17,315) Finance costs 5 (542) (263) Share of loss of associate 12,13 (409) - Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 53 (17,578) Taxation 7 - - Profit / (Loss) for the year 53 (17,578) Other Comprehensive income: Exchange translation movement 152 (551) Total comprehensive income for the year 205 (18,129) Basic profit/(loss) per share: 8 From continuing and total operations 0.01p (5.0)p Diluted profit/(loss) per share: 8 From continuing and total operations 0.01p (5.0)p

The notes form part of these financial statements.

GROUP AND COMPANY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 December 2024

GROUP COMPANY 2024 Restated 2023 (note 2) Restated as at 1 January 2023 (note 2) 2024 Restated 2023 (note 2) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets Notes 10 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 519 841 - - - Property, plant and equipment 11 754 - 17,899 - - Investment in subsidiaries 12 - - - 467 668 Investment in associates 13 532 1,085 - 232 1,085 1,805 1,926 17,899 699 1,753 CURRENT ASSETS Investments held for trading - - 28 - - Inventory - - 36 - - Trade and other receivables 14 291 18 22 520 18 Cash and cash equivalents 15 - - 25 - - 291 18 111 520 18 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 16 2,497 2,168 2,240 1,866 2,130 Convertible loans 17 803 510 - 803 510 Other borrowings 16 344 285 - 344 285 3,644 2,963 2,240 3,013 2,925 NET CURRENT LIABILITIES (3,353) (2,945) (2,129) (2,493) (2,907) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Other payables 16 2,321 1,586 2,718 355 282 Other borrowings 17 - 376 287 - 376 Decommissioning provision 18 3,394 5,943 5,627 - - 5,715 7,905 8,632 355 658 NET ASSETS/ (LIABILITIES) (7,263) (8,924) 7,138 (2,149) (1,812) EQUITY Share capital 19 14,501 13,072 11,194 14,501 13,072 Share premium 19 38,236 38,236 38,090 38,236 38,236 Other reserves 20 1,016 1,005 962 1,016 1,005 Currency translation reserve 231 79 630 - - Retained deficit (61,247) (61,316) (43,738) (55,902) (54,125) Equity attributable to owners of the Company and total equity (7,263) (8,924) 7,138 (2,149) (1,812)

The loss for the financial year within the Company accounts of ADM Energy plc was £1,793k (2023: £13,923k). As provided by s408 of the Companies Act 2006, no individual Statement of Comprehensive Income is provided in respect of the Company.

The notes form part of these financial statements.

The financial statements were approved by the Board and ready for issue on 7 February 2026.

Randall Connally, Chief Executive Officer

GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024

Share capital Share premium Exchange translation reserve Other reserves Retained deficit Total equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 January 2023 Restated 11,194 38,090 630 962 (43,738) 7,138 Loss for the year - - - - (17,578) (17,578) Exchange translation movement - - (551) - - (551) Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the year - - (551) - (17,578) (18,129) Issue of new shares 1,878 146 - - - 2,024 Issue of options & warrants - - - 33 - 33 Issue of convertible loans - - - 10 - 10 At 31 December 2023 Restated 13,072 38,236 79 1,005 (61,316) (8,924) Profit for the year - - - - 53 53 Exchange translation movement - - 152 - - 152 Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the year - - 152 - 53 205 Issue of new shares 1,429 - - - - 1,429 Issue of options & warrants - - - 23 - 23 Options lapsed during the year (16) 16 - Issue of convertible loans 4 4 At 31 December 2024 14,501 38,236 231 1,016 (61,247) (7,263)

The notes form part of these financial statements.

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024

Share capital Share premium Other reserves Retained deficit Total equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 January 2023 11,194 38,090 962 (40,327) 9,919 Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense restated - - - (13,798) (13,798) Issue of new shares 1,878 146 - - 2,024 Issue of warrants - - 33 - 33 Settlement of convertible loans - - 10 - 10 At 31 December 2023 Restated 13,072 38,236 1,005 (54,125) (1,812) Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense - - - (1,793) (1,793) Issue of new shares 1,429 - - - 1,429 Issue of options & warrants - - 23 - 23 Options lapsed during the year - - (16) 16 - Issue of convertible loans 4 - 4 At 31 December 2024 14,501 38,236 1,016 (55,902) (2,149)

The notes form part of these financial statements.

GROUP AND COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024

GROUP COMPANY Note 2024 Restated 2023 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit / (Loss) for the period 53 (17,578) (1,793) (13,923) Adjustments for: Warrants issued in settlement of fees 20 - 10 - 10 Finance costs and interest 5 542 256 499 236 FX on development costs (intangibles) 10 (5) 420 - - Fair value remeasurement of contingent liability - - - - Impairment of subsidiaries/ associate 12 924 29 1,124 12,370 Dilution of OFXT investment 50 - 50 - Depreciation 39 57 - - Other amounts written off - 54 - 54 Share based payments 20 22 18 22 18 Gains on settlement of OFX Holdings, LLC loan 9 (141) (1,521) (141) (65) Share of loss of associate 12 360 - - - Loss on disposal of leases 9 - 501 - - Shares issued as incentives - 127 - 127 Impairment of intangibles 10 438 16,843 - - Decommissioning provision 19 (2,506) (131) - - FX on decommissioning provision 19 (204) - - - Operating cashflow before working capital changes (428) (915) (239) (1,173) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 14 (36) - 5 - Decrease in inventories - 36 - - Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 15 (236) 153 (359) 382 Net cash outflow from operating activities (700) (726) (593) (791) INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Acquisition of subsidiary - (8) - (8) Loans from subsidiary - - 256 - Loans issued to associate (158) - (158) - Net cash outflow from investment activities (158) (8) 98 (8) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of ordinary share capital 18 77 - 77 - Proceeds from convertible loan note 18 195 450 196 450 Repayment of borrowings 15 (92) (20) (64) (20) Proceeds from borrowings 15 678 343 286 344 Net cash inflow from financing activities 858 773 495 774 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing and total operations - 39 - (25) Exchange translation difference - (64) - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - 25 - 25 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16 - - - -

The notes form part of these financial statements.

Major non cash transactions

GROUP COMPANY GROUP COMPANY 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-cash investing and financing activities Shares in consideration for the investment in Blade Oil V - 189 - 189 Shares in consideration for the investment in SW Oklahoma, LLC 432 - 432 - Shares in conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities 533 683 533 683 Shares in settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors 100 291 100 291 Share options to Directors and employees - 18 - 18 Contingent liability waived 495 - 495 - Expenses paid on behalf of the Company 281 - 281 - Proceeds of share issue received by subsidiary - - 160 - Investor warrants - 2 - 2 Incentive warrants - 1 - 1 Warrants in consideration for loan settlement - 13 - 13

The notes form part of these financial statements.

1 general information The Company is a public limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom and its shares are listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company also has secondary listings on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange ("BER") and Xetra, the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"). The Company mainly invests in natural resources and oil and gas projects. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is as detailed in the Company Information section of the report and accounts on page 3. As permitted by section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the profit and loss account of the company is not presented as part of these financial statements. The Company's total comprehensive loss for the financial year was £1.7million (2023: £13.9 million). 2 PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied throughout all periods presented in the financial statements. As in prior periods, the Group and financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards . As ultimate parent of the Group, the Company has taken advantage of Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework (FRS 101), which addresses the financial reporting requirements and disclosure exemptions in the individual financial statements of "qualifying entities", that otherwise apply the recognition, measurement and disclosure requirements of UK adopted international accounting standards. The disclosure exemption adopted by the Company in accordance with FRS 101 are: i • a statement of compliance with IFRS (a statement of compliance with FRS 101 is provided instead); ii • related party transactions with two or more wholly owned members of the group; and iii • a Statement of Cash Flows and related disclosures iv In addition, and in accordance with FRS 101, further disclosure exemptions have been applied because equivalent disclosures are included in the consolidated financial statements of ADM Energy plc. These financial statements do not include certain disclosures in respect of: v • financial instrument disclosures as required by IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures; and vi • fair value measurements - details of the valuation techniques and inputs used for fair value measurement of assets and liabilities as per paragraphs 91 to 99 of IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement. In publishing the Parent Company financial statements here together with the Group financial statements, the Company is taking advantage of the exemption in Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present its individual income statement and related notes that form a part of these approved financial statements. The financial statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRS for each type of asset, liability, income and expense. The measurement bases are more fully described in the accounting policies below. The current period covered by these financial statements is the year to 31 December 2024. The comparative figures relate to the year ended 31 December 2023. The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling (£) which is the functional currency of the Group. There has been a prior year restatement, further detail can be found below in note 2 "Correction of prior year error". An overview of standards, amendments and interpretations to IFRSs issued but not yet effective, and which have not been adopted early by the Group are presented below under 'Statement of Compliance'. GOING CONCERN Going Concern The Directors have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activities and the realisation of assets and extinguishment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. In assessing the appropriateness of this basis, the Directors have prepared a cash flow forecast for the period ending 30 June 2027, which indicates that under current conditions, the Group and Company will need to raise funds in order to settle the Group's existing and forecast contractual and committed obligations. In the base-case cash flow forecast prepared by management, the Group anticipates being able to manage its working capital requirements through a combination of generating cashflows from the Group's trading operations, successfully entering into settlement or standstill agreements with the Group's legacy creditors and raising additional funds. These assumptions are not contractually committed and this indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The Group's primary operating entities are Altoona JV, LLC ("Altoona") and Eco Oil Disposal, LLC ("EOD"). The Group's forecasts assume that Altoona and EOD achieve production volumes, sales volumes, realised commodity prices, and operating and administrative costs broadly in line with the budgets approved by the Directors. The forecasts also assume the successful execution of funding initiatives, including the completion of the sale of a 10% working interest in the Altoona Lease and EOD entering into a commodity price swap during the first half of 2026, neither of which has been completed as at the date of approval of these financial statements. These initiatives are expected to raise funds of $180,000 and $250,000 respectively. In addition, while the Group has deferred certain costs and creditors historically, there can be no assurance that such arrangements will continue or that creditors, including tax authorities, will agree to revised settlement terms. The Directors have stress tested the base case forecast by preparing sensitised scenarios which incorporate plausible downside circumstances including less optimistic forecasts for the operating entities, a reduction to the oil price and also a scenario whereby the Group is unable to successfully negotiate standstill or settlement agreements with its creditors. In all of the scenarios tested, there is an additional funding requirement. In the worst case scenario, which is a combination of all the downside circumstances happening together, there is an additional funding requirement of £1.4m within the going concern assessment period. The Directors consider there are mitigating factors available to them that can be executed if the downside scenarios were to happen. These include raising additional debt, selling an interest in the Group's assets and raising additional equity funding from new and existing and shareholders. In addition, the Directors have received a letter of support from the shareholder, Concepta Consulting AG, which indicates that additional funding would be provided to the Group and Company to enable it to meet its working capital requirements in the going concern assessment period. The Group and Company have a history of successfully raising debt and equity as well as selling minority interests in its existing assets. The Directors have undertaken several activities to raise funds to fund its current and ongoing commitments and to raise funds to develop the business to be self sufficient which will enable it to meet its contractual obligations. In January 2026 VEUSA completed a senior secured financing (the "VEUSA Financing") with Shoreline Energies, LLC (the "Lender"). The VEUSA Financing is structured as a 5-year, US$1 million loan with an interest rate of 12.0% per annum. During the first year the loan is interest only with interest payments made quarterly in arrears. Starting in the second year the loan has even, monthly amortisation payments until maturity. The Company is a guarantor of the VEUSA Financing and has entered into a share pledge of the share capital of VEUSA and ADM 113 Limited (BVI), the entity which holds the equity capital of PR Oil & Gas (Nigeria) Limited, the owner of a 12.3% cost share and 9.2% profit share in OML-113, Aje Field. The terms of the loan include a restricted payment provision whereby VEUSA is not permitted to make any dividend or other payments to the Company without the express permission (at the sole discretion) of the lender. In November 2025 the Group entered into a commodity price swap to sell 1,200 barrels of oil for a period of 18 months starting from November 2026. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction US$225,000 was funded to JKT Reclamation at closing and JKT Reclamation will make a monthly payment equal to 1,200 multiplied by the difference between the average monthly price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil and US$46.75. Although EOD and Altoona may generate distributable cash, the Directors note that, under the terms of Vega Energy USA, Inc.'s financing arrangements, lender consent is required before funds can be upstreamed to the Company. The ability to obtain such consent is not within the Group's sole control. As a result of the matters described above, the Company and Group is likely to require ongoing financial support from shareholders and other stakeholders to meet its obligations as they fall due. While such support has been provided in the past and the Directors have received a letter of support that this will continue, there can be no assurance that it will continue or on favourable terms. Having reviewed the Group's overall position and outlook in respect of the matters identified above, the Directors are of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that funding will be secured and therefore that the operational and financial plans in place are achievable. In light of the matters described above, including the dependence on the successful execution of operational plans across the Group's underlying businesses, the assumptions regarding revenue, costs and commodity prices, the need to secure lender consents, the reliance on continued access to external capital, and the concentration of key responsibilities among a small number of individuals, the Directors acknowledge the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's and the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be required if the Company or the Group is unable to continue as a going concern.

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. The Group's and Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 6 February 2026 and the Statements of Financial Position were signed on behalf of the Board by Stefan Olivier. The Group financial statements give a true and fair view and have been prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company The following new standards have come into effect this year however they have no impact on the Group: Standard Description Effective date IFRS 16 Leases Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback - Amendments 1 January 2024 IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements Classification of liabilities as Current or Non-Current and Non-current Liabilities with Covenants - Amendments 1 January 2024 IFRS 7 Financial Instruments Disclosures - Supplier Finance Arrangements 1 January 2024 Standards, amendments and interpretations, which are effective for reporting periods beginning after the date of these financial statements which have not been adopted early: Standard Description Effective date IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates 1 January 2025 IFRS 9 Financial Instruments Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments- Amendments 1 January 2026 IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information 1 January 2024* IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures 1 January 2024* IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements 1 January 2027* Amendments to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures: Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments 1 January 2026* IFRS Accounting Standards Annual Improvements to IFRS standards 1 January 2026 IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 Contracts Referencing Nature-dependent Electricity - Amendments 1 January 2026* *Not yet endorsed in the UK There are no IFRS's or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company or Group. CORRECTION OF PRIOR YEAR ERROR The below tables show the prior adjustments to the 2022 and 2023 Group and Company figures. GROUP 1 January 2023 Adjustment Restated 1 January 2023 (note 2) 31 December 2023 Adjustment 31 December 2023 Restated £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets - - - 357 484 841 Property, plant and equipment 17,899 - 17,899 - - - Investment in subsidiaries ? - ? - - - Investment in associates ? - ? 1,062 23 1,085 17,899 - 17,899 1,419 507 1,926 CURRENT ASSETS Investments held for trading 28 - 28 - - - Inventory 36 - 36 - - - Trade and other receivables 22 - 22 18 - 18 Cash and cash equivalents 25 - 25 - - - 111 - 111 18 - 18 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 2,240 - 2,240 2,273 (105) 2,168 Convertible loans - - - 427 83 510 Other borrowings - - - - 285 285 2,240 - 2,240 2,700 263 2,963 NET CURRENT LIABILITIES (2,129) - (2,129) (2,682) (263) (2,945) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Other payables 2,718 - 2,718 1,586 - 1,586 Other borrowings 287 - 287 638 (262) 376 Decommissioning provision 1,557 4,070 5,627 1,621 4,322 5,943 4,562 4,070 8,632 3,845 4,060 7,905 NET ASSETS/ (LIABILITIES) 11,208 (4,070) 7,138 (5,108) (3,816) (8,924) EQUITY Share capital 11,194 - 11,194 13,072 - 13,072 Share premium 38,090 - 38,090 38,236 - 38,236 Other reserves 962 - 962 1,036 (31) 1,005 Currency translation reserve 630 - 630 15 64 79 Retained deficit (39,668) (4,070) (43,738) (57,467) (3,849) (61,316) Equity attributable to owners of the Company and total equity 11,208 (4,070) 7,138 (5,108) (3,816) (8,924) COMPANY 31 December 2023 Adjustment 31 December 2023 Restated £'000 £'000 £'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in subsidiaries 668 - 668 Investment in associates 1,062 23 1,085 1,730 23 1,753 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 18 - 18 Cash and cash equivalents - - - 18 - 18 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 2,235 (105) 2,130 Convertible loans 427 83 510 Other borrowings - 285 285 2,662 263 2,925 NET CURRENT LIABILITIES (2,644) (263) (2,907) NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Other payables 282 282 Other borrowings 638 (262) 376 920 (262) 658 NET ASSETS/ (LIABILITIES) (1,834) 22 (1,812) EQUITY Share capital 13,072 - 13,072 Share premium 38,236 - 38,236 Other reserves 1,036 (31) 1,005 Retained deficit (54,178) 53 (54,125) Equity attributable to owners of the Company and total equity (1,834) 22 (1,812) During the year ended 31 December 2024, the Group determined that the financial statements for the prior period contained errors that related to the following areas: Decommissioning provision - The rate applied to discount the decommissioning provision in respect of the OML 113 asset was incorrect because it did not reflect the risk free rate as required by IAS 37. An adjustment has been posted to correct the rate applied and this resulted in a £4,070,000 increase to the provision at 1 January 2023. In addition, the Company had omitted a decommissioning provision in respect of the Altoona assets acquired during 2023 and an adjustment was posted of £481,000 to correct this. The combined effect of adjustments to the discount rate for the existing decommissioning provision and the recognition of the Altoona provision in 2023 was a £316,000 increase in 2023. The effect on equity was a decrease of £4,070,000 in 2022 and a cumulative decrease of £3,838,000 in 2023. Decommissioning provision £'000 1 January 2023 as previously reported 1,557 Prior year adjustment 4,070 1 January 2023 restated 5,627 Prior year adjustment 316 31 January 2023 restated 5,943 Intangible assets - No decommissioning provision or associated asset for the Altoona lease had been accounted for in 2023. This resulted in a £481,000 increase to intangibles in 2023. There was no effect on equity. Intangible assets £'000 1 January 2023 360 Prior year adjustment 481 31 January 2023 restated 841 Investments - There was a capital contribution made to the investment in OFXT that was not accounted for in 2023. This resulted in an increase of £23,566 to Investments. There was no effect on equity. Investment in OFXT £'000 31 January 2023 as previously reported 1,062 Prior year adjustment 23 31 January 2023 restated 1,085 Accruals - The fees for a director had been under accrued for in 2023. This resulted in a £20,208 increase to accruals in 2023. The effect on equity was a £20,208 decrease. Accrual £'000 31 January 2023 as previously reported 543 Prior year adjustment 20 31 January 2023 restated 563 Convertible Loan note - The incorrect discount rate had been used to measure the fair value of the liability component of the convertible loan note. This resulted in a £83,000 increase to the convertible loan note liability in 2023. The effect on equity was a £53,000 decrease. CLN £'000 31 January 2023 as previously reported 427 Prior year adjustment 83 31 January 2023 restated 510 Employment taxes - The employment taxes in 2023 had been over accrued for in 2023. This resulted in a £123,000 decrease to the liabilities in 2023. The effect on equity was a £123,000 increase. Employment taxes payable £'000 31 January 2023 as previously reported 351 Prior year adjustment 123 31 January 2023 restated 228 Classification of certain liabilities as non-current - In the previous year, there were liabilities classified as non-current without the contractual right to defer payment for at least 12 months. These loans have been reclassified to be presented as current. There is no impact on the net assets as a result of this re-classification. Impact on equity (increase/(decrease) in equity) 31 December 2023 £'000 1 January 2023 Restated £'000 Decommissioning provision (3,838) (4,070) Accruals (20) - Loans payable 123 - CLN (53) - Total liabilities (3,788) (4,070) Net impact on equity (3,788) (4,070) Impact on statement of profit or loss (increase/(decrease) in profit) 31 December 2023 £'000 Finance fee 168 Director fee (20) Employment taxes 123 CLN finance cost (53) Net impact on profit for the year (28) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (28) Non-controlling interests - Impact on operating cash flows for the year (increase/(decrease) in cash outflow) 31 December 2023 £'000 Increase of decommissioning provision liability (4,322) Increase in finance cost from decommissioning provision 168 Impact of correction to CLN liability (30) Net impact of cash outflow (4,184) The change did not have an impact on OCI for the period or the Group's investing and financing cash flows. There was no impact to the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS). KEY ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS Estimates and assumptions used in preparing the financial statements are reviewed on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The results of these estimates and assumptions form the basis of making judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Judgement also applies in determining whether costs associated with contingent liabilities can be reliably estimated or not and the extent to which it is appropriate to make disclosure in this area. RESERVES OF OIL & GAS ASSETS The Group's property, plant and equipment relate to the proved undeveloped assets acquired from its interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. Management have applied their judgment in estimating the economic reserves of oil that can be extracted at Vega. This estimate is used in the calculation of depletion by applying the units of production method. IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS Note 10 summarises the cumulative cost less amortisation of the Group's indirect investment in the Aje Field (OML 113). During the year, the Directors noted indicators of impairment related to this asset. They have therefore reviewed the value of the Group's proportionate share of the Aje fixed assets (which as a cash generating unit is represented by the property, plant and equipment asset relating to the cumulative cost of its acquisition and funding of its interest in the Aje Field) and have determined that it is appropriate to impair the asset by £202,359 (2023: £12,619,000) down to nil as oil production has ceased here. This therefore resulted in the investment in PR Oil & Gas Nigeria Ltd being impaired to nil as this company holds the Aje Field. Note 24 summaries the acquisition of Blade Oil V, LLC and the return of some of the leases back to the seller. This resulted in Blade Oil V, LLC's remaining lease, Altoona, being recognised as an exploration and evaluation asset under intangible assets. The Directors undertaken an impairment indicator assessment in accordance with IFRS 6 which requires them to use their judgment. IMPAIRMENT OF ASSOCIATES Investments in associates are stated at cost, which is the fair value of the consideration paid, less any impairment provision. Note 12 summarises the impairment consideration of the Group's associate OFX Technologies, LLC. OFX Technologies, LLC acts as a holding company for Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC which is a revenue generating software-as-a-service company. The directors completed a valuation exercise and determined that Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC has a minimum valuation which is less than the carrying value of the investment recognised by the Group. As such, management has impaired the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC by £803,000 (2023:nil). CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION Note 24 summaries the contingent consideration of nil (2023: £765,000) recognised as part of the purchase price of Blade Oil V, LLC. The assessment of contingent considerations inherently involves the exercise of significant judgment and estimates of the outcome of future events. This judgement involves the Directors making assessment as to whether an economic outflow relating to a past event is considered probable, possible or remote, and the extent to which its outcome can be reliably estimated. During the year the remaining contingent consideration was cancelled. VALUATION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE The Group issued a convertible loan note in the year ended 31 December 2023 and was determined to be a compound instrument upon initial recognition. Accordingly, the CLN is split between a liability element and an equity component at the date of issue. At the year end, the liability element had a carrying value of £803,000 (2023: £510,000)and has subsequently been recognized at amortised cost. Management estimated the fair value on initial recognition to be £807,000 (2023: £520,000) using the present value formula and a discount rate of 16% resulting in a difference compared to the proceeds received of £4,000 (2023: £10,000), which has been treated as the equity element of the compound instrument. Finance costs of £102,000 (2023: £70,000) has been recognised and is being unwound evenly over the period of the loan. DECOMMISSIONING PROVISION Decommissioning costs will be incurred by the Group, in accordance with the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement, at the end of the operating life of the production facilities associated with the Group's interest in OML 113. The Group assesses its retirement obligation at each reporting date. The ultimate asset retirement costs are uncertain and cost estimates can vary in response to many factors, including changes to relevant legal requirements, the emergence of new restoration techniques or experience at other production sites. The expected timing, extent and amount of expenditure can also change, for example in response to changes in reserves or changes in laws and regulations or their interpretation. Therefore, significant estimates and assumptions are made in determining the provision for asset retirement obligation. As a result, there could be significant adjustments to the provisions established which would affect future financial results. The provision at reporting date represents management's best estimate of the present value of the future asset retirement costs required using an annual discount rate of 2.67% (2023:2%). The provision during the year decreased by £2,345,000 as a result of a change to the cost estimates (2023: £316,000). SHARE BASED PAYMENTS The Group has made awards of options and warrants over its unissued share capital to certain Directors, employees and professional advisers as part of their remuneration. The fair value of options and warrants are determined by reference to the fair value of the options and warrants granted, excluding the impact of any non-market vesting conditions. In accordance with IFRS 2 'Share Based Payments', the Group has recognised the fair value of options and warrants, calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The Directors apply this model on the basis that there are considered to be no performance obligations included within these issued options. The share based payment charge for the year was £23,000 (2023: £33,211). The Directors have made assumptions particularly regarding the volatility of the share price at the grant date in order to reach a fair value. Further information is disclosed in Note 21. GOING CONCERN See note 2, Going Concern accounting policy. REVENUE RECOGNITION Sales represent amounts received and receivable from third parties for goods rendered to the customers and distributions from connected parties. The Group follows the five step process set out in IFRS 15 for revenue recognition. Oil sales Sales are recognised when control of the goods has transferred to the customer. Revenue is derived from the production of oil and/or natural gas from wells in which Vega Oil and Gas, LLC owns interest. Production of crude oil or natural gas typically results from fluids and/or gas coming to the surface as a result of natural pressure in the well bore driving production to the surface and/or use of pumps to lift the production to the surface and is then separated as either oil or gas. After separation, the oil will be stored in tanks on locations from which a crude oil purchaser will be contracted to purchase and pick up oil directly from the tanks with a "run ticket" issued to the well operator documenting the quantity of oil that is transferred to the oil purchaser. Natural gas production will be transferred to a pipeline with quantities attributable to the Company metered at the point in which it transfers into a pipeline owned by a natural gas purchaser. Upon transfer to the truck or pipeline owned by the purchaser, the performance obligation is satisfied, full title and risk associated with the commodity changes and the Company is entitled to payment based on prevailing commodity prices. Revenue is measured as the amount of consideration which the Group expects to receive, based on the market price for oil after deduction of applicable costs and sales taxes. During the year the revenue recognised in relation to oil sales totalled £94,000 (2023: £nil). Payments are typically received around 20 days from the end of the month during which delivery has occurred. There are no balances of accrued or deferred revenue at the balance sheet date. Oil reclamation distributions ADM US has a 42.0% economic interest in the distributions of its investment JKT Reclamation until it has received US$356,250.00 and 30.6% thereafter. Under the terms of the agreement with JKT Reclamation, ADM US is entitled to recognise its share of the distribution at the point in which the distribution is approved by the Board of JKT Reclamation. This would be after all of JKT Reclamation' s operating expenses and planned future capital expenditures are provided for from revenue and/or financing sources available to JKT Reclamation. TAXATION UK taxes Current income tax assets and/or liabilities comprise those obligations to, or claims from, fiscal authorities relating to the current or prior reporting period, that are unpaid at the statement of financial position date. They are calculated according to the tax rates and tax laws applicable to the fiscal periods to which they relate, based on the taxable result for the year. All changes to current tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement. Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. This involves the comparison of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements with their respective tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of goodwill, nor on the initial recognition of an asset or liability, unless the related transaction is a business combination or affects tax or accounting profit. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the Group are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets. Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. This involves the comparison of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements with their respective tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of goodwill, nor on the initial recognition of an asset or liability, unless the related transaction is a business combination or affects tax or accounting profit. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the Group are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets. Deferred tax liabilities are always provided for in full. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that they will be able to be offset against future taxable income. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are calculated, without discounting, at tax rates that are expected to apply to their respective period of realisation, provided they are enacted or substantively enacted at the statement of financial position date. Most changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement. Only changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities that relate to a change in value of assets or liabilities that is charged directly to equity are charged or credited directly to equity. Nigerian taxes The Company's subsidiary, P R Oil & Gas Nigeria Ltd operates offshore Nigeria and is subject to the tax regulations of that country. Current income tax assets and liabilities for current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws are those that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date. The Company engaged in exploration and production of crude oil (upstream activity). Therefore, its profits are taxable under the Petroleum Profit Tax Act. US taxes The Company's subsidiaries based in the US are subject to the tax regulations of that country. Current income tax assets and liabilities for current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws are those that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date. The Company engaged in exploration and production of crude oil (upstream activity). Therefore, its profits are taxable under the relevant federal tax codes of the Internal Revenue Service as well as under the relevant state tax codes. IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ASSETS (DEVELOPED OIL AND GAS ASSETS) Proven oil and gas properties are reviewed annually for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The carrying value is compared against the expected recoverable amount of the asset, generally by net present value of the future net cash flows, expected to be derived from production of commercial reserves or consideration expected to be achieved through the sale of its interest in an arms-length transaction, less any associated costs to sell. The cash generating unit applied for impairment test purposes is generally the field and the Group's interest in its underlying assets, except that a number of field interests may be grouped together where there are common facilities. FINANCIAL ASSETS Financial assets are recognised in the Group's statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group's financial assets are classified into the following specific categories: 'Investments measured at fair value through profit and loss, 'investments held for trading', and 'loans and receivables'. The classification depends on the nature and purpose of the financial assets and is determined at the time of initial recognition. All Trade receivables, loans, and other receivables that have fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market are classified as 'loans and receivables'. Loans and receivables are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment. Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate, except for short-term receivables when the recognition of interest would be immaterial. INVESTEMENTS IN ASSOCIATES The Group accounts for investments in associates in accordance with IAS 28 . An associate is an entity over which the Group has significant influence but does not have control or joint control, typically evidenced by holding between 20% and 50% of the voting power of the investee. Investments in associates are initially recognised at cost. Subsequently, the carrying amount is adjusted to recognise the Group's share of the associate's post-acquisition profits or losses, and other comprehensive income. The carrying amount of investments in associates is tested for impairment whenever there is an indication that the investment may be impaired. Impairment losses are recognised in the statement of profit and loss. INVENTORY Inventory comprises stock of unsold oil in storage and is valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION The consolidated financial statements present the results of ADM Energy plc and its subsidiaries ("the Group") as if they formed a single entity. Intercompany transactions and balances between Group companies are therefore eliminated in full. The consolidated financial statements incorporate the results of business combinations using the purchase method. In the Statement of Financial Position, the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities are initially recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. The results of acquired operations are included in the Consolidated Income Statement. The company has the following subsidiaries which were effectively dormant in the current and prior period and are considered to be highly immaterial to the Group's financial statements. As such these subsidiaries have not been included in the consolidated financial statements: • Geo Estratos MXOil, SAPI de CV

• ADM Asset Holdings Limited

• ADM Energy Services Limited • ADM 113 Limited BVI

• K.O.N.H. (UK) Limited

• ADM 113 One Limited JOINT OPERATIONS (OML 113 OPERATING AGREEMENT) The Group has a 9.2% profit share and 12.3% cost share in the OML 113 operating licence. The operating agreement for OML 113 is a joint arrangement, with the fundamental decisions requiring unanimity between the partners. Other decisions require a qualified majority decision. As no corporate entity exists the agreement cannot be considered to meet the definition of a joint venture. In relation to its interests in the OML 113 operations, the Group recognises: The fair value of the Group's share of the underlying assets of the joint operation (classified as intangible assets), measured at historical cost less amortisation and impairment.

Amounts owed in respect of the joint operating agreement

Revenue from the sale of its share of the output arising from the joint operation

Expenses, including its share of any expenses incurred jointly ASSET ACQUISITIONS (NOTE 25) Vega Oil and Gas, LLC On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, the Group applied the optional concentration test to assess whether the acquired set of activities and assets from Vega Oil and Gas, LLC constitutes a business. On acquisition, Vega owned three wells which had been recognised on the balance sheet as 'proved properties'. The acquisition balance sheet contains one identifiable asset, being the three wells. Only one well is producing, but the other two are proved wells and given the assets are similar in nature, valued together and no other assets exist, the concentration test is satisfied. As such, the acquisition meets the definition of an asset acquisition and the gross assets acquired will be valued equal to the consideration of the transaction. Gross assets acquired exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, and goodwill resulting from the effects of deferred tax liabilities. SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC ("SWOK") On 5 April 2027, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC. The Company owns 66.6% of the voting rights of SWOK and has control over SWOK by virtue of its shareholding. SWOK owns 60% of JKT Reclamation, LLC, thus the group indirectly owns 40%. Whilst the underlying business of SWOK, JKT Reclamation, LLC, clearly meets the definition of a business given that this is revenue generating and fully operational, SWOK does not. SWOK is a holding company that has been purchased by ADM USA to benefit from the distributions of JKT Reclamation, LLC. Thus, the acquisition is deemed to be an asset acquisition, by virtue of ADM USA essentially purchasing the investment SWOK holds in JKT Reclamation, LLC. The investment will be accounted for as an associate, in line with ADM USA's indirect holding percentage of JKT Reclamation, LLC, being 40%. EQUITY INVESTMENTS Under the equity method, the investment in an associate is initially recognised at cost. The carrying amount of the investment is adjusted to recognise changes in the Groups share of net assets of the associate. Goodwill relating to the associate is included in the carrying amount of the investments and is not tested for impairment separately. The statement of profit or loss reflects the Group's share of the results of operations of the associate. The aggregate of the Group's share of profit or loss of an associate is shown on the face of the statement of profit or loss outside the operating profit and represents profit or loss after tax. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and demand deposits, together with other short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. EQUITY An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Company after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the proceeds received net of direct issue costs. Equity comprises the following: Share capital represents the nominal value of equity shares issued.

The share premium account represents premiums received on the initial issuing of the share capital. Any transaction costs associated with the issuing of shares are deducted from share premium, net of any related income tax benefits.

Option reserve represents the cumulative cost of share based payments in respect of options granted.

Warrant reserve represents the cumulative cost of share based payments in respect of warrants issued.

Convertible loan note reserve represents the equity portion of convertible loan notes issued.

Currency translation reserve is used to recognise foreign currency exchange differences arising on translation of functional currency to presentation currency. Retained earnings include all current and prior period results as disclosed in the statement of comprehensive income. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Financial liabilities are recognised in the Group's statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. All interest related charges are recognised as an expense in finance cost in the income statement using the effective interest rate method. The Group's financial liabilities comprise trade and other payables. Trade payables are recognised initially at their fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost less settlement payments. DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITY A decommissioning liability is recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, and it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate of the amount of obligation can be made. A corresponding amount equivalent to the obligation is also recognised as part of the cost of the related production plant and equipment. The amount recognised is the estimated cost of decommissioning, discounted to its present value, using a discount rate of 2.67% (2023: 2%). Changes in the estimated timing of decommissioning cost estimates are dealt with prospectively by recording an adjustment to the provision, and a corresponding adjustment to production plant and equipment. The unwinding of the discount on the decommissioning provision will be included in the income statement. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Contingent liabilities are possible obligations arising from past events whose existence will be confirmed by uncertain future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. Contingent liabilities also include obligations that are not recognised because their amount cannot be measured reliably or because settlement is not probable. Unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote a contingent liability is disclosed in the notes.

SHARE BASED PAYMENTS Where share options are awarded, or warrants issued to employees, the fair value of the options/warrants at the date of grant is charged to the statement of comprehensive income over the vesting period. Non-market vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of equity instruments expected to vest at each reporting date so that, ultimately, the cumulative amount recognized over the vesting period is based on the number of options/warrants that eventually vest. As long as all other vesting conditions are satisfied, a charge is made irrespective of whether the market vesting conditions are satisfied. The cumulative expense is not adjusted for failure to achieve a market vesting condition. Where warrants or options are issued for services provided to the Group, including financing, the fair value of the service is charged to the statement of comprehensive income or against share premium where the warrants or options were issued in exchange for services in connection with share issues. Where the fair value of the services cannot be reliably measured, the service is valued using Black Scholes valuation methodology taking into consideration the market and non-market conditions described above. Where the share options are cancelled before they vest, the remaining unvested fair value is immediately charged to the statement of comprehensive income. FOREIGN CURRENCIES The Directors consider Sterling to be the currency that most faithfully represents the economic effects of the underlying transactions, events and conditions. The financial statements are presented in Sterling, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into Sterling using the exchange rates prevailing at the date of the transactions. Foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at year end exchange rates are recognised in the income statement. Non-monetary items that are measured at historical costs in a foreign currency are translated at the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. SEGMENTAL REPORTING A segment is a distinguishable component of the Group's activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about the allocation of resources and assessment of performance and about which discrete financial information is available. The chief operating decision maker reviews financial information for and makes decisions about the Group's investment based on geographical location. The operations of the Group as a whole are the exploration for, development and production of oil and gas reserves. The two geographic reporting segments are made up as follows: UK head office and ADM 113 Ltd (Nigeria) and the dormant companies US ADM USA, Vega, Blade V and SWOK Oil and gas leases Segment revenue, segment expense and segment results include transfers between segments. Those transfers are eliminated on consolidation. Information regarding the current year's results for each reportable segment is included below. 2024 UK £,000s US £'000s Elims £'000s Total £'000s Total revenue - 95 - 95 Cost of sales - (38) - (38) Other operating losses (5) - - (5) Administrative expenses (791) (45) - (836) Decrease in decommissioning provision 2,506 - - 2,506 Other gains 638 6 - 644 Impairment (1,124) (238) - (1,362) Share of loss of associate (114) (295) - (409) Finance costs (485) (57) - (542) Reportable segment profit/(loss) before taxation 625 (572) - 53 Taxation - - - - Reportable segment profit/(loss) after taxation 625 (572) - 53 Reportable segment assets Intangibles - 519 - 519 Property, plant and equipment - 754 - 754 Investment in subsidiaries 467 - (467) - Investment in associates 232 300 - 532 Other assets 520 (157) (72) 291 Consolidated total assets 1,219 1,416 (539) 2,096 Reportable segment liabilities Non-current liabilities (355) (5,360) - (5,715) Current liabilities (3,013) (703) 72 (3,644) Consolidated total liabilities (3,368) (6,063) 72 (9,359) 2023 (restated) UK £,000s US £'000s Elims £'000s Total £'000s Total revenue - - - - Other operating losses (210) - - (210) Administrative expenses (1,082) (513) - (1,595) Decrease in decommissioning provision 188 - - 188 Other gains 1,145 - - 1,145 Impairment (16,843) - - (16,843) Finance costs (263) - - (263) Reportable segment profit/(loss) before taxation (17,065) (513) - (17,578) Taxation - - - - Reportable segment profit/(loss) after taxation (17,065) (513) - (17,578) Reportable segment assets Intangibles 841 - - 841 Investment in associates 1,085 - - 1,085 Other assets 18 - - 18 Consolidated total assets 1,944 - - 1,944 Reportable segment liabilities Non-current liabilities 7,905 - - 7,905 Current liabilities 2,953 10 - 2,963 Consolidated total liabilities 10,858 10 - 10,868

3 REVENUE The Group has a share in oil and gas licences in the USA and also receives Oil reclamation distributions. 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Revenue from share in oil licenses 95 - 95 -

4 OPERATING LOSS 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Loss from continuing operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Directors' remuneration (see note 6) 227 243 Amortisation - 57 Decrease to decommissioning provision (2,506) (188) Impairment of intangible assets 438 16,843 Impairment of associates 924 - Auditors' remuneration: - fees payable to the principal auditor for the audit of the Group's financial statements 100 47

5 FINANCE COSTS 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Short term loan finance costs 378 166 Bank interest and charges 48 7 Unwinding of decommissioning provision 26 20 Interest receivable on loans given (12) - Interest on convertible loan note 102 70 542 263

6 EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION The expense recognised for employee benefits for continuing operations is analysed below: 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Wages and salaries (including directors and employee benefits) 227 253 Pensions - 19 Amounts written off as due to directors - (100) Social security costs - 71 227 243 Directors' remuneration: Wages and salaries (including benefits) 227 253 Pensions - 19 Social security costs - 71 227 343

Further details of Directors' remuneration are included in the Report on Directors' Remuneration on page 18.

Only the directors are deemed to be key management, there are no employees and no employee remuneration. The average number of employees (including directors) in the Group was nil (2023:6).

7 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Current tax - ordinary activities - - 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Profit / (Loss) before tax from ordinary activities 53 (17,578) Profit/ (Loss) before tax multiplied by rate of corporation tax in the UK of 25% (2023: 19%) 13 (3,340) Effect of tax rates in foreign jurisdictions 89 1,347 Expenses not deductible for tax purposes 68 2,537 Unrelieved tax losses carried forward (170) (544) Total tax charge for the year - - The Groups loss for (2024: profit) 2023 is £17,578,000, and the unrecognised deferred tax asset is £714,000 (2023: £544,000). No deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of the Group's losses as the timing of their recoverability is uncertain.

8 EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE Earnings The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to owners of the Group by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Group - Continuing operations 53 (17,578) Continuing and discontinued operations 53 (17,578) 2024 2023 Weighted average number of shares for calculating basic earnings per share 575,936,460 352,852,268 2024 2023 Pence pence Basic Earnings per share: Loss per share from continuing and total operations 0.01 (5.0) Weighted average number of shares for calculating diluted earnings per share 584,012,642 352,852,268 Effects of dilution from share options 8,076,182 - 2024 2023 Pence pence Diluted Earnings per share: Loss per share from continuing and total operations 0.01 (5.0)

9 OTHER OPERATING GAINS 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Loss on disposal of leases in Blade Oil V,LLC - (501) Gain on the revaluation of the contingent liability from the consideration of the Blade Oil V, LLC acquisition 495 - Gain on reduction of OML 113 JV creditor - 1,456 Gain on settlement of OFX Holdings, LLC loan 138 65 (Increase)/ decrease to creditors (13) 125 Other gains 24 - Total 644 1,145

10 Intangibles GROUP

2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Altoona exploration asset 519 644 OML 113 licence - 197 At 31 December 2024 519 841

The brought forward assets relates to the Group's 9.2% revenue interest (12.3% cost share) in the OML 113 licence, which includes the Aje Field ("Aje") and the further costs of bringing the Aje 4 and Aje 5 wells into production. In 2023, 32.08% share of OML 113 was purchased by a third party for a consideration of $6,000,000. This was compared to the carrying value of the Company's share of OML 113 of £17,899,000 and was impaired down to the corresponding value of the Company's share of OML133, £4,803,000. A further impairment assessment was carried out and Aje was impaired by £4,606,013. In 2023, the Company purchased 100% of the membership interest of Blade Oil V, LLC. The lease and goodwill from the acquisition has been recognised as an exploration and evaluation asset. Further details around this balance can be found in note 25. Exploration and evaluation asset - Altoona Decommissioning asset - Altoona Development asset - OML Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost At 1 January 2023 - - 23,719 23,719 Additions 160 484 - 644 Foreign currency exchange translation difference - - (1,122) (1,122) At 31 December 2023 160 484 22,597 23,241 At 1 January 2024 160 484 22,597 23,241 Additions - - ? - Altoona decommissioning asset (44) - (44) Foreign currency exchange translation difference - - 230 230 At 31 December 2024 160 440 22,827 23,427 Amortisation At 1 January 2023 - - 5,820 5,820 Charge for year - - 57 57 Impairment - - 16,843 16,843 Foreign currency exchange translation difference - - (320) (320) At 31 December 2023 - - 22,400 22,400 At 1 January 2024 - - 22,400 22,400 Charge for year - - - - Impairment 81 - 202 283 Foreign currency exchange translation difference - - 225 225 At 31 December 2024 81 - 22,827 22,908 Net book value at 31 December 2024 79 440 - 519 Net book value at 31 December 2023 160 484 197 841

11 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPEMENT GROUP Acquisitions On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. The lease from the acquisition has been recognised as a property, plant and equipment asset. Further details around this balance can be found in note 25. The remaining economic life of the assets is 15 years. Developed oil & gas assets Decommissioning asset Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost At 1 January 2023 - - - At 1 January 2024 - - - Additions through asset acquisition of Vega Oil and Gas LLC (note 25) 660 132 792 At 31 December 2024 660 132 792 Amortisation At 1 January 2023 - - - At 1 January 2024 - - - Charge for year 38 - 38 At 31 December 2024 38 - 38 Net book value at 31 December 2024 622 132 754 Net book value at 31 December 2023 - - - Property, plant and equipment assets are depleted by applying the units of production method.

12 INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES ADM Energy PLC (the Company) together with its below mentioned subsidiaries are the Group. Direct investments On 10 August 2016, the Group completed the agreement for the acquisition of Jacka Resources Nigeria Holdings Limited, now renamed ADM 113 Limited ("ADM 113"), a BVI registered company, in which Jacka Resources Limited ("JRL") held the single issued share. ADM 113's sole asset is its wholly owned subsidiary, P R Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited ("PROG"), a Nigerian registered company which holds a 9.2% revenue interest in the OML 113 licence, offshore Nigeria, which includes the Aje Field ("Aje"), where oil production commenced in May 2016. In 2023, the investment was impaired to nil. In April 2021 the Group acquired 51% of the equity in K.O.N.H. (UK) Limited for a nominal fee. On 1 May 2023, the Group acquired 100% of the equity of Blade Oil V, LLC for £668,416. Further details can be found in note 24. In 2024, Blade V was assessed for impairment, and the carrying value was written down by £201,000. 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Balance at beginning of period 668 12,343 Acquisition of Blade V - 668 Impairment of Blade V (201) - Impairment of PROG - (12,343) Balance at end of period 467 668 The Group's subsidiary companies are as follows: Name Principal activity Country of incorporation and principal place of business Proportion of ownership interest and voting rights held by the Group ADM 113 Limited Holding company British Virgin Islands 100% of ordinary shares Maples Corporate Services (BVI) Ltd Kingston Chambers P.O. Box 173, Road Town, Tortola PR Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited Oil exploration & production Nigeria 100% of ordinary shares 1, Murtala Muhammed Drive Ikoyi, Lagos K.O.N.H. (UK) Limited Dormant 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR 51% of ordinary shares Geo Estratos MXOil, SAPI de CV Dormant Mexico 100% of ordinary shares Lago Alberto 319, Piso 6 IZA Punto Col. Granada, Del. Miguel Hidalgo CP 11520, Ciudad de Mexico ADM Asset Holdings Limited Dormant 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR 100% of ordinary shares ADM 113 One Limited Dormant 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR 100% of ordinary shares ADM Energy Services Limited Dormant 60 Gracechurch Street, London, United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR 100% of ordinary shares ADM Energy USA Inc Dormant 4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013 100% of ordinary shares Blade Oil V, LLC Oil exploration & production 4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013 100% of ordinary shares Vega Oil and Gas LLC Oil exploration & production 5944 Luther Lane, Suite 400 Dallas, Texas 75255 100% of ordinary shares (acquired 18 June 2024) SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC Oil exploration & production 10300 Greenbriar Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 66% of the voting rights (acquired 1 January 2024)

13 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATES

OFX Technologies, LLC SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost At 1 January 2023 - - - Additions 1,085 - 1,085 At 31 January 2023 1,085 - 1,085 At 1 January 2024 1,085 - 1,085 Additions 6 365 371 At 31 December 2024 1,091 365 1,456 Amortisation At 1 January 2023 - - - At 1 January 2024 - - - Charge for year (924) - (924) At 31 December 2024 (924) - (924) Net book value at 31 December 2024 167 365 532 Net book value at 31 December 2023 1,085 - 1,085

On 1 November 2023, the Group acquired 53% of the equity of OFX Technologies, LLC for £1,085,000. Of this amount, £860,355 was recognised as share consideration for 86,035,489 ordinary shares of 1p each. The shareholding subsequently diluted to 46.8% and then reduced further during the year to 42.2% and a dilution of £50,000 was recognised. A further capital contribution of £120,000 was subsequently made. Management considered if any impairment was required and the carrying value of the investment was written down by £924,000. By virtue of its shareholding, ADM owned 42.2% of the voting rights of OXFT, which reduced from 46% during the year due to a dilution in the investment and 40% of the non-voting right. Therefore, the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC has been recognised as an associate using the equity method of accounting. 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Balance at beginning of period 1,085 - Investment in OFX Technologies, LLC 120 1,085 Share of loss of OFX Technologies, LLC (64) - Dilution of investment in OFX Technologies, LLC (50) - Impairment of OFX Technologies, LLC (924) - Balance at end of period 167 1,085

The following table illustrates the summarised financial information OFX Technologies, LLC share in EOS: 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Non current assets 59 59 Non current liabilities (264) (264) Equity (205) (54) - (89) (25) Goodwill 1,110 1,110 Investment 120 - Dilution of investment in OFX Technologies, LLC (50) - Impairment of OFX Technologies, LLC (924) Carrying value of investment 167 1,085 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Share of loss of associate (151) - Total comprehensive income for the year (continuing operations) (151) - Group's share of loss for the year (64) - The Director's considered if the investment required an impairment assessment. OFX Technologies, LLC acts as a holding company for Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC which is a revenue generating software-as-a-service company. The directors completed a valuation exercise and determined that Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC has a minimum valuation which is less than the carrying value of the investment recognised by the Group. As such, management has impaired the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC by £924,000 (2023:nil). The Group's associate companies are as follows: OFX Technologies, LLC Holding company 4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013 42.2% of ordinary shares * Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC Oil exploration & production 4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013 100% of ordinary shares * JKT Reclamation, LLC Oil exploration & production 2505 Meadow Hills Lane, Plano, Texas 75093 40% of ordinary shares (acquired 1 January 2024) *Indirectly held

Indirect investments On 5 April 2024, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC, a company established as a joint venture with Bargo Capital, LLC to reinitiate operations at the JKT Reclamation facility in Wilson, Oklahoma. The acquisition has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC's sole asset is a 60% investment in JKT Reclamation, LLC and in turn, the Group owns 40% of this investment, therefore the Group has recognised the investment in JKT Reclamation, LLC as an associate in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. The Group's share of JKT Reclamation, LLC's loss for the year of £295,352 has been recognised in the loss for the year. Further details can be found in note 26. 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Balance at beginning of period - - Acquisition of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC 660 - Share of loss of JKT Reclamation, LLC (indirectly held through SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC) (295) - Balance at end of period 365 - The following table illustrates the summarised financial information of the Group's investment in in JKT Reclamation, LLC: 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Non current assets 919 - Non current liabilities (1,373) - Equity (454) - Groups share in equity (40%) (182) - Goodwill 547 - Carrying value 365 - 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Revenue 224 - Cost of sales (228) - Administrative expenses (735) - Total comprehensive income for the year (continuing operations) (738) - Group's share of loss for the year (295) -

14 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES GROUP COMPANY 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Other receivables 13 13 13 13 Amounts due from associates 278 - 171 - Intercompany loan - - 336 - Prepayments and accrued income - 5 - 5 291 18 520 18

The fair value of other receivables is considered by the Directors not to be materially different to carrying amounts. At the date of the Statement of Financial Position in 2024 and 2023 there were no trade receivables.

15 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS GROUP COMPANY 2024 2023 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash at bank - - - - Cash and cash equivalents - - - -

16 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES GROUP COMPANY 2024 Restated 2023 2024 Restated 2023 CURRENT PAYABLES £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Trade payables 968 668 968 660 Tax and social security 200 227 200 227 Other payables 21 29 30 30 Short term loan finance 858 155 250 155 Accruals 450 594 418 563 Contingent consideration - 495 - 495 2,497 2,168 1,866 2,130 NON-CURRENT PAYABLES Amount owed in respect of OML 113 operating agreement 1,482 1,303 - - Long term loan finance 839 283 355 282 2,321 1,586 355 282 Total current and non current payables 4,818 3,754 2,221 2,412

It is expected that the amount owed in relation to the Group's proportionate share of costs incurred as part of the OML 113 joint operating agreement will be offset against net revenues of the project.

The long term loan finance from Hessia Group Limited, is accruing interest at £200 per day. The principal loan amount was £120,000 and was originally due to be repaid by 29 August 2022. A default payment of £10,000 has been charged as the repayment date was missed, and an additional £60,000 has been charged as a finance fee.

The long term loan also includes a secured loan between Vega Oil and Gas LLC and a third party. The principal loan amount is $800,000 and is charging interest at 15%. The total interest charged will be a minimum of $200,000. T he loan is secured against the Vega oil and gas assets .

Various new short term loans have been entered into during the year. Only £101,000 of these loans are accruing interest.

The remaining loans are unsecured.

The fair value of trade and other payables is considered by the Directors not to be materially different to carrying amounts.

17 BORROWINGS Convertible loans ("CLNs") On 25 May 2023, the Company issued secured convertible loan notes for up to $1,500,000. The loan notes carry an interest rate of 15% per annum. Other key terms of the secured convertible loan notes are as follows: Date of maturity of 3 years

Repayment in cash on the maturity date

Conversion can take place at any time at 1p per share

12 months after completion, the loan will convert up to 29.9% of the Company's total shares

The loan is unsecured During the year £196,000 (2023: £450,000) proceeds were recognised from the issue of the CLN's under the same terms. The net proceeds received from the issue of the CLNs have been split between the liability element and an equity component, representing the fair value of the embedded option to convert the liability into equity of the Group, as follows: GROUP AND COMPANY 2024 2023 £'000 £'000 Liability component at 1 January 510 - Net proceeds received from issue of CLN 196 481 Equity component (4) (41) Interest charged 101 70 Repayments - - Liability component at 31 December 803 510 Current portion of loans 803 510 Non-current portion of loans - - 803 510 The interest charged for the year is calculated by applying an effective average interest rate of 16% to the liability component for the period since the loan notes were issued. Other borrowings 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Other loans (current) 344 285 Other loans (non-current) - 376

£344,153 (2023: £285,000) of other borrowings is non-interest bearing and its repayment date was 15 May 2023. As this date has lapsed, interest is now accruing at 2% per month. The loan agreement gives the Group the right to convert the balance owed into shares at the ruling market rate at any time during the remaining term of the loan at the discretion of the Group. The loan is treated as a liability because while the value of equity to be issued on conversion is fixed, the number of shares is variable, meaning it meets the definition of a financial liability as set out by IFRS 9. The balance of other borrowings, in 2023 of £285,000 was a loan that carried interest at 15% p.a and is repayable in full on 31 December 2025. The balance of the loan was waived in June 2025.

18 DECOMMISSIONING PROVISION In accordance with the agreements and legislation, the wellheads, production assets, pipelines and other installations may have to be dismantled and removed from oil and natural gas fields when the production has ceased. The exact timing of the obligations is uncertain and depends on the rate the reserves of the field are depleted. However, based on the existing production profile of the OML 113 licence area and the size of the reserves, it is expected that expenditure on retirement is likely to be after more than ten years. The current basis for the provision is a discount rate of 2.67% (2023: 2%), which is the risk free rate adjusted to remove inflation to be a real rate. The following table presents a reconciliation of the beginning and ending aggregate amounts of the obligations associated with the decommissioning of oil and natural gas properties Group 2024 Restated 2023 £'000 £'000 Balance brought forward 5,943 5,627 Decrease due to changes to cost estimates (OML 113) (2,506) (188) Arising during the year (Vega) 138 - Arising during the year (Altoona) - 484 Effect of unwinding and changes to discount rate 23 20 Foreign currency exchange translation difference (204) - As at 31 December 3,394 5,943

19 CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL (GROUP AND COMPANY) Number of Ordinary shares Value £'000 Number of deferred shares Value £'000 Total value £'000 Share Premium £'000 Issued and fully paid At 1 January 2023 (ordinary shares of 1p) 297,147,530 2,972 8,222,439,370 8,222 11,194 38,090 Shares issued 187,791,081 1,878 - - 1,878 146 At 31 December 2023 484,938,611 4,850 8,222,439,370 8,222 13,072 38,236 Shares issued (see notes below) 142,925,200 1,429 - - 1,429 - At 31 December 2024 627,863,811 6,279 8,222,439,370 8,222 14,501 38,236 The deferred shares have restricted rights such that they have no economic value. Share issues in the year ended 31 December 2024 On 8 April 2024, 43,200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as consideration for the investment in SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC for a total of £432,000. On 8 April 2024, 36,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors, for a total of £364,500. On 26 June 2024, 63,275,200 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued in exchange for the conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities, for a total conversion of £632,752 debt to equity. Share issues in the year ended 31 December 2023 On 25 May 2023, 15,714,667 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued at 1.2p as consideration for the investment in Blade Oil V, LLC, for a total of £188,576. On 25 May 2023, 56,926,417 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued at 1.2p in exchange for the conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities, for a total conversion of £683,117 debt to equity. On 14 November 2023, 29,114,508 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors, for a total of £291,145. On 29 November 2023, 86,035,489 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as consideration for the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC, for a total of £860,355.

20 OTHER RESERVES (GROUP AND COMPANY) Reserve for options/ warrants issued Convertible loan note reserve Other reserves £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 31 December 2022 943 19 962 Issue of options 18 - 18 Issue of warrants 15 - 15 Convertible loan note equity reserve restated - 10 10 Balance at 31 December 2023 restated 976 29 1,005 Options lapsed during the year (14) - (14) Options vesting during the year 5 - 5 Warrants vesting during the year 16 - 16 Convertible loan note equity reserve - 4 4 Balance at 31 December 2024 983 33 1,016

21 SHARE OPTIONS & WARRANTS (GROUP AND COMPANY) Options and Warrants issued during the year ended 31 December 2024 No new options or warrants were issued during the year ended 31 December 2024 Options issued during the year ended 31 December 2023 On 25 May 2023, the Company issued 44,374,630 share options to Directors and employees. The options are exercisable at 1.2p per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue. Warrants issued during the year ended 31 December 2023 On 1 November 2023, the Company issued 39,959,017 investor warrants and 16,000,000 incentive warrants. The warrants are exercisable at 1p per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue. On 9 November 2023, the Company issued 34,410,000 warrants in respect of the debt restructure. The warrants are exercisable at 1.5p per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue. The fair value of the share options and warrants at the date of issue was calculated by reference to the Black-Scholes model. The significant inputs to the model in respect of the warrants issued in the year were as follows: Issue date 25 May 2023 1 November 2023 9 November 2023 26 January 2022 Issue date share price 0.68p 0.5p 0.5p 1.11p Exercise price per share 1.2p 1p 1.5p 4.5p No. of options/ warrants 44,374,630 55,959,017 34,410,000 15,300,000 Risk free rate 2% 2% 2% 1% Expected volatility 50% 50% 50% 50% Expected life of option/warrant 5 years 3 years 3 years 2 years Calculated fair value per share 0.1968p 0.076p 0.038p 0.0144p The share warrants outstanding at 31 December 2024 and their weighted average exercise price are as follows: 2024 2023 Weighted average exe rcise price Weighted average exercise price Number (pence) Number (pence) Outstanding at 1 January 128,445,389 2.99 38,076,372 2.27 Issued - - 97,369,017 0.72 Lapsed or cancelled - - (7,000,000) - Outstanding at 31 December 128,445,389 2.99 128,445,389 2.99

The fair value of the share warrants recognised as part of the premium paid in respect of the share subscriptions in 2023 was £15,586. This amount was credited to the share warrant reserve and of this £10,175 was recognised in the profit and loss account as these warrants were issued in exchange for credit facility fees.

The share options outstanding at 31 December 2024 and their weighted average exercise price are as follows: 2024 2023 Weighted average exe rcise price Weighted average exercise price Number (pence) Number (pence) Outstanding at 1 January 44,374,630 1.2 - - Issued - - 44,374,630 1.2 Lapsed or cancelled (36,298,448) - - - Outstanding at 31 December 8,076,182 1.2 44,374,630 1.2

22 RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT The Group's objectives when managing capital are: to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it continues to provide returns and benefits for shareholders;

to support the Group's growth; and

to provide capital for the purpose of strengthening the Group's risk management capability. The Group actively and regularly reviews and manages its capital structure to ensure an optimal capital structure and equity holder returns, taking into consideration the future capital requirements of the Group and capital efficiency, prevailing and projected profitability, projected operating cash flows, projected capital expenditures and projected strategic investment opportunities. Management regards total equity as capital and reserves, for capital management purposes. The Group is exposed to a variety of financial risks which result from both its operating and investing activities. The Group's risk management is coordinated by the board of directors, and focuses on actively securing the Group's short to medium term cash flows by minimising the exposure to financial markets. Management review the Group's exposure to currency risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk on a regular basis and consider that through this review they manage the exposure of the Group on a near term needs basis There is no material difference between the book value and fair value of the Group's cash. MARKET PRICE RISK The Group's exposure to market price risk mainly arises from potential movements in the fair value of its investments. The Group manages this price risk within its long-term investment strategy to manage a diversified exposure to the market. If each of the Group's equity investments were to experience a rise or fall of 10% in their fair value, this would result in the Group's net asset value and statement of comprehensive income increasing or decreasing by £99,800 (2023: £185,000). INTEREST RATE RISK The Group and Company manage the interest rate risk associated with the Group's cash assets by ensuring that interest rates are as favourable as possible, whilst managing the access the Group requires to the funds for working capital purposes. The Group's cash and cash equivalents are subject to interest rate exposure due to changes in interest rates. Short-term receivables and payables are not exposed to interest rate risk. CREDIT RISK The Group's financial instruments, which are exposed to credit risk, are considered to be mainly loans and receivables, and cash and cash equivalents. The credit risk for cash and cash equivalents is not considered material since the counterparties are reputable banks. The maximum exposure to credit risk for loans and receivables is as set out in the table below, and relates to the financing of the Group's joint venture interests. The Group's exposure to credit risk is limited to the carrying amount of the financial assets recognised at the balance sheet date, as summarised below: 2024 £'000 2023 £'000 Cash and cash equivalents - - Loans and receivables 13 13 13 13 LIQUIDITY RISK Liquidity risk is managed by means of ensuring sufficient cash and cash equivalents are held to meet the Group's payment obligations arising from administrative expenses. The cash and cash equivalents are invested such that the maximum available interest rate is achieved with minimal risk. Liquidity risk is managed by means of ensuring sufficient cash and cash equivalents are held to meet the Group's payment obligations arising from administrative expenses. The cash and cash equivalents are invested such that the maximum available interest rate is achieved with minimal risk. In the current financial year and subsequent to the year end the Group has been carefully managing limited cash flows to ensure that working capital commitments can be met. Crucial to this is additional funding secured to ensure the continued going concern of the Group. Further details of this are included in the going concern accounting policy on page 35.

23 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Group uses financial instruments, other than derivatives, comprising cash to provide funding for the Group's operations. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST: The IFRS 9 categories of financial liabilities included in the statement of financial position and the headings in which they are included are as follows:

Group Group Company Company 2024 Restated 2023 2024 Restated 2023 Financial Liabilities at amortised cost £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Trade and other payables 4,368 3,284 1,803 2,042 Borrowings 839 793 355 793

Group Group Company Company 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial assets at amortised cost £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Trade and other receivables 13 18 13 18 Amounts due from associates 278 - 171 - Intercompany loan - - 336 - Cash & Cash equivalents - - - -

The following table details the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities with agreed repayment periods. The table has been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest repayment date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows. To the extent that interest flows are floating rate, the undiscounted amount is derived from the interest rate curves at the balance sheet date. The contractual maturity is based on the earliest date on which the Group may be required to pay. Less than 1 month 1-3 months 3 months to 1 year 1-5 years Over 5 years £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 2024 Interest bearing: Trade and other payables - - 101 838 - Borrowings - - 803 344 - Non-interest bearing: Borrowings - - - - - Trade and other payables - - 2,394 1,482 - 2023 Interest bearing: Trade and other payables - - 115 282 Borrowings - - 510 284 - Non-interest bearing: Borrowings - 376 Trade and other payables - - 2,052 1,303 -

As at 31 December 2024 the Group had net debt (defined as cash less borrowings) of £2,067,000 (2023: net debt of £795,000). The movement arose from cash flows.

24 Contingent LIABILITIES (GROUP) OML 113 joint agreement The Group recognises a liability in respect of its participation in the OML 113 Joint Operating Agreement. The liability disclosed in these accounts is based on a reconciliation of the amounts owed under the operating agreement entered into by the Group and other participators in the OML 113 operation. The reconciliation is based on returns and reconciliations provided by the project's operator, which references the Group's share of revenue received and costs incurred.

25 ACQUISITION (GROUP) Acquisitions in 2023 Blade Oil V, LLC On 25 May 2023, the Company purchased 100% of the membership interest of Blade Oil V, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC. Blade Oil V,LLC has five on-shore US oil leases. The total consideration payable was £999,208. This comprised of US$235,720 (£188,576) financed via the issuance of 15,714,667 new ordinary shares at a price of 1.2p per share, US$235,720 (£190,557) loan note issued by ADM Energy USA, the issue of warrants over 7 million ordinary shares in the Company and contingent deferred consideration of £618,432. On 9 November, 2023, the Company returned all of the leases with the exception of the Altoona lease to OFX Holdings, LLC. The total consideration was reduced by the cancellation of US$250,000 of debt obligations owed to OFX Holdings, LLC., the reduction of the contingent deferred consideration of US$150,000 and the 7 million warrants were terminated. After returning the leases, the investment in Blade Oil V, LLC reduced by £836,047. In accordance with IFRS 3, the Group conducted a Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) analysis to split out separately identifiable assets from acquired goodwill. Upon completing this analysis, the Group acknowledged a £161,926 decrease to goodwill and a corresponding uplift in exploration assets. On 8 April 2024, the remaining contingent payment was waived, and therefore the value of the investment reduced. The following table summarises the consideration paid for Blade Oil V,LLC and the fair values of the assets and equity assumed at the acquisition date and then after the remaining leases were returned and after the contingent consideration was waived: £ Total proceeds from share issue 188,576 Total proceeds from loan facility 190,557 Total proceeds from warrants issue 1,643 Total proceeds from contingent liability 618,432 Less proceeds from warrants terminated (1,643) Less reduction on loan facility (156,326) Less reduction in total consideration due (49,366) Less reduction in contingent liability (123,416) Total consideration payable as at 31 December 2023 668,457 Recognised assets and liabilities acquired: Intangible assets - Exploration asset 41,900 Altoona lease 121,261 Other leases 505,296 Decommissioning asset 484,000 Decommissioning provision (484,000) Total identifiable net assets 668,457 Goodwill as at 31 December 2023 - A cquisitions in 2024 Vega Oil and Gas, LLC ("Vega") On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. No consideration was transferred to the seller in respect of the acquisition, rather ADM USA committed an investment into Vega of $150,000. The acquisition has been accounted for as an asset acquisition, using the concentration test method. The gross assets acquired have been valued equal to the consideration of the transaction, as follows: Gross value £ Property, plant and equipment 660,464 Cash and cash equivalents 621 Trade & other receivables 77,803 Trade & other payables (621,085) Decommissioning asset 132,000 Decommissioning provision (132,000) Net assets 117,803 Consideration transferred 117,803 SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC ("SWOK") On 5 April 2027, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC. The Company owns 66.6% of the voting rights of SWOK and has control over SWOK by virtue of its shareholding. Consideration for the investment comprises the issue of 43,200,000 new ordinary shares at a nominal price of 1.0p per share and a cash investment of US$287,500. SWOK owns 60% of JKT Reclamation, LLC, thus the group indirectly owns 40%. The investment in SWOK is recognised at the fair value of the consideration payable: The carrying value of the investment is determined as the percentage share of the net assets acquired including goodwill and the subsequent loss for the year which has been detailed in note 13. £ 43,200,000 ordinary shares at 1p each 432,000 Initial cash consideration 228,157 Total consideration 660,157 Whilst the underlying business of SWOK, JKT Reclamation, LLC, clearly meets the definition of a business given that this is revenue generating and fully operational, SWOK does not. SWOK is a holding company that has been purchased by ADM USA to benefit from the distributions of JKT Reclamation, LLC. Thus, the acquisition is deemed to be an asset acquisition, by virtue of ADM USA essentially purchasing the investment SWOK holds in JKT Reclamation, LLC. The investment will be accounted for as an associate, in line with ADM USA's indirect holding percentage of JKT Reclamation, LLC, being 40%. Details of the acquisition are as follows: £ Investment recognised on acquisition 660,157 JKT Reclamation, LLC loss for the period (295,352) Investment in associate as at 31 December 2024 364,805 The Director's considered if the investment suffered any impairment at the year end. SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC acts as a holding company for JKT Reclamation, LLC which is a revenue generating waste oil recycling company that receives sellable oil. Since the investment, JKT Reclamation LLC has been sharing a portion of its excess cash with the group. Management have forecast positive cashflows through to 2030 and have prepared a value in use prediction which exceeds the carrying value of the investment recognised at the year end. The calculations have been based on a cost of capital of 15% and terminal growth rate of 0%. Management have satisfied themselves that the investment balance should not be impaired.

26 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (GROUP) The remuneration of the Directors, who are key management personnel of the Group, is set out in the report on Directors' Remuneration. OFX Holdings, LLC OFX Holdings, LLC is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Stefan Olivier (resigned 21 February 2025) and Claudio Coltellini are nominee directors for OFX Holdings, LLC. 2024 On 25 January 2024, OFX Holdings, LLC loaned $75,000 (£59,015) to the Company. On 8 April 2024 the contingent consideration payment of £494,975 due from Blade Oil V, LLC to OFX Holdings, LLC was waived. On 26 June 2024, OFX Holdings, LLC discounted and converted £270,752 of the outstanding loan with the company to 27,075,200 ordinary shares. On the same date, the remaining balance of £141,254 with OFX Holdings, LLC was agreed to be waived. 2023 On 25 May 2023, the Company purchased Blade Oil V, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC. The details of this transaction are in note 25. On the same date, the Company entered into a 'USA loan facility' agreement with OFX Holdings, LLC, for $235,720 (£190,557) at 9% interest per annum. A secured convertible loan note was issued to OFX Holdings, LLC for a total of $250,000 (£209,410). On 9 November 2023, OFX Holdings, LLC discounted and converted $275,000 (£226,000) of the outstanding loan with the company to 15,820,000 ordinary shares for a total of £158,200 and 7,910,000 3 year warrants, resulting in a gain to the company of £65,024 (note 9). A further 26,500,000 warrants of 1.5p each with an expiry date of 3 years were issued to OFX Holdings, LLC. On 14 November 2023, the remaining loan amounts of £352,990 outstanding with OFX Holdings, LLC was consolidated onto one loan agreement with a 15% interest rate per annum and a maturity date of 31 December 2025. On 29 November 2023, the company acquired 53.1% of the economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC for a total consideration of £801,553, made up 79,918,033 shares are 1p each, 39,959,017 restricted warrants at 1p each with a 3 year term, and a further 16 million incentive warrants at the same price and terms. Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC 2024 Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary of OFX Technologies, LLC. During the year, the Company loaned Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC £158,366. ADM Energy USA, Inc loaned Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC $25,620 (£20,439). Both of these loans are payable on demand and do not accrue any interest. There were no transactions with Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC in 2023. Directors 2024 Lord Henry Bellingham loaned the Company £5,580 to settle the Company's trade payables. The balance due to Lord Henry at the year end is £66,250. Claudio Coltellini is a director of both US Oil Consulting LLC and Atlantic Bridge Energy. During the year US Oil Consulting LLC loaned the Company $207,503 (£158,093) to cover the Company's trade payables and Atlantic Bridge Energy loaned the Company $26,213 (£20,867) to cover the Companies trade payables. Claudio is also a Director Concepta, which the Company owes £191,941 to at the year end. Another Company, Cantera, that Claudio is also a Director of is due £8,564 at the year end by the Company. Dr Stefan Liebing is a director of Conjucta GmbH. Conjucta GmbH made a loan of £10,000 to the Company. The loan is accruing 15% interest per annum. The loan will be repaid at the earlier of 31 December 2025 or at the closing and funding of a significant capital transaction. Dr Stefan's director fees are paid through Conjucta Gmbh. The balance due to Conjucta Gmbh at the year end is £38,716. Randall Connally became a director of the Company post year end. At the year end there is an amount of £158,158 due to Ventura Energy Advisors LLC, a company that Randall is a Director of. 2023 On 25 May 2023, the Company issued a secured convertible loan note to Oliver Andrews, who was a director of the Company during the year, for a total of $100,000 (£78,905). On the same date, £100,000 of ordinary shares were issued to Oliver Andrews in exchange for his services to the Company during the year. On 25 May 2023, ordinary shares of 1p each were issued to Stefan Olivier and Richard Carter as an incentive, for £50,000 to each of them.

27 ULTIMATE CONTROLLING PARTY The Directors do not consider there to be a single ultimate controlling party.