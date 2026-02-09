ADM Energy Plc - Final Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
9 February 2026
ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")
Final Results and Publication of Annual Report
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resource investing company, announces its audited full year results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024.
The Company will be publishing its Annual Report and Accounts, which will be made available on the Company's website at www.admenergyplc.com and are being sent to Shareholders.
Extracts from the audited full year results can be found below.
About ADM Energy PLC
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with investments including a 100% interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC (" Vega") and through Vega holds a 25% carried working interest in the Altoona Lease, California (" Altoona"); a 41.4% economic interest in JKT Reclamation, LLC (" JKT"); a 42.2% economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC (www.ofxtechnologies.com) (" OFXT"), and through OFXT holds 100% of Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC (" EOS"); and, a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage', "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.
Non-executive Chairman's Statement
Dear Stakeholders,
During 2024 the Board continued the ground up rebuilding of ADM initiated in 2023 with a focus on
building a portfolio oil and gas productive and cash generative investments in the U.S. onshore oil and gas
industry. Consistent with our Chairman's macro view of world energy requirements and continued appetite for oil and gas production, the Company believes that establishing a portfolio positioned accordingly will create long-term and sustainable value for shareholders.
The investment thesis around which the Board is rebuilding the Company is based on the premise that production, specifically oil production in major U.S. shale lays is at, or very near, its peak. This view is shared by then-CEO (current Chairman) of NYSE-listed Diamondback Energy (market cap circa US$44 billion),Travis Stice who stated at Diamondback's 2025 shareholder meeting that "production has peaked" in the major U.S. shale plays.
The Board believes that the major implications of a coming peak or plateau (and eventual decline) in shale production is that the onshore focus of the U.S. industry will (i) shift back to greater emphasis on exploration and exploitation of historically prolific conventional oil and gas provinces within the U.S. through drilling and the application of enhanced oil recovery techniques and technologies; and, (ii) toward the application of technologies refined in shale plays to other, historically underdeveloped, resource plays.
Our Upstream Strategy therefore is to position the Company with a portfolio consisting of select core areas within the United States major oil and gas producing basins that combine critical mass of production to support a self-sustaining enterprise with upside in the form of either drilling inventory or enhanced oil recovery potential. We believe that a company built around this thesis will be an attractive acquisition candidate as larger onshore oil companies shift focus back to conventional, EOR-based and non-shale resource play oriented production growth strategies.
We believe certain trends in the global economy and, in particular the United States, continue to support a robust outlook for investment in oil and gas now and into the foreseeable future.
In its 2025 Global Outlook, Exxon Mobil Corporation estimates that the annual, natural production decline rate in the world's legacy oil fields is approaching 15% per annum. This amounts to ca. 15 million barrels per day of production that the global oil industry will have to replace just to maintain current production levels of ca. 100 million barrels per day.
Yet, world demand for crude oil continues to grow. While the energy transition continues globally, British energy giant bp - in its 2025 Outlook - estimates that demand for oil continues to grow (since 2019) at a rate of 600,000 barrels per day per annum with growth in demand driven by emerging economies and declining transportation demand in developed economies significantly offset by rising demand from the petrochemical sector.
Continued acceleration of generative AI and data centre development in the U.S. continues to drive increasing demand for electric power and natural gas, as noted by BlackRock, a global asset manager with ca. US$14.02 trillion AUM, "Both fossil fuels and renewables, supported by critical infrastructure and resource management, will play complementary roles as AI and other technologies continue to reshape demand patterns worldwide."
Together with oil and gas friendly policies of the current U.S. administration ("Drill Baby, Drill" as famously phrased by then candidate and current U.S. President, Donald J. Trump) the Board believes that political and macro-economic conditions are highly favourable for the strategy around which the Board is rebuilding the Company.
Lord Henry Bellingham
Non-Executive Chairman
7 February 2026
Independent Auditor Report
To the Shareholders of ADM Energy Plc
For the year ended 31 December 2024
Qualified Opinion
In our opinion, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for qualified opinion section:
• the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Parent Company's affairs as at 31 December 2024 and of the Group's profit for the year then ended;
• the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards;
• the Parent Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards and as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006; and
• have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
We have audited the financial statements of ADM Energy plc (the 'Parent Company') and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the year ended 31 December 2024 which comprise the group income statement and statement of comprehensive income, group and company statements of financial position, group and company statements of changes in equity, group a statement of cashflows and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and UK adopted international accounting standards and, as regards the Parent Company financial statements, as applied in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006.
Basis for qualified opinion
Included within other creditors, is an amount owed to the operator of the Group's working interest in the an oil and gas block in Nigeria amounting to £1,481,404. While management were able to obtain a confirmation of this balance from the operator, it was materially different to the carrying value of the liability in the Group's financial statements and the carrying value does not include the effect of discounting the liability. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to verify the accuracy of this liability in the Group financial statements. Due to the lack of supporting documentation, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments were necessary in relation to the closing value of the liability, and the corresponding impact on profit and loss for the reporting period.
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.
Independence
We remain independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
Material uncertainty relating to going concern
We draw attention to note 2 in the financial statements, which explains that the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern is dependent on raising the necessary funds to service its ongoing working capital requirements as established in the cash flow forecast. At the date of signing these financial statements, there is no guarantee that the funding to meet the Group's and Company's obligations will be secured. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.
For the reason set out above and based on our risk assessment, we determined going concern to be a key audit matter. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. This conclusion is reached based on acceptable levels of audit assurance gained from the following procedures:
• Obtaining the Directors cash flow forecasts for the period to 30 June 2027 and assessing the key underlying assumptions, including forecast levels of capital and operating expenditure used in preparing these forecasts. In doing so we considered actual costs incurred in the financial year 2024 against budgeted and contracted commitments;
• Considered the accuracy of forecasts produced by management by reference to key assumptions made, as well as identifying specific elements of the forecasts that are critical for demonstrating that the business remains a going concern, taking into account variances that arose;
• Evaluating different scenarios based on the identified sensitivities within the forecasted model to identify the potential funding need that exists within the going concern period;
• Testing the mechanical integrity of the forecast model prepared by management by checking the accuracy and completeness of the model, including challenging the appropriateness of estimates and assumptions with reference to empirical data and external evidence;
• Considered the trends of key commodity prices in the financial year and in the period up to the date of the approval of these financial statements;
• Considered the viability of the mitigating factors available to management to be able to raise the necessary funds within the going concern period;
• Given the period of time between the date of the statement of financial position and the date of approval of these financial statements, we assessed the following:
- The bridge performed by management of the group financial position as at 31 December 2025 which included specific consideration of the liability and cash positions being used in the forecasts;
- Obtained and inspected letters from certain stakeholders confirming that they will not recall their short term debt for immediate repayment within the going concern period; and
- Holding discussions with key creditors of the company to understand a restriction on use of funds available within the group for use at the parent company level.
• We inspected a letter of support from a key shareholder, Concepta Consulting AG, and assessed their intention and ability to provide such support to the Group and Company;
• Reviewed the adequacy and completeness of the disclosure included within the financial statements in respect of going concern.
Our responsibilities and the responsibility of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of the report.
Overview
Key audit matters
2024
£'000
Carrying value of intangible assets*
Carrying value of proved and developed assets *
Going concern*
519
754
N/A
Materiality
Group financial statements as a whole
£41,000 based on 2% of gross assets.
Parent Company financial statements as a whole
£24,000 based on 2% of gross assets.
*we were appointed in 2024 so 2023 information has been excluded as we were not the auditor.
An overview of the scope of our audit
Our Group audit was scoped by obtaining an understanding of the Group and its environment, the applicable financial reporting framework and the Group's system of internal control. On the basis of this, we identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the Group financial statements including with respect to the consolidation process. We then applied professional judgement to focus our audit procedures on the areas that posed the greatest risks to the group financial statements. We continually assessed risks throughout our audit, revising the risks where necessary, with the aim of reducing the group risk of material misstatement to an acceptable level, in order to provide a basis for our opinion.
The Group consists of the Parent Company and eleven subsidiaries. In determining the components in scope for the Group audit, we obtained an understanding of the Group's structure, financial reporting processes and where the risk of material misstatement was most likely to arise.
For the purpose of our group audit, the group consisted of three components in total. These were comprised of the Parent Company, ADM Energy USA Inc and Vega Oil and Gas LLC legal entities. We included these components within the scope of our work because of their contributions to the Group's consolidated financial position. These entities were subjected to a component-level materiality due to the presence of significant risks within the Group and the nature of its activities. ADM 113 Limited and Blade V, LLC were in the scope for an audit of specific balances and assessed using Group performance materiality over those balances associated with the identified risks to the Group. The remaining entities were not assessed as in the scope of the group audit.
All audit work was performed directly by the Group engagement team, and no component auditors were engaged.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified, including those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit, and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Please refer to the Material uncertainty relating to going concern paragraph of this report to understand the key audit risk identified with respect to the Group's going concern. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for qualified opinion section and the Material uncertainty relating to going concern, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.
Key audit matter
How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter
Valuation of
intangible
assets
(References: Accounting policy - Key estimations and assumptions; Accounting
policy -
Intangible
Assets; Note 10 - Intangible
Assets)
The Group holds intangible assets with a carrying value of £519,000 which relates solely to the Group's Altoona exploration and evaluation asset. IFRS 6 requires management to perform an annual impairment indicator assessment, and where an indicator exists, the Directors are required to perform a detailed impairment assessment. These assessments require the Directors to apply judgment, and the outcome depends on inputs such as production forecasts, expected cash flows, discount rates, comparable market data and the selection of valuation techniques. The level of estimation uncertainty and subjectivity involved meant this area required significant audit attention.
We reviewed and challenged management's indicators of impairment assessment against the requirements of the relevant accounting standards to determine whether there were any indicators of impairment. As indicators were assessed as present, we also reviewed and challenged the impairment assessment performed by management.
Our specific audit procedures performed in this regard included:
• We evaluated the adequacy of Management's valuation method and agreed their inputs to supporting documents such as a sale of a percentage of the underlying investment;
• We challenged the appropriate classification of the assets and ensured this is consistent with the requirements of the relevant accounting standards; and
• Checked the disclosures in the annual report meets the requirements of IFRS.
Key observations:
We found the Directors assessment of the carrying value of intangible assets to be acceptable.
Key audit matter
How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter
Valuation of proved undeveloped assets
(References: Accounting policy - Key estimations and assumptions; Accounting
policy -
Property, Plant and Equipment;
Note 11 -
Property, Plant and Equipment)
The Group acquired proven undeveloped oil and gas assets during the year. These require an annual impairment indicator assessment, and where an indicator exist, the Directors are required to perform a detailed impairment assessment. These assessments require the Directors to apply judgment, and the outcome depends on inputs such as production forecasts, expected cash flows, discount rates, comparable market data and the selection of valuation techniques. The level of estimation uncertainty and subjectivity involved meant this area required significant audit attention.
We reviewed and challenged managements indicators of impairment assessment against the requirements of the relevant accounting standards to determine whether there were any indicators of impairment.
Our specific audit procedures included:
• Obtaining and reviewing the reserve report prepared by management's expert;
• We assessed the competence and independence of Management's expert used to determine the reserves base; and
• Checked the disclosures in the annual report meets the requirements of IFRS.
Key observations:
We found the Directors assessment of the carrying value of intangible assets to be acceptable.
Our application of materiality
We apply the concept of materiality both in planning and performing our audit, and in evaluating the effect of misstatements. We consider materiality to be the magnitude by which misstatements, including omissions, could influence the economic decisions of reasonable users that are taken on the basis of the financial statements.
In order to reduce to an appropriately low level the probability that any misstatements exceed materiality, we use a lower materiality level, performance materiality, to determine the extent of testing needed. Importantly, misstatements below these levels will not necessarily be evaluated as immaterial as we also take account of the nature of identified misstatements, and the particular circumstances of their occurrence, when evaluating their effect on the financial statements as a whole.
Based on our professional judgement, we determined materiality for the financial statements as a whole and performance materiality as follows:
Group financial statements
Parent Company financial statements
Materiality
£41,000
£24,000
Basis for determining materiality
Materiality was determined as 2% of gross assets.
Materiality was determined as 2% of gross assets.
Rationale for the benchmark applied
Gross assets were considered the most appropriate benchmark as they represent the primary measure used by investors in assessing the Group's performance and position, and the balance sheet is the key driver of economic decision-making for a Group whose activities centre on its assets ability to generate revenue.
Gross assets were considered the most appropriate benchmark as they represent the primary measure used by investors in assessing the Group's performance and position, and the balance sheet is the key driver of economic decision making for a Group whose activities centre on its assets ability to generate revenue.
Performance materiality
£24,600
£14,400
Basis for determining performance materiality
Performance materiality was set as 60% of overall materiality to reduce the risk that undetected misstatements at the component and Group level exceed overall materiality.
Performance materiality was set as 60% of overall materiality to reduce the risk that undetected misstatements at the component and Group level exceed overall materiality.
Rationale for the percentage applied for performance materiality
The percentages applied reflected our assessment of aggregation risk, the nature of the Group's operations, and our expectation of the level of misstatement based on prior audit experience and our risk assessment.
The percentages applied reflected our assessment of aggregation risk, the nature of the Company's operations, and our expectation of the level of misstatement based on prior audit experience and our risk assessment.
C omponent performance materiality
For the purposes of our Group audit opinion, we set performance materiality for each component of the Group, apart from the Parent Company whose materiality and performance materiality are set out above, based on a percentage of between 60% and 75% of Group performance materiality dependent on a number of factors including our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of those components. Component performance materiality ranged from £18,750 to £25,000.
Reporting threshold
We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them all individual audit differences in excess of £2,100. We also agreed to report differences below this threshold that, in our view, warranted reporting on qualitative grounds.
Other information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the document entitled 'annual report' other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
Our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether this gives rise to a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.
As described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report, we were unable to satisfy ourselves concerning the liabilities of £1,481,404 held at 31 December 2024. We have concluded that where the other information refers to the liability balance or related balances, it may be materially misstated for the same reason.
Other Companies Act 2006 reporting
Based on the responsibilities described below and our work performed during the course of the audit, we are required by the Companies Act 2006 and ISAs (UK) to report on certain opinions and matters as described below.
Strategic report and Directors'
report
Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report:
• the information given in the Strategic report and the Directors' report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and
• the Strategic report and the Directors' report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
Except for the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion section of our report, in the light of the knowledge and understanding of the Group and Parent Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the Directors' report.
Matters on which we are required to report by exception
Arising solely from the limitation on the scope of our work relating to the liability referred to above:
• we have not obtained all the information and explanations that we considered necessary for the purpose of our audit; and
• we were unable to determine whether adequate accounting records have been kept.
We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters in relation to which the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:
• returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or
• the Parent Company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or
• certain disclosures of Directors' remuneration specified by law are not made.
Responsibilities of Directors
As explained more fully in the Directors' Report, the Directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and the Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or the Parent Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
Extent to which the audit was capable of detecting irregularities, includingfraud
Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud is detailed below:
Non-compliance with laws and regulations
Based on:
• Our understanding of the Group and Parent Company and the industry in which it operates;
• Discussion with management and those charged with governance;
• Obtaining an understanding of the Group's and Parent Company's policies and procedures regarding compliance with laws and regulations
We considered the significant laws and regulations to be the UK-adopted international accounting standards, the AIM Rules for Companies, and the relevant tax legislation in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates, including US and UK tax law.
Our procedures in respect of the above included:
• Detailed discussions were held with management to identify any known or suspected instances of non- compliance with laws and regulations;
• Review of minutes of meetings of those charged with governance and reviewing correspondence with relevant tax and regulatory authorities for any instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations;
• Identifying and assessing the design effectiveness of controls that management has in place to prevent and detect fraud;
• Challenging assumptions and judgements made by management in its significant accounting estimates, including assessing the capabilities of management to consider sufficient judgement and estimates in their assessment over the carrying value of the exploration and evaluation assets, the carrying value of the proved and developed assets, the carrying value of investment in associates subsidiaries, the carrying value of the decommissioning provision and the accounting treatment of acquisitions during the year.
• Review of correspondence with regulatory and tax authorities for any instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations and confirming the amounts due to the authority's records;
• Review of financial statement disclosures and agreeing to supporting documentation;
• Review of legal expenditure accounts to understand the nature of expenditure incurred;
• Performing analytical procedures to identify any unusual or unexpected relationships, including related party transactions, that may indicate risks of material misstatement due to fraud;
• Confirmation of related parties with management, and review of transactions throughout the period to identify any previously undisclosed transactions with related parties outside the normal course of business; and
• Review of significant and unusual transactions and evaluation of the underlying financial rationale supporting the transactions.
Fraud
We assessed the susceptibility of the financial statements to material misstatement, including fraud. Our risk assessment procedures included:
• Enquiry with management and those charged with governance and the Audit Committee regarding any known or suspected instances of fraud;
• Obtaining an understanding of the Group's policies and procedures relating to: o Detecting and responding to the risks of fraud; and o Internal controls established to mitigate risks related to fraud.
• Review of minutes of meetings of those charged with governance for any known or suspected instances of fraud;
• Discussion amongst the engagement team as to how and where fraud might occur in the financial statements;
• Performing analytical procedures to identify any unusual or unexpected relationships that may indicate risks of material misstatement due to fraud;
• Considering remuneration incentive schemes and performance targets and the related financial statement areas impacted by these.
Based on our risk assessment, we considered the areas most susceptible to fraud to be revenue recognition, management override of controls, including the posting of manual journal entries and the judgements applied by management over the carrying value of the intangible assets, the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, the carrying value of investment in associates and subsidiaries, the carrying value of the decommissioning provision and the accounting treatment of acquisitions during the year.
Our procedures in respect of the above included:
• Testing a sample of journal entries throughout the year, which met a defined risk criteria, by agreeing to supporting documentation;
• Assessing significant estimates made by management for bias including the and judgements applied by management; and.
• Performing targeted procedures over recoverable value adjustments, including testing supporting evidence for valuation inputs and assessing whether adjustments made outside routine processes indicated potential bias.
We also communicated relevant identified laws and regulations and potential fraud risks to all engagement team members who were all deemed to have appropriate competence and capabilities and remained alert to any indications of fraud or noncompliance with laws and regulations throughout the audit.
Our audit procedures were designed to respond to risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, recognising that the risk of not detecting a material misstatement due to fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve deliberate concealment by, for example, forgery, misrepresentations or through collusion. There are inherent limitations in the audit procedures performed and the further removed non-compliance with laws and regulations is from the events and transactions reflected in the financial statements, the less likely we are to become aware of it.
A further description of our responsibilities is available on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our auditor's report.
Use of our report
This report is made solely to the Parent Company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Parent Company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Parent Company and the Parent Company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.
John Black (Senior Statutory Auditor)
For and on behalf of RPG Crouch Chapman LLP, Statutory Auditor
40 Gracechurch Street, London, England, EC3V 0BT
7 February 2026
RPG Crouch Chapman LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC375705).
GROUP INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024
2024
Restated 2023
Note
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
95
-
Cost of sales
(38)
-
Gross profit
57
-
Other operating losses
(5)
(210)
Administrative expenses
(836)
(1,595)
Other operating gains
9
644
1,145
Decrease in the decommissioning provision
17
2,506
188
Impairment of intangibles
10,12
(438)
(16,843)
Impairment of associates
(924)
-
Operating loss
4
1,004
(17,315)
Finance costs
5
(542)
(263)
Share of loss of associate
12,13
(409)
-
Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
53
(17,578)
Taxation
7
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the year
53
(17,578)
Other Comprehensive income:
Exchange translation movement
152
(551)
Total comprehensive income for the year
205
(18,129)
Basic profit/(loss) per share:
8
From continuing and total operations
0.01p
(5.0)p
Diluted profit/(loss) per share:
8
From continuing and total operations
0.01p
(5.0)p
The notes form part of these financial statements.
GROUP AND COMPANY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 December 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
Restated 2023 (note 2)
Restated as at 1 January 2023
(note 2)
2024
Restated 2023 (note 2)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets
Notes
10
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
519
841
-
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
11
754
-
17,899
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
12
-
-
-
467
668
Investment in associates
13
532
1,085
-
232
1,085
1,805
1,926
17,899
699
1,753
CURRENT ASSETS
Investments held for trading
-
-
28
-
-
Inventory
-
-
36
-
-
Trade and other receivables
14
291
18
22
520
18
Cash and cash equivalents
15
-
-
25
-
-
|
291
18
111
520
18
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
16
2,497
2,168
2,240
1,866
2,130
Convertible loans
17
803
510
-
803
510
Other borrowings
16
344
285
-
344
285
3,644
2,963
2,240
3,013
2,925
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(3,353)
(2,945)
(2,129)
(2,493)
(2,907)
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other payables
16
2,321
1,586
2,718
355
282
Other borrowings
17
-
376
287
-
376
Decommissioning provision
18
3,394
5,943
5,627
-
-
5,715
7,905
8,632
355
658
NET ASSETS/ (LIABILITIES)
(7,263)
(8,924)
7,138
(2,149)
(1,812)
EQUITY
Share capital
19
14,501
13,072
11,194
14,501
13,072
Share premium
19
38,236
38,236
38,090
38,236
38,236
Other reserves
20
1,016
1,005
962
1,016
1,005
Currency translation reserve
231
79
630
-
-
Retained deficit
(61,247)
(61,316)
(43,738)
(55,902)
(54,125)
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company and total equity
(7,263)
(8,924)
7,138
(2,149)
(1,812)
The loss for the financial year within the Company accounts of ADM Energy plc was £1,793k (2023: £13,923k). As provided by s408 of the Companies Act 2006, no individual Statement of Comprehensive Income is provided in respect of the Company.
The notes form part of these financial statements.
The financial statements were approved by the Board and ready for issue on 7 February 2026.
Randall Connally, Chief Executive Officer
GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024
Share capital
Share premium
Exchange translation reserve
Other reserves
Retained deficit
Total equity
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
At 1 January 2023 Restated
11,194
38,090
630
962
(43,738)
7,138
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(17,578)
(17,578)
Exchange translation movement
-
-
(551)
-
-
(551)
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the year
-
-
(551)
-
(17,578)
(18,129)
Issue of new shares
1,878
146
-
-
-
2,024
Issue of options & warrants
-
-
-
33
-
33
Issue of convertible loans
-
-
-
10
-
10
At 31 December 2023 Restated
13,072
38,236
79
1,005
(61,316)
(8,924)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
53
53
Exchange translation movement
-
-
152
-
-
152
Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the year
-
-
152
-
53
205
Issue of new shares
1,429
-
-
-
-
1,429
Issue of options & warrants
-
-
-
23
-
23
Options lapsed during the year
(16)
16
-
Issue of convertible loans
4
4
At 31 December 2024
14,501
38,236
231
1,016
(61,247)
(7,263)
The notes form part of these financial statements.
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024
Share capital
Share premium
Other reserves
Retained deficit
Total equity
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
At 1 January 2023
11,194
38,090
962
(40,327)
9,919
Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense restated
-
-
-
(13,798)
(13,798)
Issue of new shares
1,878
146
-
-
2,024
Issue of warrants
-
-
33
-
33
Settlement of convertible loans
-
-
10
-
10
At 31 December 2023 Restated
13,072
38,236
1,005
(54,125)
(1,812)
Loss for the period and total comprehensive expense
-
-
-
(1,793)
(1,793)
Issue of new shares
1,429
-
-
-
1,429
Issue of options & warrants
-
-
23
-
23
Options lapsed during the year
-
-
(16)
16
-
Issue of convertible loans
4
-
4
At 31 December 2024
14,501
38,236
1,016
(55,902)
(2,149)
The notes form part of these financial statements.
GROUP AND COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 December 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
Note
2024 Restated 2023
2024 Restated 2023
£'000 £'000
£'000 £'000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit / (Loss) for the period
53
(17,578)
(1,793)
(13,923)
Adjustments for:
Warrants issued in settlement of fees
20
-
10
-
10
Finance costs and interest
5
542
256
499
236
FX on development costs (intangibles)
10
(5)
420
-
-
Fair value remeasurement of contingent liability
-
-
-
-
Impairment of subsidiaries/ associate
12
924
29
1,124
12,370
Dilution of OFXT investment
50
-
50
-
Depreciation
39
57
-
-
Other amounts written off
-
54
-
54
Share based payments
20
22
18
22
18
Gains on settlement of OFX Holdings, LLC loan
9
(141)
(1,521)
(141)
(65)
Share of loss of associate
12
360
-
-
-
Loss on disposal of leases
9
-
501
-
-
Shares issued as incentives
|
-
127
-
127
Impairment of intangibles
10
438
16,843
-
-
Decommissioning provision
19
(2,506)
(131)
-
-
FX on decommissioning provision
19
(204)
-
-
-
Operating cashflow before working capital changes
(428)
(915)
(239)
(1,173)
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
14
(36)
-
5
-
Decrease in inventories
-
36
-
-
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
15
(236)
153
(359)
382
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(700)
(726)
(593)
(791)
INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of subsidiary
-
(8)
-
(8)
Loans from subsidiary
-
-
256
-
Loans issued to associate
(158)
-
(158)
-
Net cash outflow from investment activities
(158)
(8)
98
(8)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of ordinary share capital
18
77
-
77
-
Proceeds from convertible loan note
18
195
450
196
450
Repayment of borrowings
15
(92)
(20)
(64)
(20)
Proceeds from borrowings
15
678
343
286
344
Net cash inflow from financing activities
858
773
495
774
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing and total operations
-
39
-
(25)
Exchange translation difference
-
(64)
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
-
25
-
25
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
16
-
-
-
-
The notes form part of these financial statements.
Major non cash transactions
GROUP
COMPANY
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
2023
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Shares in consideration for the investment in Blade Oil V
-
189
-
189
Shares in consideration for the investment in SW Oklahoma, LLC
432
-
432
-
Shares in conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities
533
683
533
683
Shares in settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors
100
291
100
291
Share options to Directors and employees
-
18
-
18
Contingent liability waived
495
-
495
-
Expenses paid on behalf of the Company
281
-
281
-
Proceeds of share issue received by subsidiary
-
-
160
-
Investor warrants
-
2
-
2
Incentive warrants
-
1
-
1
Warrants in consideration for loan settlement
-
13
-
13
The notes form part of these financial statements.
1
general information
The Company is a public limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom and its shares are listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company also has secondary listings on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange ("BER") and Xetra, the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE").
The Company mainly invests in natural resources and oil and gas projects. The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is as detailed in the Company Information section of the report and accounts on page 3.
As permitted by section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the profit and loss account of the company is not presented as part of these financial statements. The Company's total comprehensive loss for the financial year was £1.7million (2023: £13.9 million).
2
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal accounting policies in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied throughout all periods presented in the financial statements.
As in prior periods, the Group and financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards . As ultimate parent of the Group, the Company has taken advantage of Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework (FRS 101), which addresses the financial reporting requirements and disclosure exemptions in the individual financial statements of "qualifying entities", that otherwise apply the recognition, measurement and disclosure requirements of UK adopted international accounting standards. The disclosure exemption adopted by the Company in accordance with FRS 101 are:
i • a statement of compliance with IFRS (a statement of compliance with FRS 101 is provided instead);
ii • related party transactions with two or more wholly owned members of the group; and
iii • a Statement of Cash Flows and related disclosures
iv In addition, and in accordance with FRS 101, further disclosure exemptions have been applied because equivalent disclosures are included in the consolidated financial statements of ADM Energy plc. These financial statements do not include certain disclosures in respect of:
v • financial instrument disclosures as required by IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures; and
vi • fair value measurements - details of the valuation techniques and inputs used for fair value measurement of assets and liabilities as per paragraphs 91 to 99 of IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement.
In publishing the Parent Company financial statements here together with the Group financial statements, the Company is taking advantage of the exemption in Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present its individual income statement and related notes that form a part of these approved financial statements. The financial statements have been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRS for each type of asset, liability, income and expense. The measurement bases are more fully described in the accounting policies below.
The current period covered by these financial statements is the year to 31 December 2024. The comparative figures relate to the year ended 31 December 2023. The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling (£) which is the functional currency of the Group. There has been a prior year restatement, further detail can be found below in note 2 "Correction of prior year error".
An overview of standards, amendments and interpretations to IFRSs issued but not yet effective, and which have not been adopted early by the Group are presented below under 'Statement of Compliance'.
GOING CONCERN
Going Concern
The Directors have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activities and the realisation of assets and extinguishment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business.
In assessing the appropriateness of this basis, the Directors have prepared a cash flow forecast for the period ending 30 June 2027, which indicates that under current conditions, the Group and Company will need to raise funds in order to settle the Group's existing and forecast contractual and committed obligations.
In the base-case cash flow forecast prepared by management, the Group anticipates being able to manage its working capital requirements through a combination of generating cashflows from the Group's trading operations, successfully entering into settlement or standstill agreements with the Group's legacy creditors and raising additional funds.
These assumptions are not contractually committed and this indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the ability of the Group and Company to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.
The Group's primary operating entities are Altoona JV, LLC ("Altoona") and Eco Oil Disposal, LLC ("EOD"). The Group's forecasts assume that Altoona and EOD achieve production volumes, sales volumes, realised commodity prices, and operating and administrative costs broadly in line with the budgets approved by the Directors. The forecasts also assume the successful execution of funding initiatives, including the completion of the sale of a 10% working interest in the Altoona Lease and EOD entering into a commodity price swap during the first half of 2026, neither of which has been completed as at the date of approval of these financial statements. These initiatives are expected to raise funds of $180,000 and $250,000 respectively. In addition, while the Group has deferred certain costs and creditors historically, there can be no assurance that such arrangements will continue or that creditors, including tax authorities, will agree to revised settlement terms.
The Directors have stress tested the base case forecast by preparing sensitised scenarios which incorporate plausible downside circumstances including less optimistic forecasts for the operating entities, a reduction to the oil price and also a scenario whereby the Group is unable to successfully negotiate standstill or settlement agreements with its creditors. In all of the scenarios tested, there is an additional funding requirement. In the worst case scenario, which is a combination of all the downside circumstances happening together, there is an additional funding requirement of £1.4m within the going concern assessment period.
The Directors consider there are mitigating factors available to them that can be executed if the downside scenarios were to happen. These include raising additional debt, selling an interest in the Group's assets and raising additional equity funding from new and existing and shareholders. In addition, the Directors have received a letter of support from the shareholder, Concepta Consulting AG, which indicates that additional funding would be provided to the Group and Company to enable it to meet its working capital requirements in the going concern assessment period.
The Group and Company have a history of successfully raising debt and equity as well as selling minority interests in its existing assets. The Directors have undertaken several activities to raise funds to fund its current and ongoing commitments and to raise funds to develop the business to be self sufficient which will enable it to meet its contractual obligations.
In January 2026 VEUSA completed a senior secured financing (the "VEUSA Financing") with Shoreline Energies, LLC (the "Lender"). The VEUSA Financing is structured as a 5-year, US$1 million loan with an interest rate of 12.0% per annum. During the first year the loan is interest only with interest payments made quarterly in arrears. Starting in the second year the loan has even, monthly amortisation payments until maturity. The Company is a guarantor of the VEUSA Financing and has entered into a share pledge of the share capital of VEUSA and ADM 113 Limited (BVI), the entity which holds the equity capital of PR Oil & Gas (Nigeria) Limited, the owner of a 12.3% cost share and 9.2% profit share in OML-113, Aje Field. The terms of the loan include a restricted payment provision whereby VEUSA is not permitted to make any dividend or other payments to the Company without the express permission (at the sole discretion) of the lender.
In November 2025 the Group entered into a commodity price swap to sell 1,200 barrels of oil for a period of 18 months starting from November 2026. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction US$225,000 was funded to JKT Reclamation at closing and JKT Reclamation will make a monthly payment equal to 1,200 multiplied by the difference between the average monthly price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil and US$46.75.
Although EOD and Altoona may generate distributable cash, the Directors note that, under the terms of Vega Energy USA, Inc.'s financing arrangements, lender consent is required before funds can be upstreamed to the Company. The ability to obtain such consent is not within the Group's sole control.
As a result of the matters described above, the Company and Group is likely to require ongoing financial support from shareholders and other stakeholders to meet its obligations as they fall due. While such support has been provided in the past and the Directors have received a letter of support that this will continue, there can be no assurance that it will continue or on favourable terms.
Having reviewed the Group's overall position and outlook in respect of the matters identified above, the Directors are of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds to believe that funding will be secured and therefore that the operational and financial plans in place are achievable.
In light of the matters described above, including the dependence on the successful execution of operational plans across the Group's underlying businesses, the assumptions regarding revenue, costs and commodity prices, the need to secure lender consents, the reliance on continued access to external capital, and the concentration of key responsibilities among a small number of individuals, the Directors acknowledge the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the Company's and the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not include any adjustments that may be required if the Company or the Group is unable to continue as a going concern.
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
The financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
The Group's and Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 6 February 2026 and the Statements of Financial Position were signed on behalf of the Board by Stefan Olivier.
The Group financial statements give a true and fair view and have been prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
New standards, amendments and interpretations adopted by the Company
The following new standards have come into effect this year however they have no impact on the Group:
Standards, amendments and interpretations, which are effective for reporting periods beginning after the date of these financial statements which have not been adopted early:
*Not yet endorsed in the UK
There are no IFRS's or IFRIC interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Company or Group.
CORRECTION OF PRIOR YEAR ERROR
The below tables show the prior adjustments to the 2022 and 2023 Group and Company figures.
During the year ended 31 December 2024, the Group determined that the financial statements for the prior period contained errors that related to the following areas:
Decommissioning provision - The rate applied to discount the decommissioning provision in respect of the OML 113 asset was incorrect because it did not reflect the risk free rate as required by IAS 37. An adjustment has been posted to correct the rate applied and this resulted in a £4,070,000 increase to the provision at 1 January 2023. In addition, the Company had omitted a decommissioning provision in respect of the Altoona assets acquired during 2023 and an adjustment was posted of £481,000 to correct this. The combined effect of adjustments to the discount rate for the existing decommissioning provision and the recognition of the Altoona provision in 2023 was a £316,000 increase in 2023. The effect on equity was a decrease of £4,070,000 in 2022 and a cumulative decrease of £3,838,000 in 2023.
Intangible assets - No decommissioning provision or associated asset for the Altoona lease had been accounted for in 2023. This resulted in a £481,000 increase to intangibles in 2023. There was no effect on equity.
Investments - There was a capital contribution made to the investment in OFXT that was not accounted for in 2023. This resulted in an increase of £23,566 to Investments. There was no effect on equity.
Accruals - The fees for a director had been under accrued for in 2023. This resulted in a £20,208 increase to accruals in 2023. The effect on equity was a £20,208 decrease.
Convertible Loan note - The incorrect discount rate had been used to measure the fair value of the liability component of the convertible loan note. This resulted in a £83,000 increase to the convertible loan note liability in 2023. The effect on equity was a £53,000 decrease.
Employment taxes - The employment taxes in 2023 had been over accrued for in 2023. This resulted in a £123,000 decrease to the liabilities in 2023. The effect on equity was a £123,000 increase.
Classification of certain liabilities as non-current - In the previous year, there were liabilities classified as non-current without the contractual right to defer payment for at least 12 months. These loans have been reclassified to be presented as current. There is no impact on the net assets as a result of this re-classification.
Impact on equity (increase/(decrease) in equity)
Impact on statement of profit or loss (increase/(decrease) in profit)
Impact on operating cash flows for the year (increase/(decrease) in cash outflow)
The change did not have an impact on OCI for the period or the Group's investing and financing cash flows.
There was no impact to the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS).
KEY ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
Estimates and assumptions used in preparing the financial statements are reviewed on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The results of these estimates and assumptions form the basis of making judgements about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Judgement also applies in determining whether costs associated with contingent liabilities can be reliably estimated or not and the extent to which it is appropriate to make disclosure in this area.
RESERVES OF OIL & GAS ASSETS
The Group's property, plant and equipment relate to the proved undeveloped assets acquired from its interest in Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. Management have applied their judgment in estimating the economic reserves of oil that can be extracted at Vega. This estimate is used in the calculation of depletion by applying the units of production method.
IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS
Note 10 summarises the cumulative cost less amortisation of the Group's indirect investment in the Aje Field (OML 113). During the year, the Directors noted indicators of impairment related to this asset. They have therefore reviewed the value of the Group's proportionate share of the Aje fixed assets (which as a cash generating unit is represented by the property, plant and equipment asset relating to the cumulative cost of its acquisition and funding of its interest in the Aje Field) and have determined that it is appropriate to impair the asset by £202,359 (2023: £12,619,000) down to nil as oil production has ceased here. This therefore resulted in the investment in PR Oil & Gas Nigeria Ltd being impaired to nil as this company holds the Aje Field.
Note 24 summaries the acquisition of Blade Oil V, LLC and the return of some of the leases back to the seller. This resulted in Blade Oil V, LLC's remaining lease, Altoona, being recognised as an exploration and evaluation asset under intangible assets. The Directors undertaken an impairment indicator assessment in accordance with IFRS 6 which requires them to use their judgment.
IMPAIRMENT OF ASSOCIATES
Investments in associates are stated at cost, which is the fair value of the consideration paid, less any impairment provision. Note 12 summarises the impairment consideration of the Group's associate OFX Technologies, LLC. OFX Technologies, LLC acts as a holding company for Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC which is a revenue generating software-as-a-service company. The directors completed a valuation exercise and determined that Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC has a minimum valuation which is less than the carrying value of the investment recognised by the Group. As such, management has impaired the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC by £803,000 (2023:nil).
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION
Note 24 summaries the contingent consideration of nil (2023: £765,000) recognised as part of the purchase price of Blade Oil V, LLC. The assessment of contingent considerations inherently involves the exercise of significant judgment and estimates of the outcome of future events. This judgement involves the Directors making assessment as to whether an economic outflow relating to a past event is considered probable, possible or remote, and the extent to which its outcome can be reliably estimated. During the year the remaining contingent consideration was cancelled.
VALUATION OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE
The Group issued a convertible loan note in the year ended 31 December 2023 and was determined to be a compound instrument upon initial recognition. Accordingly, the CLN is split between a liability element and an equity component at the date of issue. At the year end, the liability element had a carrying value of £803,000 (2023: £510,000)and has subsequently been recognized at amortised cost. Management estimated the fair value on initial recognition to be £807,000 (2023: £520,000) using the present value formula and a discount rate of 16% resulting in a difference compared to the proceeds received of £4,000 (2023: £10,000), which has been treated as the equity element of the compound instrument. Finance costs of £102,000 (2023: £70,000) has been recognised and is being unwound evenly over the period of the loan.
DECOMMISSIONING PROVISION
Decommissioning costs will be incurred by the Group, in accordance with the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement, at the end of the operating life of the production facilities associated with the Group's interest in OML 113. The Group assesses its retirement obligation at each reporting date. The ultimate asset retirement costs are uncertain and cost estimates can vary in response to many factors, including changes to relevant legal requirements, the emergence of new restoration techniques or experience at other production sites. The expected timing, extent and amount of expenditure can also change, for example in response to changes in reserves or changes in laws and regulations or their interpretation. Therefore, significant estimates and assumptions are made in determining the provision for asset retirement obligation. As a result, there could be significant adjustments to the provisions established which would affect future financial results. The provision at reporting date represents management's best estimate of the present value of the future asset retirement costs required using an annual discount rate of 2.67% (2023:2%). The provision during the year decreased by £2,345,000 as a result of a change to the cost estimates (2023: £316,000).
SHARE BASED PAYMENTS
The Group has made awards of options and warrants over its unissued share capital to certain Directors, employees and professional advisers as part of their remuneration.
The fair value of options and warrants are determined by reference to the fair value of the options and warrants granted, excluding the impact of any non-market vesting conditions. In accordance with IFRS 2 'Share Based Payments', the Group has recognised the fair value of options and warrants, calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The Directors apply this model on the basis that there are considered to be no performance obligations included within these issued options. The share based payment charge for the year was £23,000 (2023: £33,211). The Directors have made assumptions particularly regarding the volatility of the share price at the grant date in order to reach a fair value. Further information is disclosed in Note 21.
GOING CONCERN
See note 2, Going Concern accounting policy.
REVENUE RECOGNITION
Sales represent amounts received and receivable from third parties for goods rendered to the customers and distributions from connected parties. The Group follows the five step process set out in IFRS 15 for revenue recognition.
Oil sales
Sales are recognised when control of the goods has transferred to the customer. Revenue is derived from the production of oil and/or natural gas from wells in which Vega Oil and Gas, LLC owns interest. Production of crude oil or natural gas typically results from fluids and/or gas coming to the surface as a result of natural pressure in the well bore driving production to the surface and/or use of pumps to lift the production to the surface and is then separated as either oil or gas. After separation, the oil will be stored in tanks on locations from which a crude oil purchaser will be contracted to purchase and pick up oil directly from the tanks with a "run ticket" issued to the well operator documenting the quantity of oil that is transferred to the oil purchaser. Natural gas production will be transferred to a pipeline with quantities attributable to the Company metered at the point in which it transfers into a pipeline owned by a natural gas purchaser. Upon transfer to the truck or pipeline owned by the purchaser, the performance obligation is satisfied, full title and risk associated with the commodity changes and the Company is entitled to payment based on prevailing commodity prices. Revenue is measured as the amount of consideration which the Group expects to receive, based on the market price for oil after deduction of applicable costs and sales taxes.
During the year the revenue recognised in relation to oil sales totalled £94,000 (2023: £nil). Payments are typically received around 20 days from the end of the month during which delivery has occurred. There are no balances of accrued or deferred revenue at the balance sheet date.
Oil reclamation distributions
ADM US has a 42.0% economic interest in the distributions of its investment JKT Reclamation until it has received US$356,250.00 and 30.6% thereafter. Under the terms of the agreement with JKT Reclamation, ADM US is entitled to recognise its share of the distribution at the point in which the distribution is approved by the Board of JKT Reclamation. This would be after all of JKT Reclamation' s operating expenses and planned future capital expenditures are provided for from revenue and/or financing sources available to JKT Reclamation.
TAXATION
UK taxes
Current income tax assets and/or liabilities comprise those obligations to, or claims from, fiscal authorities relating to the current or prior reporting period, that are unpaid at the statement of financial position date. They are calculated according to the tax rates and tax laws applicable to the fiscal periods to which they relate, based on the taxable result for the year. All changes to current tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement.
Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. This involves the comparison of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements with their respective tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of goodwill, nor on the initial recognition of an asset or liability, unless the related transaction is a business combination or affects tax or accounting profit. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the Group are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets.
Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. This involves the comparison of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements with their respective tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of goodwill, nor on the initial recognition of an asset or liability, unless the related transaction is a business combination or affects tax or accounting profit. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the Group are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets.
Deferred tax liabilities are always provided for in full. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that they will be able to be offset against future taxable income. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are calculated, without discounting, at tax rates that are expected to apply to their respective period of realisation, provided they are enacted or substantively enacted at the statement of financial position date.
Most changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement. Only changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities that relate to a change in value of assets or liabilities that is charged directly to equity are charged or credited directly to equity.
Nigerian taxes
The Company's subsidiary, P R Oil & Gas Nigeria Ltd operates offshore Nigeria and is subject to the tax regulations of that country.
Current income tax assets and liabilities for current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws are those that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date. The Company engaged in exploration and production of crude oil (upstream activity). Therefore, its profits are taxable under the Petroleum Profit Tax Act.
US taxes
The Company's subsidiaries based in the US are subject to the tax regulations of that country.
Current income tax assets and liabilities for current period are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities. The tax rates and tax laws are those that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date. The Company engaged in exploration and production of crude oil (upstream activity). Therefore, its profits are taxable under the relevant federal tax codes of the Internal Revenue Service as well as under the relevant state tax codes.
IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ASSETS (DEVELOPED OIL AND GAS ASSETS)
Proven oil and gas properties are reviewed annually for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The carrying value is compared against the expected recoverable amount of the asset, generally by net present value of the future net cash flows, expected to be derived from production of commercial reserves or consideration expected to be achieved through the sale of its interest in an arms-length transaction, less any associated costs to sell. The cash generating unit applied for impairment test purposes is generally the field and the Group's interest in its underlying assets, except that a number of field interests may be grouped together where there are common facilities.
FINANCIAL ASSETS
Financial assets are recognised in the Group's statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.
The Group's financial assets are classified into the following specific categories: 'Investments measured at fair value through profit and loss, 'investments held for trading', and 'loans and receivables'. The classification depends on the nature and purpose of the financial assets and is determined at the time of initial recognition.
All Trade receivables, loans, and other receivables that have fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market are classified as 'loans and receivables'. Loans and receivables are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment. Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate, except for short-term receivables when the recognition of interest would be immaterial.
INVESTEMENTS IN ASSOCIATES
The Group accounts for investments in associates in accordance with IAS 28 . An associate is an entity over which the Group has significant influence but does not have control or joint control, typically evidenced by holding between 20% and 50% of the voting power of the investee. Investments in associates are initially recognised at cost. Subsequently, the carrying amount is adjusted to recognise the Group's share of the associate's post-acquisition profits or losses, and other comprehensive income. The carrying amount of investments in associates is tested for impairment whenever there is an indication that the investment may be impaired. Impairment losses are recognised in the statement of profit and loss.
INVENTORY
Inventory comprises stock of unsold oil in storage and is valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION
The consolidated financial statements present the results of ADM Energy plc and its subsidiaries ("the Group") as if they formed a single entity. Intercompany transactions and balances between Group companies are therefore eliminated in full.
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the results of business combinations using the purchase method. In the Statement of Financial Position, the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities are initially recognised at their fair values at the acquisition date. The results of acquired operations are included in the Consolidated Income Statement.
The company has the following subsidiaries which were effectively dormant in the current and prior period and are considered to be highly immaterial to the Group's financial statements. As such these subsidiaries have not been included in the consolidated financial statements:
• Geo Estratos MXOil, SAPI de CV
• ADM 113 Limited BVI
JOINT OPERATIONS (OML 113 OPERATING AGREEMENT)
The Group has a 9.2% profit share and 12.3% cost share in the OML 113 operating licence. The operating agreement for OML 113 is a joint arrangement, with the fundamental decisions requiring unanimity between the partners. Other decisions require a qualified majority decision. As no corporate entity exists the agreement cannot be considered to meet the definition of a joint venture.
In relation to its interests in the OML 113 operations, the Group recognises:
ASSET ACQUISITIONS (NOTE 25)
Vega Oil and Gas, LLC
On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. In accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, the Group applied the optional concentration test to assess whether the acquired set of activities and assets from Vega Oil and Gas, LLC constitutes a business.
On acquisition, Vega owned three wells which had been recognised on the balance sheet as 'proved properties'. The acquisition balance sheet contains one identifiable asset, being the three wells. Only one well is producing, but the other two are proved wells and given the assets are similar in nature, valued together and no other assets exist, the concentration test is satisfied. As such, the acquisition meets the definition of an asset acquisition and the gross assets acquired will be valued equal to the consideration of the transaction. Gross assets acquired exclude cash and cash equivalents, deferred tax assets, and goodwill resulting from the effects of deferred tax liabilities.
SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC ("SWOK")
On 5 April 2027, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC. The Company owns 66.6% of the voting rights of SWOK and has control over SWOK by virtue of its shareholding. SWOK owns 60% of JKT Reclamation, LLC, thus the group indirectly owns 40%. Whilst the underlying business of SWOK, JKT Reclamation, LLC, clearly meets the definition of a business given that this is revenue generating and fully operational, SWOK does not. SWOK is a holding company that has been purchased by ADM USA to benefit from the distributions of JKT Reclamation, LLC. Thus, the acquisition is deemed to be an asset acquisition, by virtue of ADM USA essentially purchasing the investment SWOK holds in JKT Reclamation, LLC.
The investment will be accounted for as an associate, in line with ADM USA's indirect holding percentage of JKT Reclamation, LLC, being 40%.
EQUITY INVESTMENTS
Under the equity method, the investment in an associate is initially recognised at cost. The carrying amount of the investment is adjusted to recognise changes in the Groups share of net assets of the associate. Goodwill relating to the associate is included in the carrying amount of the investments and is not tested for impairment separately. The statement of profit or loss reflects the Group's share of the results of operations of the associate. The aggregate of the Group's share of profit or loss of an associate is shown on the face of the statement of profit or loss outside the operating profit and represents profit or loss after tax.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and demand deposits, together with other short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.
EQUITY
An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Company after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the proceeds received net of direct issue costs.
Equity comprises the following:
Retained earnings include all current and prior period results as disclosed in the statement of comprehensive income.
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities are recognised in the Group's statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. All interest related charges are recognised as an expense in finance cost in the income statement using the effective interest rate method.
The Group's financial liabilities comprise trade and other payables.
Trade payables are recognised initially at their fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost less settlement payments.
DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITY
A decommissioning liability is recognised when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, and it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate of the amount of obligation can be made. A corresponding amount equivalent to the obligation is also recognised as part of the cost of the related production plant and equipment. The amount recognised is the estimated cost of decommissioning, discounted to its present value, using a discount rate of 2.67% (2023: 2%). Changes in the estimated timing of decommissioning cost estimates are dealt with prospectively by recording an adjustment to the provision, and a corresponding adjustment to production plant and equipment. The unwinding of the discount on the decommissioning provision will be included in the income statement.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
Contingent liabilities are possible obligations arising from past events whose existence will be confirmed by uncertain future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. Contingent liabilities also include obligations that are not recognised because their amount cannot be measured reliably or because settlement is not probable.
Unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote a contingent liability is disclosed in the notes.
SHARE BASED PAYMENTS
Where share options are awarded, or warrants issued to employees, the fair value of the options/warrants at the date of grant is charged to the statement of comprehensive income over the vesting period. Non-market vesting conditions are taken into account by adjusting the number of equity instruments expected to vest at each reporting date so that, ultimately, the cumulative amount recognized over the vesting period is based on the number of options/warrants that eventually vest. As long as all other vesting conditions are satisfied, a charge is made irrespective of whether the market vesting conditions are satisfied. The cumulative expense is not adjusted for failure to achieve a market vesting condition.
Where warrants or options are issued for services provided to the Group, including financing, the fair value of the service is charged to the statement of comprehensive income or against share premium where the warrants or options were issued in exchange for services in connection with share issues. Where the fair value of the services cannot be reliably measured, the service is valued using Black Scholes valuation methodology taking into consideration the market and non-market conditions described above.
Where the share options are cancelled before they vest, the remaining unvested fair value is immediately charged to the statement of comprehensive income.
FOREIGN CURRENCIES
The Directors consider Sterling to be the currency that most faithfully represents the economic effects of the underlying transactions, events and conditions. The financial statements are presented in Sterling, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency.
Foreign currency transactions are translated into Sterling using the exchange rates prevailing at the date of the transactions. Foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at year end exchange rates are recognised in the income statement. Non-monetary items that are measured at historical costs in a foreign currency are translated at the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Non-monetary items that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined.
SEGMENTAL REPORTING
A segment is a distinguishable component of the Group's activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about the allocation of resources and assessment of performance and about which discrete financial information is available.
The chief operating decision maker reviews financial information for and makes decisions about the Group's investment based on geographical location.
The operations of the Group as a whole are the exploration for, development and production of oil and gas reserves.
The two geographic reporting segments are made up as follows:
UK head office and ADM 113 Ltd (Nigeria) and the dormant companies
US ADM USA, Vega, Blade V and SWOK Oil and gas leases
Segment revenue, segment expense and segment results include transfers between segments. Those transfers are eliminated on consolidation. Information regarding the current year's results for each reportable segment is included below.
3
REVENUE
The Group has a share in oil and gas licences in the USA and also receives Oil reclamation distributions.
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Revenue from share in oil licenses
95
-
95
-
4
OPERATING LOSS
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Loss from continuing operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting):
Directors' remuneration (see note 6)
227
243
Amortisation
-
57
Decrease to decommissioning provision
(2,506)
(188)
Impairment of intangible assets
438
16,843
Impairment of associates
924
-
Auditors' remuneration:
-
fees payable to the principal auditor for the audit of the Group's financial statements
100
47
5
FINANCE COSTS
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Short term loan finance costs
378
166
Bank interest and charges
48
7
Unwinding of decommissioning provision
26
20
Interest receivable on loans given
(12)
-
Interest on convertible loan note
102
70
542
263
6
EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION
The expense recognised for employee benefits for continuing operations is analysed below:
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Wages and salaries (including directors and employee benefits)
227
253
Pensions
-
19
Amounts written off as due to directors
-
(100)
Social security costs
-
71
227
243
Directors' remuneration:
Wages and salaries (including benefits)
227
253
Pensions
-
19
Social security costs
-
71
227
343
Further details of Directors' remuneration are included in the Report on Directors' Remuneration on page 18.
Only the directors are deemed to be key management, there are no employees and no employee remuneration. The average number of employees (including directors) in the Group was nil (2023:6).
7
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Current tax - ordinary activities
-
-
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Profit / (Loss) before tax from ordinary activities
53
(17,578)
Profit/ (Loss) before tax multiplied by rate of corporation tax in the UK of 25% (2023: 19%)
13
(3,340)
Effect of tax rates in foreign jurisdictions
89
1,347
Expenses not deductible for tax purposes
68
2,537
Unrelieved tax losses carried forward
(170)
(544)
Total tax charge for the year
-
-
The Groups loss for (2024: profit) 2023 is £17,578,000, and the unrecognised deferred tax asset is £714,000 (2023: £544,000). No deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of the Group's losses as the timing of their recoverability is uncertain.
8
EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
Earnings
The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to owners of the Group by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year.
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Profit/(loss) attributable to owners of the Group
- Continuing operations
53
(17,578)
Continuing and discontinued operations
53
(17,578)
2024
2023
Weighted average number of shares for calculating basic earnings per share
575,936,460
352,852,268
2024
2023
Pence
pence
Basic Earnings per share:
Loss per share from continuing and total operations
0.01
(5.0)
Weighted average number of shares for calculating diluted earnings per share
584,012,642
352,852,268
Effects of dilution from share options
8,076,182
-
2024
2023
Pence
pence
Diluted Earnings per share:
Loss per share from continuing and total operations
0.01
(5.0)
9
OTHER OPERATING GAINS
2024
Restated
2023
£'000
£'000
Loss on disposal of leases in Blade Oil V,LLC
-
(501)
Gain on the revaluation of the contingent liability from the consideration of the Blade Oil V, LLC acquisition
495
-
Gain on reduction of OML 113 JV creditor
-
1,456
Gain on settlement of OFX Holdings, LLC loan
138
65
(Increase)/ decrease to creditors
(13)
125
Other gains
24
-
Total
644
1,145
10
Intangibles
GROUP
2024
Restated
2023
£'000
£'000
Altoona exploration asset
519
644
OML 113 licence
-
197
At 31 December 2024
519
841
The brought forward assets relates to the Group's 9.2% revenue interest (12.3% cost share) in the OML 113 licence, which includes the Aje Field ("Aje") and the further costs of bringing the Aje 4 and Aje 5 wells into production.
In 2023, 32.08% share of OML 113 was purchased by a third party for a consideration of $6,000,000. This was compared to the carrying value of the Company's share of OML 113 of £17,899,000 and was impaired down to the corresponding value of the Company's share of OML133, £4,803,000. A further impairment assessment was carried out and Aje was impaired by £4,606,013.
In 2023, the Company purchased 100% of the membership interest of Blade Oil V, LLC. The lease and goodwill from the acquisition has been recognised as an exploration and evaluation asset. Further details around this balance can be found in note 25.
Exploration and evaluation asset - Altoona
Decommissioning asset - Altoona
Development asset - OML
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cost
At 1 January 2023
-
-
23,719
23,719
Additions
160
484
-
644
Foreign currency exchange translation difference
-
-
(1,122)
(1,122)
At 31 December 2023
160
484
22,597
23,241
At 1 January 2024
160
484
22,597
23,241
Additions
-
-
?
-
Altoona decommissioning asset
(44)
-
(44)
Foreign currency exchange translation difference
-
-
230
230
At 31 December 2024
160
440
22,827
23,427
Amortisation
At 1 January 2023
-
-
5,820
5,820
Charge for year
-
-
57
57
Impairment
-
-
16,843
16,843
Foreign currency exchange translation difference
-
-
(320)
(320)
At 31 December 2023
-
-
22,400
22,400
At 1 January 2024
-
-
22,400
22,400
Charge for year
-
-
-
-
Impairment
81
-
202
283
Foreign currency exchange translation difference
-
-
225
225
At 31 December 2024
81
-
22,827
22,908
Net book value at 31 December 2024
79
440
-
519
Net book value at 31 December 2023
160
484
197
841
11
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPEMENT
GROUP
Acquisitions
On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. The lease from the acquisition has been recognised as a property, plant and equipment asset. Further details around this balance can be found in note 25. The remaining economic life of the assets is 15 years.
Developed oil & gas assets
Decommissioning asset
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cost
At 1 January 2023
-
-
-
At 1 January 2024
-
-
-
Additions through asset acquisition of Vega Oil and Gas LLC (note 25)
660
132
792
At 31 December 2024
660
132
792
Amortisation
At 1 January 2023
-
-
-
At 1 January 2024
-
-
-
Charge for year
38
-
38
At 31 December 2024
38
-
38
Net book value at 31 December 2024
622
132
754
Net book value at 31 December 2023
-
-
-
Property, plant and equipment assets are depleted by applying the units of production method.
12
INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARIES
ADM Energy PLC (the Company) together with its below mentioned subsidiaries are the Group.
Direct investments
On 10 August 2016, the Group completed the agreement for the acquisition of Jacka Resources Nigeria Holdings Limited, now renamed ADM 113 Limited ("ADM 113"), a BVI registered company, in which Jacka Resources Limited ("JRL") held the single issued share. ADM 113's sole asset is its wholly owned subsidiary, P R Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited ("PROG"), a Nigerian registered company which holds a 9.2% revenue interest in the OML 113 licence, offshore Nigeria, which includes the Aje Field ("Aje"), where oil production commenced in May 2016. In 2023, the investment was impaired to nil.
In April 2021 the Group acquired 51% of the equity in K.O.N.H. (UK) Limited for a nominal fee.
On 1 May 2023, the Group acquired 100% of the equity of Blade Oil V, LLC for £668,416. Further details can be found in note 24. In 2024, Blade V was assessed for impairment, and the carrying value was written down by £201,000.
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Balance at beginning of period
668
12,343
Acquisition of Blade V
-
668
Impairment of Blade V
(201)
-
Impairment of PROG
-
(12,343)
Balance at end of period
467
668
The Group's subsidiary companies are as follows:
Name
Principal activity
Country of incorporation
and principal
place of business
Proportion of ownership interest and voting rights
held by the Group
ADM 113 Limited
Holding company
British Virgin Islands
100% of ordinary shares
Maples Corporate Services (BVI) Ltd
Kingston Chambers
P.O. Box 173, Road Town, Tortola
PR Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited
Oil exploration & production
Nigeria
100% of ordinary shares
1, Murtala Muhammed Drive
Ikoyi, Lagos
K.O.N.H. (UK) Limited
Dormant
60 Gracechurch Street, London,
United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR
51% of ordinary shares
Geo Estratos MXOil, SAPI de CV
Dormant
Mexico
100% of ordinary shares
Lago Alberto 319, Piso 6 IZA Punto
Col. Granada, Del. Miguel Hidalgo
CP 11520, Ciudad de Mexico
ADM Asset Holdings Limited
Dormant
60 Gracechurch Street, London,
United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR
100% of ordinary shares
ADM 113 One Limited
Dormant
60 Gracechurch Street, London,
United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR
100% of ordinary shares
ADM Energy Services Limited
Dormant
60 Gracechurch Street, London,
United Kingdom, EC3V 0HR
100% of ordinary shares
ADM Energy USA Inc
Dormant
4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013
100% of ordinary shares
Blade Oil V, LLC
Oil exploration & production
4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013
100% of ordinary shares
Vega Oil and Gas LLC
Oil exploration & production
5944 Luther Lane, Suite 400 Dallas, Texas 75255
100% of ordinary shares
(acquired 18 June 2024)
SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC
Oil exploration & production
10300 Greenbriar Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
66% of the voting rights
(acquired 1 January 2024)
13
INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATES
OFX Technologies, LLC
SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cost
At 1 January 2023
-
-
-
Additions
1,085
-
1,085
At 31 January 2023
1,085
-
1,085
At 1 January 2024
1,085
-
1,085
Additions
6
365
371
At 31 December 2024
1,091
365
1,456
Amortisation
At 1 January 2023
-
-
-
At 1 January 2024
-
-
-
Charge for year
(924)
-
(924)
At 31 December 2024
(924)
-
(924)
Net book value at 31 December 2024
167
365
532
Net book value at 31 December 2023
1,085
-
1,085
On 1 November 2023, the Group acquired 53% of the equity of OFX Technologies, LLC for £1,085,000. Of this amount, £860,355 was recognised as share consideration for 86,035,489 ordinary shares of 1p each. The shareholding subsequently diluted to 46.8% and then reduced further during the year to 42.2% and a dilution of £50,000 was recognised. A further capital contribution of £120,000 was subsequently made. Management considered if any impairment was required and the carrying value of the investment was written down by £924,000.
By virtue of its shareholding, ADM owned 42.2% of the voting rights of OXFT, which reduced from 46% during the year due to a dilution in the investment and 40% of the non-voting right. Therefore, the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC has been recognised as an associate using the equity method of accounting.
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Balance at beginning of period
1,085
-
Investment in OFX Technologies, LLC
120
1,085
Share of loss of OFX Technologies, LLC
(64)
-
Dilution of investment in OFX Technologies, LLC
(50)
-
Impairment of OFX Technologies, LLC
(924)
-
Balance at end of period
167
1,085
The following table illustrates the summarised financial information OFX Technologies, LLC share in EOS:
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Non current assets
59
59
Non current liabilities
(264)
(264)
Equity
(205)
(54)
-
(89)
(25)
Goodwill
1,110
1,110
Investment
120
-
Dilution of investment in OFX Technologies, LLC
(50)
-
Impairment of OFX Technologies, LLC
(924)
Carrying value of investment
167
1,085
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Share of loss of associate
(151)
-
Total comprehensive income for the year (continuing operations)
(151)
-
Group's share of loss for the year
(64)
-
The Director's considered if the investment required an impairment assessment. OFX Technologies, LLC acts as a holding company for Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC which is a revenue generating software-as-a-service company. The directors completed a valuation exercise and determined that Efficient Oil Solutions, LLC has a minimum valuation which is less than the carrying value of the investment recognised by the Group. As such, management has impaired the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC by £924,000 (2023:nil).
The Group's associate companies are as follows:
OFX Technologies, LLC
Holding company
4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013
42.2% of ordinary shares
* Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC
Oil exploration & production
4001 Shady Valley Court, Arlington, Texas 76013
100% of ordinary shares
* JKT Reclamation, LLC
Oil exploration & production
2505 Meadow Hills Lane, Plano, Texas 75093
40% of ordinary shares
(acquired 1 January 2024)
*Indirectly held
Indirect investments
On 5 April 2024, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC, a company established as a joint venture with Bargo Capital, LLC to reinitiate operations at the JKT Reclamation facility in Wilson, Oklahoma. The acquisition has been accounted for as an asset acquisition. SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC's sole asset is a 60% investment in JKT Reclamation, LLC and in turn, the Group owns 40% of this investment, therefore the Group has recognised the investment in JKT Reclamation, LLC as an associate in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. The Group's share of JKT Reclamation, LLC's loss for the year of £295,352 has been recognised in the loss for the year. Further details can be found in note 26.
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Balance at beginning of period
-
-
Acquisition of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC
660
-
Share of loss of JKT Reclamation, LLC (indirectly held through SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC)
(295)
-
Balance at end of period
365
-
The following table illustrates the summarised financial information of the Group's investment in in JKT Reclamation, LLC:
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Non current assets
919
-
Non current liabilities
(1,373)
-
Equity
(454)
-
Groups share in equity (40%)
(182)
-
Goodwill
547
-
Carrying value
365
-
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Revenue
224
-
Cost of sales
(228)
-
Administrative expenses
(735)
-
Total comprehensive income for the year (continuing operations)
(738)
-
Group's share of loss for the year
(295)
-
14
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
2023
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Other receivables
13
13
13
13
Amounts due from associates
278
-
171
-
Intercompany loan
-
-
336
-
Prepayments and accrued income
-
5
-
5
291
18
520
18
The fair value of other receivables is considered by the Directors not to be materially different to carrying amounts. At the date of the Statement of Financial Position in 2024 and 2023 there were no trade receivables.
15
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
2023
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Cash at bank
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
-
16
TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
GROUP
COMPANY
2024
Restated 2023
2024
Restated 2023
CURRENT PAYABLES
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Trade payables
968
668
968
660
Tax and social security
200
227
200
227
Other payables
21
29
30
30
Short term loan finance
858
155
250
155
Accruals
450
594
418
563
Contingent consideration
-
495
-
495
2,497
2,168
1,866
2,130
NON-CURRENT PAYABLES
Amount owed in respect of OML 113 operating agreement
1,482
1,303
-
-
Long term loan finance
839
283
355
282
2,321
1,586
355
282
Total current and non current payables
4,818
3,754
2,221
2,412
It is expected that the amount owed in relation to the Group's proportionate share of costs incurred as part of the OML 113 joint operating agreement will be offset against net revenues of the project.
The long term loan finance from Hessia Group Limited, is accruing interest at £200 per day. The principal loan amount was £120,000 and was originally due to be repaid by 29 August 2022. A default payment of £10,000 has been charged as the repayment date was missed, and an additional £60,000 has been charged as a finance fee.
The long term loan also includes a secured loan between Vega Oil and Gas LLC and a third party. The principal loan amount is $800,000 and is charging interest at 15%. The total interest charged will be a minimum of $200,000. T he loan is secured against the Vega oil and gas assets .
Various new short term loans have been entered into during the year. Only £101,000 of these loans are accruing interest.
The remaining loans are unsecured.
The fair value of trade and other payables is considered by the Directors not to be materially different to carrying amounts.
17
BORROWINGS
Convertible loans ("CLNs")
On 25 May 2023, the Company issued secured convertible loan notes for up to $1,500,000. The loan notes carry an interest rate of 15% per annum. Other key terms of the secured convertible loan notes are as follows:
During the year £196,000 (2023: £450,000) proceeds were recognised from the issue of the CLN's under the same terms. The net proceeds received from the issue of the CLNs have been split between the liability element and an equity component, representing the fair value of the embedded option to convert the liability into equity of the Group, as follows:
GROUP AND COMPANY
2024
2023
£'000
£'000
Liability component at 1 January
510
-
Net proceeds received from issue of CLN
196
481
Equity component
(4)
(41)
Interest charged
101
70
Repayments
-
-
Liability component at 31 December
803
510
Current portion of loans
803
510
Non-current portion of loans
-
-
803
510
The interest charged for the year is calculated by applying an effective average interest rate of 16% to the liability component for the period since the loan notes were issued.
Other borrowings
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Other loans (current)
344
285
Other loans (non-current)
-
376
£344,153 (2023: £285,000) of other borrowings is non-interest bearing and its repayment date was 15 May 2023. As this date has lapsed, interest is now accruing at 2% per month. The loan agreement gives the Group the right to convert the balance owed into shares at the ruling market rate at any time during the remaining term of the loan at the discretion of the Group. The loan is treated as a liability because while the value of equity to be issued on conversion is fixed, the number of shares is variable, meaning it meets the definition of a financial liability as set out by IFRS 9. The balance of other borrowings, in 2023 of £285,000 was a loan that carried interest at 15% p.a and is repayable in full on 31 December 2025. The balance of the loan was waived in June 2025.
18
DECOMMISSIONING PROVISION
In accordance with the agreements and legislation, the wellheads, production assets, pipelines and other installations may have to be dismantled and removed from oil and natural gas fields when the production has ceased. The exact timing of the obligations is uncertain and depends on the rate the reserves of the field are depleted. However, based on the existing production profile of the OML 113 licence area and the size of the reserves, it is expected that expenditure on retirement is likely to be after more than ten years. The current basis for the provision is a discount rate of 2.67% (2023: 2%), which is the risk free rate adjusted to remove inflation to be a real rate.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the beginning and ending aggregate amounts of the obligations associated with the decommissioning of oil and natural gas properties
Group
2024
Restated 2023
£'000
£'000
Balance brought forward
5,943
5,627
Decrease due to changes to cost estimates (OML 113)
(2,506)
(188)
Arising during the year (Vega)
138
-
Arising during the year (Altoona)
-
484
Effect of unwinding and changes to discount rate
23
20
Foreign currency exchange translation difference
(204)
-
As at 31 December
3,394
5,943
19
CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL (GROUP AND COMPANY)
Number of
Ordinary
shares
Value
£'000
Number of
deferred shares
Value
£'000
Total
value
£'000
Share Premium
£'000
Issued and fully paid
At 1 January 2023 (ordinary shares of 1p)
297,147,530
2,972
8,222,439,370
8,222
11,194
38,090
Shares issued
187,791,081
1,878
-
-
1,878
146
At 31 December 2023
484,938,611
4,850
8,222,439,370
8,222
13,072
38,236
Shares issued (see notes below)
142,925,200
1,429
-
-
1,429
-
At 31 December 2024
627,863,811
6,279
8,222,439,370
8,222
14,501
38,236
The deferred shares have restricted rights such that they have no economic value.
Share issues in the year ended 31 December 2024
On 8 April 2024, 43,200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as consideration for the investment in SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC for a total of £432,000.
On 8 April 2024, 36,450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors, for a total of £364,500.
On 26 June 2024, 63,275,200 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued in exchange for the conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities, for a total conversion of £632,752 debt to equity.
Share issues in the year ended 31 December 2023
On 25 May 2023, 15,714,667 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued at 1.2p as consideration for the investment in Blade Oil V, LLC, for a total of £188,576.
On 25 May 2023, 56,926,417 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued at 1.2p in exchange for the conversion of outstanding contractual liabilities, for a total conversion of £683,117 debt to equity.
On 14 November 2023, 29,114,508 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as settlement of certain outstanding trade and other creditors, for a total of £291,145.
On 29 November 2023, 86,035,489 ordinary shares of 1p each were issued as consideration for the investment in OFX Technologies, LLC, for a total of £860,355.
20
OTHER RESERVES (GROUP AND COMPANY)
Reserve for options/ warrants issued
Convertible loan note reserve
Other reserves
£'000
£'000
£'000
Balance at 31 December 2022
943
19
962
Issue of options
18
-
18
Issue of warrants
15
-
15
Convertible loan note equity reserve restated
-
10
10
Balance at 31 December 2023 restated
976
29
1,005
Options lapsed during the year
(14)
-
(14)
Options vesting during the year
5
-
5
Warrants vesting during the year
16
-
16
Convertible loan note equity reserve
-
4
4
Balance at 31 December 2024
983
33
1,016
21
SHARE OPTIONS & WARRANTS (GROUP AND COMPANY)
Options and Warrants issued during the year ended 31 December 2024
No new options or warrants were issued during the year ended 31 December 2024
Options issued during the year ended 31 December 2023
On 25 May 2023, the Company issued 44,374,630 share options to Directors and employees. The options are exercisable at 1.2p per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.
Warrants issued during the year ended 31 December 2023
On 1 November 2023, the Company issued 39,959,017 investor warrants and 16,000,000 incentive warrants. The warrants are exercisable at 1p per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue.
On 9 November 2023, the Company issued 34,410,000 warrants in respect of the debt restructure. The warrants are exercisable at 1.5p per share for a period of 3 years from the date of issue.
The fair value of the share options and warrants at the date of issue was calculated by reference to the Black-Scholes model. The significant inputs to the model in respect of the warrants issued in the year were as follows:
Issue date
25 May 2023
1 November 2023
9 November 2023
26 January 2022
Issue date share price
0.68p
0.5p
0.5p
1.11p
Exercise price per share
1.2p
1p
1.5p
4.5p
No. of options/ warrants
44,374,630
55,959,017
34,410,000
15,300,000
Risk free rate
2%
2%
2%
1%
Expected volatility
50%
50%
50%
50%
Expected life of option/warrant
5 years
3 years
3 years
2 years
Calculated fair value per share
0.1968p
0.076p
0.038p
0.0144p
The share warrants outstanding at 31 December 2024 and their weighted average exercise price are as follows:
2024
2023
Weighted average exe rcise price
Weighted average exercise price
Number
(pence)
Number
(pence)
Outstanding at 1 January
128,445,389
2.99
38,076,372
2.27
Issued
-
-
97,369,017
0.72
Lapsed or cancelled
-
-
(7,000,000)
-
Outstanding at 31 December
128,445,389
2.99
128,445,389
2.99
The fair value of the share warrants recognised as part of the premium paid in respect of the share subscriptions in 2023 was £15,586. This amount was credited to the share warrant reserve and of this £10,175 was recognised in the profit and loss account as these warrants were issued in exchange for credit facility fees.
The share options outstanding at 31 December 2024 and their weighted average exercise price are as follows:
2024
2023
Weighted average exe rcise price
Weighted average exercise price
Number
(pence)
Number
(pence)
Outstanding at 1 January
44,374,630
1.2
-
-
Issued
-
-
44,374,630
1.2
Lapsed or cancelled
(36,298,448)
-
-
-
Outstanding at 31 December
8,076,182
1.2
44,374,630
1.2
22
RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES
CAPITAL RISK MANAGEMENT
The Group's objectives when managing capital are:
The Group actively and regularly reviews and manages its capital structure to ensure an optimal capital structure and equity holder returns, taking into consideration the future capital requirements of the Group and capital efficiency, prevailing and projected profitability, projected operating cash flows, projected capital expenditures and projected strategic investment opportunities. Management regards total equity as capital and reserves, for capital management purposes.
The Group is exposed to a variety of financial risks which result from both its operating and investing activities. The Group's risk management is coordinated by the board of directors, and focuses on actively securing the Group's short to medium term cash flows by minimising the exposure to financial markets.
Management review the Group's exposure to currency risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk on a regular basis and consider that through this review they manage the exposure of the Group on a near term needs basis
There is no material difference between the book value and fair value of the Group's cash.
MARKET PRICE RISK
The Group's exposure to market price risk mainly arises from potential movements in the fair value of its investments. The Group manages this price risk within its long-term investment strategy to manage a diversified exposure to the market. If each of the Group's equity investments were to experience a rise or fall of 10% in their fair value, this would result in the Group's net asset value and statement of comprehensive income increasing or decreasing by £99,800 (2023: £185,000).
INTEREST RATE RISK
The Group and Company manage the interest rate risk associated with the Group's cash assets by ensuring that interest rates are as favourable as possible, whilst managing the access the Group requires to the funds for working capital purposes.
The Group's cash and cash equivalents are subject to interest rate exposure due to changes in interest rates. Short-term receivables and payables are not exposed to interest rate risk.
CREDIT RISK
The Group's financial instruments, which are exposed to credit risk, are considered to be mainly loans and receivables, and cash and cash equivalents. The credit risk for cash and cash equivalents is not considered material since the counterparties are reputable banks. The maximum exposure to credit risk for loans and receivables is as set out in the table below, and relates to the financing of the Group's joint venture interests.
The Group's exposure to credit risk is limited to the carrying amount of the financial assets recognised at the balance sheet date, as summarised below:
2024
£'000
2023
£'000
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
Loans and receivables
13
13
13
13
LIQUIDITY RISK
Liquidity risk is managed by means of ensuring sufficient cash and cash equivalents are held to meet the Group's payment obligations arising from administrative expenses. The cash and cash equivalents are invested such that the maximum available interest rate is achieved with minimal risk. Liquidity risk is managed by means of ensuring sufficient cash and cash equivalents are held to meet the Group's payment obligations arising from administrative expenses. The cash and cash equivalents are invested such that the maximum available interest rate is achieved with minimal risk. In the current financial year and subsequent to the year end the Group has been carefully managing limited cash flows to ensure that working capital commitments can be met. Crucial to this is additional funding secured to ensure the continued going concern of the Group. Further details of this are included in the going concern accounting policy on page 35.
23
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Group uses financial instruments, other than derivatives, comprising cash to provide funding for the Group's operations.
FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST:
The IFRS 9 categories of financial liabilities included in the statement of financial position and the headings in which they are included are as follows:
Group
Group
Company
Company
2024
Restated 2023
2024
Restated 2023
Financial Liabilities at amortised cost
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Trade and other payables
4,368
3,284
1,803
2,042
Borrowings
839
793
355
793
Group
Group
Company
Company
2024
2023
2024
2023
Financial assets at amortised cost
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Trade and other receivables
13
18
13
18
Amounts due from associates
278
-
171
-
Intercompany loan
-
-
336
-
Cash & Cash equivalents
-
-
-
-
The following table details the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial liabilities with agreed repayment periods. The table has been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest repayment date on which the Group can be required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows. To the extent that interest flows are floating rate, the undiscounted amount is derived from the interest rate curves at the balance sheet date. The contractual maturity is based on the earliest date on which the Group may be required to pay.
Less than
1 month
1-3
months
3 months
to 1 year
1-5
years
Over 5
years
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
2024
Interest bearing:
Trade and other payables
-
-
101
838
-
Borrowings
-
-
803
344
-
Non-interest bearing:
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
Trade and other payables
-
-
2,394
1,482
-
2023
Interest bearing:
Trade and other payables
-
-
115
282
Borrowings
-
-
510
284
-
Non-interest bearing:
Borrowings
-
376
Trade and other payables
-
-
2,052
1,303
-
As at 31 December 2024 the Group had net debt (defined as cash less borrowings) of £2,067,000 (2023: net debt of £795,000). The movement arose from cash flows.
24
Contingent LIABILITIES (GROUP)
OML 113 joint agreement
The Group recognises a liability in respect of its participation in the OML 113 Joint Operating Agreement. The liability disclosed in these accounts is based on a reconciliation of the amounts owed under the operating agreement entered into by the Group and other participators in the OML 113 operation. The reconciliation is based on returns and reconciliations provided by the project's operator, which references the Group's share of revenue received and costs incurred.
25
ACQUISITION (GROUP)
Acquisitions in 2023
Blade Oil V, LLC
On 25 May 2023, the Company purchased 100% of the membership interest of Blade Oil V, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC. Blade Oil V,LLC has five on-shore US oil leases.
The total consideration payable was £999,208. This comprised of US$235,720 (£188,576) financed via the issuance of 15,714,667 new ordinary shares at a price of 1.2p per share, US$235,720 (£190,557) loan note issued by ADM Energy USA, the issue of warrants over 7 million ordinary shares in the Company and contingent deferred consideration of £618,432.
On 9 November, 2023, the Company returned all of the leases with the exception of the Altoona lease to OFX Holdings, LLC. The total consideration was reduced by the cancellation of US$250,000 of debt obligations owed to OFX Holdings, LLC., the reduction of the contingent deferred consideration of US$150,000 and the 7 million warrants were terminated. After returning the leases, the investment in Blade Oil V, LLC reduced by £836,047.
In accordance with IFRS 3, the Group conducted a Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) analysis to split out separately identifiable assets from acquired goodwill. Upon completing this analysis, the Group acknowledged a £161,926 decrease to goodwill and a corresponding uplift in exploration assets.
On 8 April 2024, the remaining contingent payment was waived, and therefore the value of the investment reduced.
The following table summarises the consideration paid for Blade Oil V,LLC and the fair values of the assets and equity assumed at the acquisition date and then after the remaining leases were returned and after the contingent consideration was waived:
A cquisitions in 2024
Vega Oil and Gas, LLC ("Vega")
On 1 June 2024, ADM USA acquired 100% of the equity interest of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC. No consideration was transferred to the seller in respect of the acquisition, rather ADM USA committed an investment into Vega of $150,000.
The acquisition has been accounted for as an asset acquisition, using the concentration test method. The gross assets acquired have been valued equal to the consideration of the transaction, as follows:
SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC ("SWOK")
On 5 April 2027, ADM USA acquired 100.0% of the Class A membership of SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC. The Company owns 66.6% of the voting rights of SWOK and has control over SWOK by virtue of its shareholding. Consideration for the investment comprises the issue of 43,200,000 new ordinary shares at a nominal price of 1.0p per share and a cash investment of US$287,500. SWOK owns 60% of JKT Reclamation, LLC, thus the group indirectly owns 40%. The investment in SWOK is recognised at the fair value of the consideration payable:
The carrying value of the investment is determined as the percentage share of the net assets acquired including goodwill and the subsequent loss for the year which has been detailed in note 13.
Whilst the underlying business of SWOK, JKT Reclamation, LLC, clearly meets the definition of a business given that this is revenue generating and fully operational, SWOK does not. SWOK is a holding company that has been purchased by ADM USA to benefit from the distributions of JKT Reclamation, LLC. Thus, the acquisition is deemed to be an asset acquisition, by virtue of ADM USA essentially purchasing the investment SWOK holds in JKT Reclamation, LLC.
The investment will be accounted for as an associate, in line with ADM USA's indirect holding percentage of JKT Reclamation, LLC, being 40%.
Details of the acquisition are as follows:
The Director's considered if the investment suffered any impairment at the year end. SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC acts as a holding company for JKT Reclamation, LLC which is a revenue generating waste oil recycling company that receives sellable oil. Since the investment, JKT Reclamation LLC has been sharing a portion of its excess cash with the group. Management have forecast positive cashflows through to 2030 and have prepared a value in use prediction which exceeds the carrying value of the investment recognised at the year end. The calculations have been based on a cost of capital of 15% and terminal growth rate of 0%. Management have satisfied themselves that the investment balance should not be impaired.
26
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (GROUP)
The remuneration of the Directors, who are key management personnel of the Group, is set out in the report on Directors' Remuneration.
OFX Holdings, LLC
OFX Holdings, LLC is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Stefan Olivier (resigned 21 February 2025) and Claudio Coltellini are nominee directors for OFX Holdings, LLC.
2024
On 25 January 2024, OFX Holdings, LLC loaned $75,000 (£59,015) to the Company.
On 8 April 2024 the contingent consideration payment of £494,975 due from Blade Oil V, LLC to OFX Holdings, LLC was waived.
On 26 June 2024, OFX Holdings, LLC discounted and converted £270,752 of the outstanding loan with the company to 27,075,200 ordinary shares. On the same date, the remaining balance of £141,254 with OFX Holdings, LLC was agreed to be waived.
2023
On 25 May 2023, the Company purchased Blade Oil V, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC. The details of this transaction are in note 25. On the same date, the Company entered into a 'USA loan facility' agreement with OFX Holdings, LLC, for $235,720 (£190,557) at 9% interest per annum. A secured convertible loan note was issued to OFX Holdings, LLC for a total of $250,000 (£209,410). On 9 November 2023, OFX Holdings, LLC discounted and converted $275,000 (£226,000) of the outstanding loan with the company to 15,820,000 ordinary shares for a total of £158,200 and 7,910,000 3 year warrants, resulting in a gain to the company of £65,024 (note 9). A further 26,500,000 warrants of 1.5p each with an expiry date of 3 years were issued to OFX Holdings, LLC. On 14 November 2023, the remaining loan amounts of £352,990 outstanding with OFX Holdings, LLC was consolidated onto one loan agreement with a 15% interest rate per annum and a maturity date of 31 December 2025.
On 29 November 2023, the company acquired 53.1% of the economic interest in OFX Technologies, LLC from OFX Holdings, LLC for a total consideration of £801,553, made up 79,918,033 shares are 1p each, 39,959,017 restricted warrants at 1p each with a 3 year term, and a further 16 million incentive warrants at the same price and terms.
Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC
2024
Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary of OFX Technologies, LLC. During the year, the Company loaned Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC £158,366. ADM Energy USA, Inc loaned Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC $25,620 (£20,439). Both of these loans are payable on demand and do not accrue any interest.
There were no transactions with Efficient Oilfield Solutions, LLC in 2023.
Directors
2024
Lord Henry Bellingham loaned the Company £5,580 to settle the Company's trade payables. The balance due to Lord Henry at the year end is £66,250.
Claudio Coltellini is a director of both US Oil Consulting LLC and Atlantic Bridge Energy. During the year US Oil Consulting LLC loaned the Company $207,503 (£158,093) to cover the Company's trade payables and Atlantic Bridge Energy loaned the Company $26,213 (£20,867) to cover the Companies trade payables. Claudio is also a Director Concepta, which the Company owes £191,941 to at the year end. Another Company, Cantera, that Claudio is also a Director of is due £8,564 at the year end by the Company.
Dr Stefan Liebing is a director of Conjucta GmbH. Conjucta GmbH made a loan of £10,000 to the Company. The loan is accruing 15% interest per annum. The loan will be repaid at the earlier of 31 December 2025 or at the closing and funding of a significant capital transaction. Dr Stefan's director fees are paid through Conjucta Gmbh. The balance due to Conjucta Gmbh at the year end is £38,716.
Randall Connally became a director of the Company post year end. At the year end there is an amount of £158,158 due to Ventura Energy Advisors LLC, a company that Randall is a Director of.
2023
On 25 May 2023, the Company issued a secured convertible loan note to Oliver Andrews, who was a director of the Company during the year, for a total of $100,000 (£78,905). On the same date, £100,000 of ordinary shares were issued to Oliver Andrews in exchange for his services to the Company during the year.
On 25 May 2023, ordinary shares of 1p each were issued to Stefan Olivier and Richard Carter as an incentive, for £50,000 to each of them.
27
ULTIMATE CONTROLLING PARTY
28
POST PERIOD END EVENTS
On 21st February 2025, Stefan Olivier resigned as CEO and Claudio Coltellini was reappointed as non executive director (he resigned in December 2024).
On 18 March 25, the company raised £274,000 through the issue of 274,000,000 new ordinary shares and £313,000 was raised through subscription shares, both of 0.1pence each. A total of 109,995,000 consideration shares were then issued to Ventura Energy Advisors, LLC (a related party of the Company) for an additional 20% Class B interest in SW Oklahoma Reclamation, LLC. The additional 20% interest in SWOK represents an additional 5.9% economic interest in JKT Reclamation, LLC. ADM USA additionally acquired a further 7.8% share in JKT Reclamation, LLC. On the same day, 240,474,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each were issued to various of the Company's creditors in order to settle £240,474 of its outstanding debts.
On 25 March 2025, Randall Connally was appointed as CEO of the Company.
On 27 March 2025, the Company settled outstanding amounts of £78,000 owed to two employees via the issue of 73,844,333 new ordinary shares of 0.001 pence. On the same day, the Company settled the arrangement fee owed to Catalyse Capital Ltd via the issue of 30,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price of 0.1 pence per new Ordinary Share.
On 1 April 2025, Altoona JV, LLC ("AJV") became a whole owned subsidiary of Vega Oil and Gas, LLC by assignment of the membership interest in AJV from Atlantic Bridge Energy, Inc. ("ABE"), a related party of the Company (Company non-executive director, Claudio Coltellini is also a director of ABE). The assignment was completed to allow VOG to better manage the operations of the Altoona Lease in Kern County, California.
On 29 April 2025, the Company settled an outstanding debt of £20,000 owed to a creditor via the issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each. Another creditor amount of £37,697.50 was settled by the Company on 20 May 2025, via the issue of 37,697,500 new ordinary shares of 0.001 pence.
Prior to 31 December 2025, the Company formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Vega Energy USA, Inc, a Texas corporation ("VEUSA") in anticipation of completing a financing transaction. Prior to giving effect to the terms of the financing (described below), the Company held 1,319,931 shares of common stock (no par value) in VEUSA.
Both as (i) a condition precedent of the contemplated financing transaction and (ii) in line with the business objectives of the Company, VEUSA also incorporated Eco Oil Disposal, LLC. Pursuant to the Formation Agreement of Eco Oil Disposal, LLC ("EOD"), the Company holds a 60% voting and equity interest in EOD. Until EOD has made distributions to VEUSA equal to (i) 100% of VEUSA's capital contributions; and (ii) a 12% preferred return thereon, VEUSA will receive 80% of the profit distributions of EOD. Mr. Freddy Nixon, the CEO of EOD, and Mr. Kenny Bounds each hold a 20% voting and equity interest in EOD. EOD further acquired 100% of the membership interest of JKT Wilson, LLC from JKT Reclamation, LLC in a transaction valued at US$868,000 (the "Purchase Price"). Consideration for the Purchase Price comprised:
VEUSA will be credited with a total capital contribution to EOD of US$580,000 and will therefore be entitled to receive 80% of distributable profits until this amount - and a 12% preferred return on investment - are paid to VEUSA by EOD.
VEUSA will also be paid a one-time US$50,000.00 Funding Fee by EOD and will earn a US$15,000 per month Administrative Fee to be paid by EOD prior to determination of distributable profits of EOD.
In January 2026 VEUSA completed a senior secured financing (the "VEUSA Financing") with Shoreline Energies, LLC (the "Lender"). The VEUSA Financing is structured as a 5-year, US$1 million loan with an interest rate of 12.0% per annum. During the first year the loan is interest only with interest payments made quarterly in arrears. Starting in the second year the loan has even, monthly amortisation payments until maturity. The Company is a guarantor of the VEUSA Financing and has entered into a share pledge of the share capital of VEUSA and ADM 113 Limited (BVI), the entity which holds the equity capital of PR Oil & Gas (Nigeria) Limited, the owner of a 12.3% cost share and 9.2% profit share in OML-113, Aje Field. The terms of the loan include a restricted payment provision whereby VEUSA is not permitted to make any dividend or other payments to the Company without the express permission (at the sole discretion) of the lender.
As part of the transaction, the Lender will be paid a Funding Fee of GBP100,000 that will be settled via the issuance of 100,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a nominal share price of 0.1p and was also issued five year warrants to purchase 1,373,806 shares of common stock of VEUSA at an exercise price of US$0.72791 per share. If fully exercised the Lender would own 51.0% of the outstanding shares of common stock of VEUSA.
Additionally, the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement with the Lender whereby the 1,373,806 shares of common stock of VEUSA may be exchanged (in whole or in part) for ordinary shares of the Company anytime for a period of five years at an Exchange Ratio of 2,000 ordinary shares of the Company for every one share of VEUSA. The only limitation on the exchange of shares by the Lender will be that any exchange of shares shall not result in Lender exceeding the thresholds associated with Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. The value of the VEUSA shares at the time of the exchange will be determined based upon a third-party valuation to be commissioned prior to any future exchange.
The Company has also entered into a financing agreement with Concepta Consulting AG (the "Concepta Financing"). Pursuant to the terms of the Concepta Financing, Concepta has funded approximately US$345,000 in expenses, investment commitments and other payments on behalf of the Group. Concepta will be repaid 120% of the amount funded in cash and will receive a one-time restructuring and funding fee of GBP100,000 to be settled in ordinary shares via issuance of 100,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a nominal share price of 0.1p per share.
The Board of the Company has agreed to a Consultancy Fee of GBP100,000 to be paid to former Executive Director, Stefan Olivier, associated with his service in completing certain debt reprofile agreements and other services associated with the VEUSA Financing.
The Board of the Company has further agreed to a bonus of GBP100,000 to be paid to US Oil Consulting, LLC (owned by director, Claudio Coltellini) in consideration for his extraordinary service to the Company. The bonus will be paid by issuance of 100,000,000 ordinary shares at a nominal share price of 0.1p per share.
Henry Bellingham, non-executive director of the Company has agreed to settle GBP50,000 in accrued and unpaid fees due at year end for 50,000,000 ordinary shares and certain employees of ADM Energy USA, Inc. have agreed to accept 30,000,000 ordinary shares in lieu of accrued and unpaid salary obligations.
Finally, the Board has awarded executive director, Randall J. Connally, 152,769,124 ordinary shares in lieu of cash compensation for the year-ending 31 December 2025.
Taking into account all of the post-period share transactions to be undertaken by the Company, the enlarged share capital of the Company will be 2,655,940,065 ordinary shares upon completion of the post-period share transactions. If the VEUSA warrants were fully exercised and exchanged (subject to a white wash in compliance with Rule 9 of the Take Over Code), the Lender would - together with the 100,000,000 shares issued as a Funding Fee - own 2,847,611,088 ordinary shares of the Company resulting in total ordinary shares outstanding of 5,583,551,152 and representing a 51.0% interest in the Company.