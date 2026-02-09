Memo Therapeutics AG Enters into a Collaboration and Option Agreement with CSL for Development of Recombinant Polyclonal IgG Technology

PRESS RELEASE

Strategic research collaboration to advance MTx's recombinant polyclonal IgG technology

Agreement includes R&D funding for exploratory work, technology access and, assuming exercise of the option by CSL, a license fee, and development and sales milestones of up to CHF 265 million (USD 328 million)

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 9 February, 2026 - Memo Therapeutics AG ("MTx"), a late-stage biotech company translating unique immune responses into superior medicines to treat viral infections and cancer, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration and exclusive option-to-license agreement with CSL, a global leader in developing and delivering high-quality medicines that treat people with rare and serious diseases, for MTx's recombinant polyclonal IgG technology.

Under the Collaboration and Option Agreement, MTx will develop recombinant polyclonal IgG products, leveraging its proprietary DROPZYLLA technology platform for cloning human antibody repertoires and polyclonal antibody expression, and CSL is being granted an option to exclusively license recombinant polyclonal IgG products from MTx. The agreement includes R&D funding for exploratory work, technology access and, assuming exercise of the option, a license fee, and development and sales milestones totalling up to CHF 265 million (USD 328 million) for the first product, in addition to a single digit royalty.

"IgG immunotherapies are used to treat a wide range of illnesses including congenital or acquired immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders," said Erik van den Berg, CEO of MTx. "This collaboration with CSL represents further validation of our proprietary DROPZYLLA technology platform and our shared ambition to advance innovative IgG solutions."

"This research collaboration combines CSL's global leadership in immunoglobulins and expertise in recombinant proteins with Memo Therapeutics' recombinant polyclonal technology to explore new treatment options for people with rare and serious diseases," commented Dr Michael Wilson, Senior Vice President, Global Research at CSL.

About Memo Therapeutics AG

Memo Therapeutics AG ("MTx") is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company's lead program, potravitug, targeting BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients is planned to start Phase III clinical development in 2026. BKPyV infections decrease kidney functionality and longevity, and reduce patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKPyV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn p.a..

In November 2025, MTx presented long term follow-up data from its Phase II SAFE KIDNEY trial of potravitug, a highly potent human BK polyomavirus ("BKPyV")-neutralizing antibody for the treatment of BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients with plans to advance into Phase III clinical development in 2026.

Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel antibody-target-pairs in oncology.

Underpinning MTx's core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. By retrieving and expressing antibody genes from millions of B cells at single-cell resolution and preserving cognate heavy- and light-chain pairing, DROPZYLLA also perfectly enables the development and manufacture of recombinant polyclonal IgG.

MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at www.memo-therapeutics.com, and on LinkedIn.

About Recombinant Polyclonal IgG

Recombinant polyclonal human immunoglobulin (IgG) antibodies mimic natural human Immunoglobulin G. They are engineered and produced in a laboratory setting, rather than being sourced from human blood plasma. This may allow for the creation of highly specific, pure, and consistent polyclonal antibodies that can be tailored for specific therapeutic applications.