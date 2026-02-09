Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 06:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sohu.com Limited: Sohu.com Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese online media platform and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$142 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Marketing services revenues were US$17 million, down 10% year-over-year and up 25% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Online game revenues were US$120 million, up 10% year-over-year and down 26% quarter-over-quarter.
  • After giving effect to the reversal of previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million related to Changyou, GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$223 million, compared with a net loss of US$21 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.
  • After giving effect to the reversal of previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million related to Changyou, non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$261 million, compared with a net loss of US$15 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$584 million, down 2% compared with 2024.
  • Marketing services revenues were US$60 million, down 18% compared with 2024.
  • Online game revenues were US$506 million, up 1% compared with 2024.
  • GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$394 million, compared with a net loss of US$100 million in 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$234 million, compared with a net loss of US$83 million in 2024.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the fourth quarter of 2025, our marketing services revenues exceeded our previous guidance, while our online game revenues were in line with our expectations. Our non-GAAP bottom-line performance, excluding the impact of the Changyou withholding income tax reversal, came in at the high end of our prior guidance. For the Sohu media platform, we continued to improve our products and algorithms to address user needs and enhance their experience across different scenarios. We continued to host a variety of innovative events, which generated abundant premium content, greatly promoted user engagement, and enabled us to capture more monetization opportunities. For our online games, we remained committed to long-term operational excellence and continued to deliver high-quality content updates and compelling experiences to our players."

[1] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related accrued interest expense. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$142 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter.

Marketing services revenues were US$17 million, down 10% year-over-year and up 25% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$120 million, up 10% year-over-year and down 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 75%, compared with 73% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 81% in the third quarter of 2025.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the marketing services business were 6%, compared with 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 10% in the third quarter of 2025.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 85%, compared with 83% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 87% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$173 million, up 41% year-over-year and 31% quarter-over-quarter. GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 included a goodwill impairment charge of approximately US$37 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$136 million, up 11% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$66 million, compared with an operating loss of US$25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and operating profit of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$29 million, compared with an operating loss of US$25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and operating profit of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

GAAP income tax benefit was US$280 million, compared with income tax expense of US$14 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP income tax benefit was US$280 million, compared with income tax expense of US$10 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2025. Due to a revision of the dividend policy for Changyou, previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million was fully reversed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$223 million, or net income of US$8.38 per fully-diluted American depositary share ("ADS," each ADS representing one Sohu ordinary share), compared with a net loss of US$21 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$261 million, or net income of US$9.77 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$15 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.2 billion.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$584 million, down 2% compared with 2024.

Marketing services revenues were US$60 million, down 18% compared with 2024.

Online game revenues were US$506 million, up 1% compared with 2024.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 77%, compared with 72% in 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the marketing services business were 11%, compared with 9% in 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 86%, compared with 82% in 2024.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses totaled US$547 million, up 1% compared with 2024.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled US$508 million, down 6% compared with 2024.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was US$94 million, compared with an operating loss of US$109 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$55 million, compared with an operating loss of US$109 million in 2024.

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

GAAP income tax benefit was US$444 million, compared with income tax expense of US$52 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP income tax benefit was US$245 million, compared with income tax expense of US$37 million in 2024.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$394 million, or net income of US$13.96 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$100 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$234 million, or net income of US$8.27 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$83 million in 2024.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results[2]

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Results

  • For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts[3] (MAU) were 2.8 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts[4] (APA) were 1.1 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and a decrease of 3% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increases in MAU and APA were mainly from Changyou's PC game Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"): Return, which was launched during the third quarter of 2025.
  • For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.9 million, a decrease of 27% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.3 million, a decrease of 26% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decreases in MAU and APA were mainly due to the natural decline of several games launched by Changyou during the year of 2024.

[2] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website.

[3] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month.

[4] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$121 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year and a decrease of 26% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$120 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year and a decrease of 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were US$103 million, compared with US$92 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$141 million for the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating expenses were US$58 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$57 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit was US$45 million, compared with US$48 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$87 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$45 million, compared with US$48 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$88 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$509 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. Online game revenues were US$506 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were US$436 million, compared with US$415 million for 2024.

GAAP operating expenses were US$199 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$197 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

GAAP operating profit was US$237 million, compared with US$196 million for 2024.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$238 million, compared with US$196 million for 2024.

Recent Development

Under the previously-announced share repurchase program of up to US$150 million of the outstanding ADSs, Sohu had repurchased 8.1 million ADSs for an aggregate cost of approximately US$106 million as of February 5, 2026.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, Sohu estimates:

  • Marketing services revenues to be between US$10 million and US$11 million; this implies an annual decrease of 20% to 27%, and a sequential decrease of 35% to 41%.
  • Online game revenues to be between US$113 million and US$123 million; this implies an annual decrease of 4% to an annual increase of 5%, and a sequential decrease of 6% to a sequential increase of 2%.
  • Both non-GAAP and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$10 million and US$20 million.

For the first quarter 2026 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.02=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB7.18=US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2025, and RMB7.08=US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense from the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense could not be anticipated by management and business line leaders, and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and impairment of goodwill do not involve subsequent cash outflow and are not reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor in their impact when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and impairment of goodwill, and also exclude the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited, and diluted net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense is that this expense has been and can be expected to continue to recur in Sohu's business. It is also possible that changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments and impairments of goodwill will recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; and Sohu's reliance on marketing services offerings and online games for its revenues. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with and information furnished to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, February 9, 2026 (8:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, February 9, 2026) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here, which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. Sohu operates one of the leading Chinese online media platforms and also engages in the online game business in the Chinese mainland. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of Sohu News App, Sohu Video App, the mobile portal m.sohu.com, the PC portal www.sohu.com, and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

As a mainstream media platform with social features, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing to a vast number of users a network of web properties and community based products, which offer a broad array of content, such as news and information, in the form of text, picture, video, and live broadcasting. Sohu also attracts users to actively engage in content generation and distribution, and actively interact with each other on the platform. Sohu's online game business is conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, which develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known TLBB PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sohu.com Limited
Ms. Pu Huang
Tel: +86 (10) 6272-6645
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory
E-mail: [email protected]

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2025


Sep. 30, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024

Revenues:












Marketing services

$

17,027

$

13,596

$

18,865


$

59,972

$

73,465

Online games


120,361


162,036


109,859



505,738


502,389

Others


4,872


4,529


5,960



18,623


22,545

Total revenues


142,260


180,161


134,684



584,333


598,399













Cost of revenues:












Marketing services (includes share-based
compensation expense of nil, nil, nil, nil, and $1,
respectively)


15,959


12,172


17,787



53,451


66,579

Online games


17,947


21,177


18,133



71,804


88,495

Others


1,280


1,517


1,113



6,234


10,759

Total cost of revenues


35,186


34,866


37,033



131,489


165,833













Gross profit


107,074


145,295


97,651



452,844


432,566













Operating expenses:












Product development (includes share-based
compensation expense of nil, nil, nil, nil, and $19,
respectively)


63,891


61,820


61,584



247,507


255,233

Sales and marketing (includes share-based
compensation expense of nil, $4, $-1, $6, and $22,
respectively)


45,159


49,699


48,588



188,989


235,824

General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $324, $426, $243, $1,493,
and $-72, respectively)


27,111


20,196


12,672



73,198


50,910

Goodwill impairment[5]


36,955


-


-



36,955


-

Total operating expenses


173,116


131,715


122,844



546,649


541,967













Operating profit/(loss)


(66,042)


13,580


(25,193)



(93,805)


(109,401)













Other income, net


3,725


5,145


8,448



16,550


22,144

Interest income


6,719


7,140


8,632



29,137


38,625

Exchange difference


(908)


(563)


1,240



(1,405)


464

Income/(loss) before income tax expense


(56,506)


25,302


(6,873)



(49,523)


(48,168)













Income tax expense/(benefit)[6]

(279,791)


16,636


14,387



(443,609)


52,070

Net income/(loss)


223,285


8,666


(21,260)



394,086


(100,238)













Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to the
noncontrolling interest shareholders


-


-


31



(9)


31













Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited


223,285


8,666


(21,291)



394,095


(100,269)













Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

8.38

$

0.32

$

(0.69)


$

13.96

$

(3.13)

Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited[7]


26,658


27,491


30,799



28,234


32,009













Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

8.38

$

0.32

$

(0.69)


$

13.96

$

(3.13)

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


26,658


27,491


30,799



28,234


32,009






























[5] In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a goodwill impairment loss of approximately US$37 million.

[6]Due to a revision of the dividend policy for Changyou, previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million was fully reversed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

[7]Each ADS represents one ordinary share.





SOHU.COM LIMITED




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)














As of Dec. 31, 2025


As of Dec. 31, 2024




ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,308

$

159,927




Short-term investments


702,372


744,498




Accounts receivable, net


43,335


53,762




Prepaid and other current assets


93,903


83,575




Total current assets


967,918


1,041,762




Fixed assets, net


246,263


252,860




Goodwill[8]


10,257


46,944




Long-term investments, net


43,939


43,120




Intangible assets, net


4,692


7,695




Long-term time deposits


350,659


331,290




Other assets


12,325


10,995




Total assets

$

1,636,053

$

1,734,666












LIABILITIES








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

36,215

$

36,043




Accrued liabilities


95,430


97,138




Receipts in advance and deferred revenue


54,878


51,007




Accrued salary and benefits


55,018


47,232




Taxes payables


15,571


14,225




Other short-term liabilities


76,601


76,322




Total current liabilities

$

333,713

$

321,967












Long-term other payables


2,896


2,807




Long-term tax liabilities[9]


21,051


485,545




Other long-term liabilities


322


1,659




Total long-term liabilities

$

24,269

$

490,011




Total liabilities

$

357,982

$

811,978




















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:








Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity


1,277,727


922,335




Noncontrolling interest


344


353




Total shareholders' equity

$

1,278,071

$

922,688












Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,636,053

$

1,734,666















[8] See footnote 5.

[9]See footnote 6.




SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






















Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025


Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025


Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024



GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Marketing services gross profit

$

1,068

$

-

$

1,068

$

1,424

$

-

$

1,424

$

1,078

$

-

$

1,078

Marketing services gross margin


6 %




6 %


10 %




10 %


6 %




6 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

102,414

$

-

$

102,414

$

140,859

$

-

$

140,859

$

91,726

$

-

$

91,726

Online games gross margin


85 %




85 %


87 %




87 %


83 %




83 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

3,592

$

-

$

3,592

$

3,012

$

-

$

3,012

$

4,847

$

-

$

4,847

Others gross margin


74 %




74 %


67 %




67 %


81 %




81 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Gross profit

$

107,074

$

-

$

107,074

$

145,295

$

-

$

145,295

$

97,651

$

-

$

97,651

Gross margin


75 %




75 %


81 %




81 %


73 %




73 %
























(324)

(a)





(430)

(a)





(242)

(a)






(36,955)

(d)





-






-



Operating expenses

$

173,116

$

(37,279)

$

135,837

$

131,715

$

(430)

$

131,285

$

122,844

$

(242)

$

122,602
























324

(a)





430

(a)





242

(a)






36,955

(d)





-






-



Operating profit/(loss)

$

(66,042)

$

37,279

$

(28,763)

$

13,580

$

430

$

14,010

$

(25,193)

$

242

$

(24,951)

Operating margin


-46 %




-20 %


8 %




8 %


-19 %




-19 %




















Income tax expense/(benefit)[10]

$

(279,791)

$

-

$

(279,791)

$

16,636

$

-

$

16,636

$

14,387

$

(3,961)

(c)$

10,426
























324

(a)





430

(a)





242

(a)






-






-






2,087

(b)






-






-






3,961

(c)






36,955

(d)





-






-



Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest

$

223,285

$

37,279

$

260,564

$

8,666

$

430

$

9,096

$

(21,260)

$

6,290

$

(14,970)
























324

(a)





430

(a)





242

(a)






-






-






2,087

(b)






-






-






3,961

(c)






36,955

(d)





-






-



Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

223,285

$

37,279

$

260,564

$

8,666

$

430

$

9,096

$

(21,291)


6,290

$

(15,001)

Diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

8.38



$

9.77

$

0.32



$

0.33

$

(0.69)



$

(0.49)

Shares/ADSs used in computing
diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


26,658




26,658


27,491




27,491


30,799




30,799







































Note:



















(a) Share-based compensation expense

(b) Change in the fair value of the Company's investments

(c) Accrued interest expense in connection with the Toll Charge















(d) Impairment of goodwill


[10] See footnote 6.

SOHU.COM LIMITED







RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES







(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)




























Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025


Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024









GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-GAAP






























-

(a)





1

(a)








Marketing services gross profit

$

6,521

$

-

$

6,521

$

6,886

$

1

$

6,887







Marketing services gross margin


11 %




11 %


9 %




9 %






























-

(a)





-

(a)








Online games gross profit

$

433,934

$

-

$

433,934

$

413,894

$

-

$

413,894







Online games gross margin


86 %




86 %


82 %




82 %






























-

(a)





-

(a)








Others gross profit

$

12,389

$

-

$

12,389

$

11,786

$

-

$

11,786







Others gross margin


67 %




67 %


52 %




52 %






























-

(a)





1

(a)








Gross profit

$

452,844

$

-

$

452,844

$

432,566

$

1

$

432,567







Gross margin


77 %




77 %


72 %




72 %






























(1,499)

(a)





31

(a)












(36,955)

(d)





-









Operating expenses

$

546,649

$

(38,454)

$

508,195

$

541,967

$

31

$

541,998






























1,499

(a)





(30)

(a)












36,955

(d)





-









Operating loss

$

(93,805)

$

38,454

$

(55,351)

$

(109,401)

$

(30)

$

(109,431)







Operating margin


-16 %




-9 %


-18 %




-18 %


























Income tax expense/(benefit)

$

(443,609)

$

199,018

(c)$

(244,591)

$

52,070

$

(15,299)

(c)$

36,771

















































1,499

(a)





(30)

(a)












-






1,820

(b)












(199,018)

(c)





15,299

(c)












36,955

(d)





-









Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest

$

394,086


(160,564)

$

233,522

$

(100,238)


17,089

$

(83,149)

















































1,499

(a)





(30)

(a)












-






1,820

(b)












(199,018)

(c)





15,299

(c)












36,955

(d)





-









Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

394,095


(160,564)

$

233,531

$

(100,269)


17,089

$

(83,180)







Diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited.

$

13.96



$

8.27

$

(3.13)



$

(2.60)







Share/ADS used in computing diluted
net income/(loss) per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited


28,234




28,234


32,009




32,009


























Note:



















(a) Share-based compensation expense

(b) Change in the fair value of the Company's investments

(c) Reversal of the tax expense in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense






(d) Impairment of goodwill




















SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
