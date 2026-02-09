Tortuga Technologies GMBH Germany: Weed.de Warns: Proposed Cannabis Amendment Threatens Patient Access to Care

Health Minister Warken's Bill Could Cut Off Legal Access for Hundreds of Thousands of Patients

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / The digital health platform Weed.de is issuing a stark warning regarding the consequences of a new cannabis amendment proposed by Federal Minister of Health Nina Warken (CDU). The draft law introduces drastic restrictions that experts predict would lead to a massive shortfall in patient care.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The draft law outlines three central restrictions:

A ban on initial telemedical prescriptions for cannabis flower.

A requirement for at least one annual in-person doctor's visit, even for repeat prescriptions.

A prohibition on the shipment of cannabis flower, forcing patients to collect their medication in person from a pharmacy or receive it via its delivery service, which restricts them to local pharmacies and reduces discretion.

Why These Measures Will Lead to a Healthcare Crisis

"These regulations ignore the reality of healthcare in Germany," explains Dr. Sebastián Marincolo, Director of Strategic Content & Editorial at Weed.de. "There are simply not enough physicians in Germany who are qualified and willing to prescribe medical cannabis. Telemedicine has filled a critical gap in care - such a drastic restriction could force hundreds of thousands of patients back to the black market or leave them without adequate treatment."

More bureaucracy More

This concern was echoed by the German Association for Cannabis as Medicine (ACM) during a federal hearing on January 14, 2026, which warned that restricting telemedicine would lead to "a scarcity in the medical supply of cannabis and, consequently, a deterioration in public healthcare."

The shipping ban also disproportionately affects patients with mobility issues and those in rural areas without access to specialized pharmacies.

No Data to Support Claims of Misuse

The German Cannabis Business Association (BvCW) emphasized in its statement that there is no concrete data to substantiate claims of misuse related to telemedicine. The association argues that the recent rise in imports is largely a catch-up effect, partly due to cannabis no longer being classified as a narcotic since April 2024. International data supports this view: in countries like Canada, the Netherlands, and the USA, about one percent of the population uses medical cannabis, a figure Germany is gradually approaching.

Stigmatization Instead of Protection

A recent study reveals that 47% of German medical cannabis patients feel stigmatized. "Policymakers are exacerbating this stigma with new hurdles instead of solving the real problem: the absence of 'Pillar 2'," said Richard Cowan, CEO of Weed.de. "A regulated market for adults would relieve the pressure on the medical system and would be the most effective lever to end the stigma for patients and consumers alike."

About Weed.de

Weed.de is a digital platform for cannabis patients in Germany. It provides access to telemedical consultations with licensed physicians and offers comprehensive information and an extensive knowledge blog to support therapy. The platform connects patients with physicians and pharmacies and provides product information to promote informed decisions.

