Cahill Gordon Reindel LLP is pleased to announce that Jeremy Duffy has joined the firm as a partner in the London office, and Lisa Seifman will join as a partner in London next week. Jeremy will serve as Chair of Cahill's European Leveraged Finance practice group, and Lisa will serve as Chair of Cahill's Real Estate Finance practice group. Jeremy and Lisa will serve as Co-Chairs of Cahill's Digital Infrastructure Finance practice group.

Both Jeremy and Lisa are highly regarded by clients and peers for their extensive experience advising investment banks, private credit funds, and other financial institutions in leveraged and acquisition financings and real estate finance in Europe. Data center financings have been a key component of their practices as well, creating an attractive market opportunity alongside the robust series of data center financings recently led by Cahill's New York office. Their addition will allow Cahill to build a top tier financing practice in Europe complementing the firm's globally recognized finance practice in the United States.

"Cahill has made a number of strategic, high-profile hires in recent years, investing in and growing key practice areas, including private credit and restructuring. We have now turned to London, where we are taking the next step in further bolstering our firm's market leading transactional finance practices," said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill's Executive Committee. "With the arrival of these two industry leaders, we have in place a foundation to tackle the most complex European and cross-border transactions in leveraged finance, private credit, and beyond. We have greater ambitions for London still, as we aim to build upon this outstanding team to grow a practice consistent with our market leading New York practice."

"London is one of the world's leading financial centers, and today's announcement demonstrates Cahill's deep commitment to continued and sustained growth in this market," said Adam Dworkin, a member of Cahill's Executive Committee and Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "Jeremy and Lisa are two experienced and accomplished practitioners that are well known in their markets. They offer clients a deep understanding of European leveraged finance and real estate finance, ensuring their ability to tackle transactions on a standalone basis, or in concert with our New York team."

"While our combined cross-border teams will be positioned to tackle any type of industry, we are particularly excited about the opportunities the firm will be able to pursue in financing data centers with Jeremy and Lisa in the fold. We view Jeremy and Lisa as the go-to, first-choice team for EMEA data center financing," said Joe Slotnick, a member of Cahill's Executive Committee. "Meanwhile, Cahill's New York office has been involved in a number of such transactions in just the last few months, including first-of-their-kind issuances of high yield bonds to finance the buildout of data center projects. Combining these strengths now positions Cahill as a global leader for such transactions."

"I'm delighted to be joining the preeminent leveraged finance firm. I have grabbed this opportunity with both hands. With the strength of Cahill's New York practice buttressing our own decades of experience, we offer top tier clients a rare and valuable understanding of the broader marketplace, including the current trends, and how buyers are reacting to them. I am thrilled to shortly become part of Cahill's incredible story," said Jeremy Duffy. "Building on Cahill's assets, especially at this moment in the market's growth, creates a powerful opportunity to increase the firm's footprint, expand in London and beyond, and supercharge the firm's already impressive work across key practice areas. We look forward to partnering closely with Adam and Joe on the ground in London as we help build out Cahill's market-leading leveraged finance brand in the European and cross-border markets."

Jeremy Duffy is a recognized expert on cross-border financing arrangements and a leading advisor to global banks, funds, sponsors and corporations on European leveraged finance transactions, investment grade transactions, restructurings, general bank lending, bridge facilities and high yield securities. Clients appreciate that "Jeremy is really on his toes" along with his "exceptional legal expertise," "commercial acumen" and "solutions-oriented approach." They benefit from his extensive experience advising on multijurisdictional leveraged buyouts and top-tier senior and subordinated finance arrangements as well as real estate finance and data center expertise.

Lisa Seifman has particular knowledge of data center financings and advises on a wide range of market-leading projects around the world. She represents financial institutions and sponsors as well as internationally active developers and operators, and has broad experience in local and pan-European transactions. Lisa has extensive experience in complex cross-border real estate financings, including real estate investment acquisitions and disposals, development financing, NPL portfolio purchases and "loan on loan" real estate financings.

Cahill is among the most successful law firms in the world. With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm's founding in 1919 on Wall Street, Cahill has long been trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies, and their boards and officers to manage their most significant corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Based in New York's Financial District, Cahill also has offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Delaware.

