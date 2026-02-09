At AI Day 2026, Grand joins Mirakl data science leaders Mehdi Elion and Clément Labrugere and Upsun Field CTO Guillaume Moigneu for a multi-track session that uncovers cutting-edge AI systems built by the sharpest minds in France's tech industry

Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval Platform orchestrating over 1.75 trillion queries each year, trusted by more than 18,000 businesses and millions of developers worldwide, today announced that Chief Technical Officer Xavier Grand will speak at AI Day 2026 in Paris on February 10. Taking place at Station F and presented by France Digitale, the 10th annual AI Day will bring 2,000 AI NoCode executives, researchers, and investors in one place to discuss how organizations can understand, anticipate, and activate the full potential of AI at every level.

As a prominent voice in France's AI and developer community, Algolia CTO Xavier Grand will lead a talk within dotAI's "The Tech Track" presentation titled, "Algolia The GenAI UX Revolution: Merging Search and Conversation." Grand's track will be presented in the Workshop Area from 12:20-12:35PM. He will explore how Algolia is empowering enterprises to move beyond traditional search strategies and toward the conversational, context-aware experiences consumers demand in the GenAI era.

In addition to Grand's presentation, this multi-track session will include a talk led by Mirakl data scientists Mehdi Elion and Clément Labrugere on recent advancements to their company's ad platform. Guillaume Moigneu, Field CTO at Upsun (formerly Platform.sh) will also lead a talk on measuring agent code readiness.

Xavier Grand, Chief Technical Officer at Algolia, said: "At Algolia, we're trusted by thousands of retailers and millions of developers around the world to equip them with fast, intuitive AI search solutions that build lasting customer loyalty and drive engagement and conversions. In 2026, this means enterprise search strategy must be all-encompassing to include agentic, generative, and search experiences. Excited to share with the brightest minds in France's AI community how Algolia is making this shift practical at scale."

Xavier Grand is a founding engineer at Algolia; he joined the company when it was five people and helped scale the platform through 750+ employees. Grand's work focuses on building infrastructure and products that are reliable, predictable, and usable by real customers at global scale and ingesting deep technology and productizing it.

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers the world's fastest and most scalable search and discovery technology. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery.

