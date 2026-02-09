Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Schroders and Apollo to deliver next generation investment solutions in ambitious multi-channel partnership

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schroders (LON: SDR) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announce a strategic partnership to develop a next generation of innovative wealth and retirement investment solutions aimed at enhancing client choice and outcomes.

The partnership brings together two global leaders, combining Schroders' active management pedigree in public markets and specialist capabilities across private markets, through Schroders Capital, with the expertise of Apollo's private markets platform focusing on complementary strengths.

Key initiatives include accelerating and deepening the firms' offering in the UK wealth market, through the co-creation of new investment products blending public and private market fixed income exposures from across Schroders, Schroders Capital and Apollo. These will seek to provide enhanced income solutions for UK wealth clients, with improved diversification and excess return per unit of risk across the full credit spectrum. The first product is expected to launch later this year. In addition, Schroders will have the opportunity to allocate to Apollo from certain existing client portfolios, with a focus on capabilities that complement Schroders Capital and with the potential to improve client outcomes.

Meanwhile in the US, a Collective Investment Trust for the defined contribution pension market is being prepared for launch in Q2 2026, combining complementary exposures across Schroders Capital and Apollo.

The partnership reflects growing demand globally for hybrid solutions that harness the best of both public and private markets, to help meet growing savings and retirement needs. Successful market testing with potential clients, along with potential flows from existing clients, point to a multi-billion dollar per annum opportunity.

Schroders Group Chief Executive, Richard Oldfield, said:

"This partnership is highly complementary, delivering the best of Schroders and Apollo to deliver better outcomes for our clients. It has the potential to offer clients something truly different; innovative investment solutions with the potential to deliver robust, resilient returns, encompassing offerings across the wealth and retirement landscape in the UK and the US.

"We have always said that we would only pursue partnerships which enhance our existing offering and it is clear that this agreement with Apollo meets that criteria. We cannot wait to get started together."

Apollo Global Management CEO, Marc Rowan, said:

"Schroders is a storied institution with deep investment expertise and a reputation for delivering excellent client outcomes. Our complementary capabilities can help address a large and growing societal need for reliable income solutions. Together we look forward to developing the next generation of hybrid products."

Schroders is a $1 trillion+ asset manager with a deep heritage in public equities and fixed income, and with extensive private market capabilities through Schroders Capital, including across the universe of private debt and credit alternatives where the firm manages more than $38 billion on behalf of clients. In the UK wealth market, Schroders has established itself as a true market leader, spearheading the growth of LTAFs and evergreen structures that enable more investors to benefit from the robust returns and diversification benefits private markets can offer.

Apollo is a leading global asset management and retirement services business. It has approximately $908 billion of assets under management and operates one of the world's largest alternative credit businesses with a significant focus on private investment grade credit origination.

Note to Editors

To view the latest press releases from Schroders visit: https://www.schroders.com/en/global/individual/media- centre/

Schroders plc

Schroders is a global investment manager which provides active asset management, wealth management and investment solutions, with £776.6 billion (€906.6 billion; $1064.2 billion) of assets under management at 30 June 2025. As a UK listed FTSE100 company, Schroders has a market capitalisation of circa £6 billion and over 5,800 employees across 38 locations. Established in 1804, Schroders remains true to its roots as a family-founded business. The Principal Shareholder Group continues to be a significant shareholder, holding approximately 44% of the issued share capital.

Schroders' success can be attributed to its diversified business model, spanning different asset classes, client types and geographies. The company offers innovative products and solutions through four core business divisions: Public Markets, Solutions, Wealth Management, and Schroders Capital, which focuses on private markets, including private equity, renewable infrastructure investing, private debt & credit alternatives, and real estate.

Schroders aims to provide excellent investment performance to clients through active management. This means directing capital towards resilient businesses with sustainable business models, consistently with the investment goals of its clients. Schroders serves a diverse client base that includes pension schemes, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as end clients through partnerships with distributors, financial advisers, and online platforms.

Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited. Registration No 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For regular updates by e-mail please register online at www.schroders.com for our alerting service.

Schroders Capital

Schroders Capital provides investors with access to a broad range of private market investment opportunities, portfolio building blocks and customised private market strategies. Its team focuses on delivering best-in-class, risk-adjusted returns and executing investments through a combination of direct investment capabilities and broader solutions in all private market asset classes, through comingled funds and customised private market mandates. The team aims to achieve sustainable returns through a rigorous approach and in alignment with a culture characterised by performance, collaboration and integrity.

With $111 billion (£81 billion; €94.5 billion)* assets under management, Schroders Capital offers a diversified range of investment strategies, including real estate, private equity, secondaries, venture capital, infrastructure, securitised products and asset-based finance, private debt, insurance-linked securities and BlueOrchard (Impact Specialists).

*Assets under management as at 30 June 2025 (including non-fee earning dry powder and in-house cross holdings)

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.