Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 09:18 Uhr
HiBy W4: A Portable DAC/AMP Merging Wireless & Wired HiFi

LEWES, Del., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy has officially announced the latest member of W Series, the HiBy W4. It is a brand-new DAC/AMP with portable and fashionable design, like an all-around swingman with dual modes, playing back Hi-res music in wired & wireless. With W4's release, HiBy aims to merge the convenience in wireless and high-fidelity in wire together.


To cover the scenarios, HiBy W4 features a flexible design with clip-on and magnetic attachment. Clip it anywhere for on-the-go. And the magnetic design fits to some smartphones or phone cases, used as a "MagSafe" accessory. The Uncharge Mode which is implemented in HiBy Digital Audio Player, isolates power supply from the smartphone, prevents draining phone's battery, and reduces interference. It builds in a 1500mAh battery to ensure a longer playing time.

HiBy W4 is a stylish accessory as an EDC for everyone. It boldly adopts a contrasting color design with the black screen against the brightly colored module on the other side, attracting visual at a glance. Its 2-inch touch screen supports full-featured operation and album display (in Bluetooth mode). It means you can directly control pairing, play/pause and settings on the W4. As a feature exceptionally in the DAC/AMP category at present, this operation significantly enhances the user experience.

Audio performance is a core and reliable aspect on HiBy. HiBy W4 integrates dual Cirrus Logic DAC chips CS43198, paired with dual headphone amplifiers, supporting PCM up to 768kHz/32-bit and native DSD512. Dual low-phase-noise active crystal oscillators at 45.1584MHz and 49.152MHz are equipped for audio playback precisely. HiBy W4 offers both 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced stereo outputs. In balanced mode, the W4 delivers up to 475mW of output power, capable of driving a wide range of in-ear monitors with ease.

For wireless performance, the HiBy W4 adopts Qualcomm's flagship Bluetooth chipset QCC5181, supporting Bluetooth 5.4, and a full collection of high-quality codecs including aptX Adaptive, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC, and SBC, enabling high-resolution audio transmission with stability and low latency.

The HiBy W4 is available for $99 USD, via HiBy's official online store now.

Contact:
William Yueng
bd@hiby.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888847/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hiby-w4-a-portable-dacamp-merging-wireless--wired-hifi-302682397.html

