GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2026 08:15 Uhr
CodeMill AB: Codemill secures multi-year contract with tier-1 studio, adding 2,7 MSEK in annual recurring revenue via Dolby partnership

Umeå, Sweden - February 9th 2026 - Codemill AB (Nasdaq: CDMIL) has partnered with Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) to offer OptiView Engine - a high quality, real time streaming service, supporting playback of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with other HDR and SDR media formats, directly in the web browser.

Following this strategic agreement, Codemill signed a multi-year contract with a global tier-1 content studio, to supply Accurate.Video with OptiView Engine, worth annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 2,7 MSEK with a planned go-live date in Q1 2026.

Dolby's OptiView Engine SaaS works seamlessly with Codemill's Accurate Player, Accurate.Video and Cantemo web applications, used by major studios, broadcasters and global brands, for high quality media playback, asset management, content validation, Quality Control (QC), logging and frame accurate segmentation workflows.

In addition to the above use cases, OptiView Engine can be used by global streaming service Ad Tech teams, to deliver just-in-time advertising for FAST channels and AVOD platforms, ensuring a consistent, high-quality viewing experience for consumers, as well as for media professionals.

"OptiView Engine is the next generation of high-quality media streaming and playback experience, essential for content operations teams, working with premium content", commented Maria Hellström, CEO of Codemill. "We are proud to partner with some of the biggest players in the industry to provide advanced solutions to support our customers in their transformation to cloud based and future proof solutions."

About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three-fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of the revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.

Contacts

Maria Hellström, CEO Codemill AB
Phone: +46 70 910 24 31
E-mail: ir@codemill.se

About Us

Codemill is a technology company publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, offering custom software development and products for the Media and Entertainment industry. Codemill's Accurate.Video, Accurate Player SDK and Cantemo MAM products power the world's leading broadcast, VOD/OTT, Content Supply Chain and Media Asset Management workflows.

Codemill's clients are the major Hollywood studios including Paramount Global, broadcasters such as BBC, ITV and ProSieben.Sat1, VOD/OTT services including Joyn, and news publishers such as The Guardian.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
