Konecranes Oyj: Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM EET

Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team

Konecranes announces a change in its leadership team. Anneli Karkovirta, Executive Vice President, People & Culture, will retire from Konecranes during the summer of 2026. The search for her successor will start immediately.

To ensure a smooth transition, Anneli will continue in her current position until her successor starts and will also help with the onboarding.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be part of the Konecranes team, I have truly enjoyed the journey both professionally and personally. We have achieved a lot together with great colleagues around the globe, renewed our values and built a strong culture, as well as modernized and developed the People & Culture operations. I feel Konecranes is now in a good phase for a transition in People & Culture leadership, and I am confident in handing the baton to my successor when the time comes," says Anneli Karkovirta.

"I would like to warmly thank Anneli for her commitment and contribution to Konecranes over the past twelve years. She has played a key role in the creation of the successful company that Konecranes is today. We have a winning culture and a strong, diverse global team, which strives for better for the benefit of our customers every day," says President and CEO Marko Tulokas.

The Konecranes Leadership Team consists of the following members:

Marko Tulokas, President and CEO
Teo Ottola, CFO, Deputy CEO
Fabio Fiorino, President, Business Area Industrial Service
Tomas Myntti, President, Business Area Port Solutions
Jussi Rautiainen, President, Business Area Industrial Equipment
Claes Erixon, EVP, Technologies
Christine George, EVP, Corporate Strategy & Communications
Anneli Karkovirta, EVP, People & Culture
Sirpa Poitsalo, EVP, General Counsel

KONECRANES PLC
Linda Häkkilä
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Linda Häkkilä,
Vice President, Investor Relations,
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2025, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com


