09.02.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
09-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
09/02/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                              Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
11.90% Notes due 09/02/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and debt-like   XS3285778109 --  
BRL5,000 each)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: NEW DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
4.000% Notes due 09/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 
                                        Debt and debt-like   XS3285552710 --  
                                      securities 
 
in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 09/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3188945151 --  
GBP1 each) 
 
 
Securities due 09/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3188945078 --  
GBP1 each)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 417459 
EQS News ID:  2272914 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
