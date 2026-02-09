Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 11.90% Notes due 09/02/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3285778109 -- BRL5,000 each) securities Issuer Name: NEW DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.000% Notes due 09/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 Debt and debt-like XS3285552710 -- securities in excess thereof) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 09/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3188945151 -- GBP1 each) Securities due 09/02/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3188945078 -- GBP1 each)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 417459 EQS News ID: 2272914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2272914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)