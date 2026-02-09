Europe needs a long-term, secure source of rare earths and, increasingly, Greenland does not look like the answer. Rare earths are now clearly geopolitical, and, like the US, Europe will need 'in the ground' sources in safe jurisdictions where investors are willing to commit capital. Rare earth elements (REEs) are needed for decarbonising power grids, electric vehicle (EV) production, defence applications and robotics. Our analysis indicates that Leading Edge Materials' (LEM's) Norra Kärr deposit in Sweden has the potential to supply all of Europe's heavy rare earth element (HREE) needs, and this is likely to become more obvious as its development progresses and processing and offtake routes mature. In this note we look broadly at Europe's strategy to meet its HREE needs in what is, even for mining, a volatile sector.

