Dreame Technology: Dreame TV Debuts in Nationwide NBC Commercial During Game Day, Showcasing Breakthrough Display and Audio Technologies for North American Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame TV, the entertainment division of Dreame Technology, made its debut to American households with a multi-million dollar television commercial airing across NBC's local affiliate network during Game Day on February 8th. This marks a pivotal moment in the brand's North American expansion, showcasing proprietary technologies that are transforming the home entertainment experience.

The commercial highlights Dreame TV's core technological innovations that set new industry standards. The Black Crystal True-Color Screen technology features just 1.8% reflectivity, virtually eliminating glare even in bright environments. This breakthrough is already available in the V3000 series and planned for the upcoming S300 series and all future flagship models.

Dreame TV's Aura Mini LED Premium Display technology combines QLED+ and Mini LED innovations to deliver stunning visuals: 1.07 billion colors, 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, ?E˜0.7 professional-grade color accuracy, and up to 2800 nits peak brightness. Currently deployed in the S100 and V3000 series, this technology provides cinema-quality imagery while supporting advanced gaming features-300Hz refresh rate, 5.3ms low latency, and full VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

The "Soundbar Within" technology eliminates the need for external audio equipment by integrating a premium sound system directly into the TV. Featured in the S100 series, this innovation delivers 4.1.2ch Master Sound System performance with 11 sound units and 70W peak power, creating 270° physical sound coverage. Consumers receive both a flagship TV and premium soundbar in one elegant package.

The custom Dreamind Pro AI Processor powers the intelligent viewing experience, using advanced algorithms to upscale 2K content to near-4K quality in real-time. Combined with full-array local dimming, this processor will remain central to all future high-end Dreame TV products, ensuring superior image quality across diverse content.

Dreame TV's ecosystem extends beyond televisions to include the T2 Laser Projector and T3 UST Triple Laser Projector for cinematic experiences, Pano S2/S1 soundbars for enhanced audio, and the WUHD 5K Monitor X1 Ultra and MegPad M2 Pro portable display for diverse scenarios.

Available in over 120 countries through 6,500+ retail locations and flagship stores, Dreame TV uses this Game Day moment to establish itself as a technology innovator in global entertainment, delivering premium, intelligent design that transforms everyday viewing through breakthrough proprietary technologies.

