www.drjspages.com: Dr. Jonathan Spages Expands Diabetes Reversal Practice Across New States, Adds Clinical Team to Meet Growing Demand

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Dr. Jonathan Spages, nationally recognized functional medicine practitioner and leading authority on Type 2 diabetes reversal, announced today the expansion of his practice into additional states along with the hiring of new clinical staff to serve the growing number of patients seeking a root-cause approach to improving blood sugar health.

For over 20 years, Dr. Spages has helped more than 10,000 individuals with Type 2 diabetes reduce or eliminate medications through a comprehensive, lab-driven methodology designed to uncover what he calls "the fires causing the smoke." While traditional models often focus on symptom management and escalating prescriptions, his approach investigates the underlying metabolic, hormonal, inflammatory, and lifestyle factors contributing to blood sugar dysfunction.

With a reported 98% clinical success rate among qualifying patients, demand for his care has accelerated rapidly in recent years. The expansion includes additional care coordinators, health consultants, and telemedicine support staff to ensure high-touch service while maintaining personalized oversight.

"Our mission has always been to give people real hope and a real plan," said Dr. Spages. "Type 2 diabetes does not have to be a life sentence. When you identify and correct the root causes, the body has an incredible ability to respond."

Dr. Spages is the author of The Wellness Approach: The Secrets Your Doctors Are Afraid to Tell You and has been featured on over 100 publications including major media outlets such as Z100 NY, 1010 WINS, Q104 FM, CBS Leading Experts, and multiple national radio and podcast platforms. He previously served as the official doctor for the NBA's New Jersey Nets and has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for excellence in wellness coaching.

Currently based in the Tampa, Florida area, Dr. Spages provides telemedicine care. The newly expanded team will allow patients in additional states to access structured consultations, advanced lab testing, and personalized care plans focused on improving metabolic health and addressing root causes of diabetes.

Beyond clinical work, Dr. Spages remains active in philanthropy, including mission work in El Salvador, international health education initiatives, and community outreach programs supporting children and helping first responders at 911 World Trade Center.

For more information about Dr. Jonathan Spages and upcoming state availability, visit www.drjspages.com.

