Editoria Italia Prepares Its News Brands for the Next Era of Media With Arc XP

Italian publishing group adopts the AI-powered media operating system developed by The Washington Post to accelerate innovation, deepen audience relationships, and scale multimedia publishing across its portfolio.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Editoria Italia, a leading Italian digital publishing group, has selected Arc XP to power the next phase of growth and innovation across its portfolio of news brands, including Libero, Il Giornale, Il Tempo, Corriere di Viterbo, Corriere di Rieti, and Moneta.

As media organizations across Europe confront rapid shifts in audience behavior, AI acceleration, and increasing pressure to diversify revenue streams, Editoria Italia is investing in a unified, future-ready platform to support multimedia storytelling, AI-driven workflows, and direct audience engagement at scale.

Rather than optimizing for legacy publishing models, the group is consolidating its digital operations on Arc XP to create a single foundation for innovation across editorial, product, and business teams. The platform will support multisite publishing, faster experimentation with new formats and products, and deeper use of first-party data to personalize experiences and build stronger reader relationships.

"Media companies today are navigating an environment where content formats, audience expectations, and revenue models are changing at the same time," said Nicola Speroni, CEO of Editoria Italia. "We needed a platform built for this reality, not one designed for the past. Arc XP gives us an intelligent, AI-powered foundation to simplify operations, accelerate publishing, and position our brands for long term growth in digital journalism."

Arc XP was originally developed by The Washington Post to support its own transformation into a modern, multimedia company operating at a global scale. Today, the platform is used by publishers worldwide that are rethinking how they create content, engage audiences, and grow independent revenue in an AI-driven landscape.

"Editoria Italia is taking a forward-looking approach that many ambitious publishers are now embracing," said Matt Monahan, President of Arc XP. "They are investing in a platform that helps them move faster, operate more efficiently, and build direct, durable relationships with their audiences. Arc XP is designed to help media companies not just manage content, but run their business and compete in what comes next."

Editoria Italia reaches millions of readers across Italy through a portfolio spanning national news, politics, and financial coverage. By standardizing on a single media operating system, the group aims to reduce complexity, unlock new capabilities across its brands, and create a scalable foundation for future innovation.

About Editoria Italia

Editoria Italia is a leading Italian digital publishing group, operating a portfolio of prominent news and information brands including Libero, Il Giornale, Il Tempo, Corriere di Viterbo, Corriere di Rieti, and Moneta. The company focuses on delivering high-quality journalism at scale while continuously evolving its digital platforms to meet the evolving needs of modern audiences.

About Arc XP

Arc XP is the content platform and operating system built to power growth for ambitious media companies. Developed by The Washington Post, Arc XP is used by leading media organizations worldwide, including The Irish Times, Libération, L'Express, Madsack, Graham Media Group, and Sky News. Arc XP supports more than 2,500 sites globally and delivers billions of pageviews each month. Learn more at www.arcxp.com .

