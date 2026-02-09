Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HOTELEX Shanghai: HOTELEX 2026 Launches Green Coffee Bean Zone - A Direct Gateway for Specialty Coffee Producers into the China Market

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 launches the Green Coffee Bean Zone, a new specialty area within the Coffee and Tea Expo that connects the global coffee supply chain through trade, tasting, and professional exchange. As China and the Asia-Pacific region rank among the fastest-growing coffee markets, the zone gives international green coffee suppliers, roasters, and buyers a focused platform to explore opportunities and build long-term partnerships.


Coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages, with a global market worth over USD 200 billion, including about USD 150 billion in green coffee beans and USD 50 billion in finished beverages. China's coffee market is growing especially fast, projected to reach RMB 313 billion in 2024, up 18% year on year with a 17.1% CAGR, well above the global average.

As a core sector of HOTELEX Shanghai, the International Hospitality Equipment and Foodservice Expo, the Coffee and Tea Expo 2026 will span over 150,000 sqm, covering 37.5% of the total show area. It showcases the full coffee value chain, from cultivation and processing to roasting, logistics, and retail, and serves as a key gateway for global coffee businesses entering the Chinese market.

The Green Coffee Bean Zone is designed to support commercial trading and professional exchange, giving exhibitors access to over 280,000 professional visitors, including roasters, café owners, chain buyers, sourcing specialists, and import traders. Located at the center of the exhibition, the zone features curated programs such as the Gold Cup Sourcing Barista Exchange and shared cupping sessions, enabling direct communication and on-site business matching. Standardized cupping tables and rinse stations provide professional tasting conditions, helping exhibitors present their beans at their best.

Exhibitors also gain broad brand exposure through HOTELEX's official channels, media partners, and social platforms, extending their reach to a wider international audience. Reserve your space early on the official HOTELEX website to secure a prime location and connect with buyers from China and across Asia-Pacific.

Pre-registration:
https://reg.hotelex.cn/en/user/register?utm_medium=media&utm_source=PRN&utm_campaign=hot26

Contact Us:

Booth Inquiry:
Jason Jin
Tel: +86 21 3339 2197
Junyan.Jin@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889741/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotelex-2026-launches-green-coffee-bean-zone--a-direct-gateway-for-specialty-coffee-producers-into-the-china-market-302682431.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.