HOTELEX Shanghai: HOTELEX 2026 Launches Green Coffee Bean Zone - A Direct Gateway for Specialty Coffee Producers into the China Market

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 launches the Green Coffee Bean Zone, a new specialty area within the Coffee and Tea Expo that connects the global coffee supply chain through trade, tasting, and professional exchange. As China and the Asia-Pacific region rank among the fastest-growing coffee markets, the zone gives international green coffee suppliers, roasters, and buyers a focused platform to explore opportunities and build long-term partnerships.

Coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages, with a global market worth over USD 200 billion, including about USD 150 billion in green coffee beans and USD 50 billion in finished beverages. China's coffee market is growing especially fast, projected to reach RMB 313 billion in 2024, up 18% year on year with a 17.1% CAGR, well above the global average.

As a core sector of HOTELEX Shanghai, the International Hospitality Equipment and Foodservice Expo, the Coffee and Tea Expo 2026 will span over 150,000 sqm, covering 37.5% of the total show area. It showcases the full coffee value chain, from cultivation and processing to roasting, logistics, and retail, and serves as a key gateway for global coffee businesses entering the Chinese market.

The Green Coffee Bean Zone is designed to support commercial trading and professional exchange, giving exhibitors access to over 280,000 professional visitors, including roasters, café owners, chain buyers, sourcing specialists, and import traders. Located at the center of the exhibition, the zone features curated programs such as the Gold Cup Sourcing Barista Exchange and shared cupping sessions, enabling direct communication and on-site business matching. Standardized cupping tables and rinse stations provide professional tasting conditions, helping exhibitors present their beans at their best.

Exhibitors also gain broad brand exposure through HOTELEX's official channels, media partners, and social platforms, extending their reach to a wider international audience. Reserve your space early on the official HOTELEX website to secure a prime location and connect with buyers from China and across Asia-Pacific.

Pre-registration:

https://reg.hotelex.cn/en/user/register?utm_medium=media&utm_source=PRN&utm_campaign=hot26



Contact Us:

Booth Inquiry:

Jason Jin

Tel: +86 21 3339 2197

Junyan.Jin@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:

Lizzy Chen

Tel: +86 21 3339 2566

Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889741/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotelex-2026-launches-green-coffee-bean-zone--a-direct-gateway-for-specialty-coffee-producers-into-the-china-market-302682431.html