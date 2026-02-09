Open Health: OPEN Health Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Enterprise Growth and Decision Quality

New York and London, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN Health today announced senior leadership appointments that reinforce the company's commitment to disciplined growth, enterprise alignment, and the company's purpose of strengthening the decisions that shape care.

As healthcare grows more complex, life-sciences organizations face increasing pressure to translate science into confident decisions by clinicians, payers, and patients. OPEN Health's leadership investments reflect a deliberate focus on improving decision quality at the moments when evidence informs action.

"As medicine becomes more complex, impact is increasingly determined by the quality of decisions, not the volume of activity," said Matt D'Auria, Chief Executive Officer, OPEN Health. "These appointments strengthen our ability to help clients navigate uncertainty with judgment, readiness, and confidence, aligning growth, client partnership, and corporate narrative around a clear strategic center."

The appointments include Shauna Aherne, MBA as Global President, Enterprise Growth & Strategy; Jeremy Williams, MBA as Global Head of Brand & Communications; Brandon Boland, PhD as Global Client Partner; and Erik Sakowski, PhD as EVP, Growth Strategy for Promotional Medical Education.

Shauna Aherne, MBA brings deep experience across Medical Affairs, medical communications, and integrated commercialization. In her role, she will lead OPEN Health's global growth agenda, aligning enterprise strategy, client partnerships, and practice execution to support sustainable expansion across large-cap pharma, mid-tier organizations, and high-growth biotech-particularly at moments of clinical and commercial decision-making.

Jeremy Williams, MBA joins OPEN Health to shape and lead the company's brand and corporate communications, bringing more than 20 years of experience across agency leadership and healthcare communications. He will focus on translating OPEN Health's strategy into a clear, cohesive narrative that reinforces confidence, differentiation, and alignment-internally and externally.

Brandon Boland, PhD strengthens OPEN Health's global client leadership with a background spanning peer-reviewed science, pharmaceutical business development, and executive agency leadership. As Global Client Partner, he will focus on deepening strategic relationships and ensuring OPEN Health consistently brings clarity, judgment, and coordination to complex global engagements.

Erik Sakowski, PhD brings a strong medical foundation and a proven track record of building and scaling promotional medical education capabilities. Operating at the intersection of science, growth strategy, and clinical insight, Erik will help identify where OPEN Health can win with focus and credibility, ensuring expansion remains aligned to real decision needs in the market.

"These appointments reflect intentional investment in leaders who understand how decisions are formed, influenced, and acted upon in real-world healthcare," said Zack Lentz, Chief Commercial Officer, OPEN Health. "We are building a business that prioritizes judgment over activity, readiness over reaction, and confidence over volume, because that's what our clients need to make better decisions under pressure."

D'Auria added, "As we continue to scale, it's essential that growth, brand, and client partnership reinforce one another around a single purpose: strengthening the decisions that shape care. This leadership team reflects our commitment to disciplined growth, enterprise coherence, and long-term value creation."

ABOUT OPEN Health

OPEN Health is a global healthcare consultancy that connects science to impact by strengthening the quality of decisions that shape care. Working at the intersection of clinicians, payers, and patients, OPEN Health brings together scientific expertise, access insight, and real-world understanding to improve decision readiness and confidence at critical moments of clinical decision-making.

Built for the realities of modern healthcare, OPEN Health helps life-sciences organizations navigate complexity, reduce uncertainty, and enable confident, appropriate action by focusing on the decisions that determine what follows.

Better decisions, driven by confidence.

This is how OPEN Health connects science to impact.





To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com

