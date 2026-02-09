

On Feb. 6, the 2026 Spring Festival Gala Dinner hosted by the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, alongside a roundtable forum on mainland Chinese companies using Hong Kong as a platform to expand overseas, was successfully held in Hong Kong. The event brought together 48 officiating guests, including members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress(NPC), the Standing Committee members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference(CPPCC) National Committee, deputies to the National People's Congress, CPPCC members, and Legislative Council members. More than 200 participants also attended, including representatives from high-profile listed companies such as Insta360 (688775.SH) and Intellifusion (688343.SH), as well as national key robotics and technology firms, "specialized and sophisticated" small and medium-sized enterprises, including ENGINEAI and JR Talent, to discuss the broad prospects for mainland firms leveraging Hong Kong to go global and to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Horse. A number of high-profile figures attended the event, including Starry Lee Wai-king, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and President of the eighth Hong Kong's Legislative Council; Dr. Xu Guowei, Founding Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies; Zhong Xueyong, Founding President of the association; Dr. Ko Wing-man, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Executive Council, who also serves as the association's Permanent Honorary President; Mr. Bernard Chan Pak-li, Deputy Director for Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong government; and Tam Yiu-chung, an NPC Standing Committee member and Secretary-General of the Hong Kong Coalition, who is also a Permanent Honorary President of the association. The roundtable discussion on mainland Chinese companies leveraging Hong Kong as a springboard for overseas expansion featured Chen Guozhang, Global Strategy Executive Officer of ENGINEAI; Zheng Wenxian, Vice President of Intellifusion Technologies Co., Ltd (688343.SH); Hu Wei, Founder and Chairman of Shenzhen JR Talent Technology Ltd.; and Dr. Zichen, Executive Director and President of Alpha Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: ATGL) and Chair of the association's AI Committee. Speakers exchanged views in a lively discussion, generating a steady stream of standout quotes and key takeaways. At the event, the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies signed strategic cooperation agreements with 10 mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas via Hong Kong, aiming to support companies in accelerating their entry into international markets. The meeting also saw the establishment of the Mainland Enterprises Going Global via Hong Kong Committee. The committee will be chaired by Rock Chan Chung-nin, a deputy to the National People's Congress and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. It is expected to pool high-quality resources and professional expertise from the Greater Bay Area to help more mainland companies leverage Hong Kong as a platform for global expansion. The Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies has positioned "going global via Hong Kong," tech-finance integration, and IPO services as the three pillars of its strategy. Through a professional service framework comprising 30 specialized committees, the association aims to build a secure and efficient bridge and platform for mainland Chinese enterprises expanding overseas, supporting their orderly and secure globalisation while contributing to Hong Kong's transition from stability to prosperity. In an interview with the media, Dr. Xu Guowei, founding chairman of the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, said that Hong Kong's name originated from its role in the spice trade, underscoring its long-standing position as a major gateway for China's overseas commerce. He noted that Hong Kong's distinctive institutional advantages, well-developed financial markets, robust legal framework and simple tax regime make it an ideal springboard for mainland enterprises seeking to expand globally. He encouraged companies to leverage Hong Kong's professional services to pursue secure international expansion and reach global markets. Zhong Xueyong, founding president of the Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, said that "companies that fail to go global risk being eliminated, but those that expand overseas without proper preparation face the same outcome, thus ensuring a safe and steady path to global markets has become one of the most pressing challenges for Chinese enterprises in the current era."Zhong noted that the association is aligning its work with national policy priorities to provide mainland enterprises with professional and comprehensive support for overseas expansion, adding that Hong Kong remains a preferred gateway for companies seeking access to global markets. 09/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

