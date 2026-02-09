Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 10:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THEATRE AK'LA KARA: A BRAND NEW THEATRE EXPERIENCE; RADYATRO SHOW, COMES TO LONDON FROM ISTANBUL BY THEATRE AK'LA KARA

London audiences will have the opportunity to experience a distinctive and award-winning theatre format as Istanbul-based company Theatre Ak'la Kara presents "Radyatro Show: Around the World in 80 Days" at Shaw Theatre on 27 February at 7:30 PM.

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Jules Verne's classic novel Around the World in 80 Days, the production offers a highly original interpretation that combines live theatre with the techniques of radio drama. The result is a fast-paced, imaginative performance in which sound, movement, and storytelling take centre stage.

A BRAND NEW THEATRE EXPERIENCE FROM AK'LA KARA

Phileas Fogg, known for his punctuality, makes a bold bet that he can travel around the world in 80 days. Accompanied by his loyal servant Passepartout, he journeys across continents, facing many dangers and rescuing Aouda along the way. Although he seems to return to London one day late, the story ends with an unexpected twist.

Radyatro Show is distinguished by its live performance technique: five actors play over 40 characters while creating all dialogue, music, and sound effects on stage in real time. Using microphones, instruments, and everyday objects, like a vacuum cleaner, balloons, a steam iron, they transform simple items into vivid environments, letting the audience see how sound and story are built moment by moment.

"We invite London audiences to see - and hear - how entire world can be created with just five performers and their imagination. It's a celebration of live performance and the magic of sound." says Savas Ozdural, the format creator of this show.

Founded 15 years ago, Theatre Ak'la Kara is a Turkish theatre company recognized for innovative forms. Radyatro Show won five theatre awards in Türkiye using a world-first patented method.

Now performed in English, the London presentation marks the company's first appearance before UK audiences. Designed for viewers aged 7 to 70, the production appeals equally to theatre enthusiasts, families, and those interested in experimental performance formats.

More than a travel story, "Radyatro Show" is a theatrical exploration of time, imagination, and live creation-asking not how far one can go, but whether one can arrive in time.

Tickets available here:https://shaw-theatre.com/whats-on/radyatro-show-around-the-world-in-80-days
Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Rjpeq0GMUA
Theatre Ak'la Kara Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tiyatroaklakara?igsh=MWh6ZnQ2ajMxbXo4Mw==

Press Contacts:
DEMET SONMEZ - 07895 034596, demet@aklakara.co.uk
SAVAS OZDURAL - savas@tiyatroaklakara.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875899/THEATRE_AKLA_KARA.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-brand-new-theatre-experience-radyatro-show-comes-to-london-from-istanbul-by-theatre-akla-kara-302678879.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.