European businesses installed roughly 20 GW of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar in 2024, but only around 1 GW/2 GWh of C&I battery storage. The gap is striking. Both technologies promise lower energy bills, improved resilience, and decarbonization, but batteries are yet to achieve the same commercial traction that solar enjoys. LCP Delta's Dina Darshini asks why the gap persists.From ESS News Most decision-makers (CFOs, COOs, energy managers) are comfortable with solar's passive, intuitive value proposition: generating onsite, offsetting grid consumption, and savings per megawatt-hour. ...

