The ETS2 Frontloading Facility will provide €3 billion ($3.5 billion) to sectors set to be covered by the EU's new emissions trading system. It will support low- and middle-income households with the deployment of heat pumps and electric vehicles.The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a new €3 billion ($3.5 billion) facility for investments in cleaner heating and cooling and reducing energy demands in buildings and road transport. The ETS2 Frontloading Facility, jointly developed with the European Commission, will be available to EU member states that have transposed the EU's new emissions ...

