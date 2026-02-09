Regulatory News:

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) announces it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, said: "This recognition adds to TITAN's growing track record of sustainability leadership. It comes alongside our A score from CDP, inclusion on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, and recognition as a Climate Leader by the Financial Times. It shows market confidence in our ESG performance and highlights our value-creating decarbonization initiatives, aligned with the TITAN Forward 2029 strategy and our long-term commitment to responsible growth."

TITAN's inclusion for a second consecutive year follows a further improvement in its ESG performance, with an FTSE Russell score of 4.2, up from 3.9 in the previous year, and a ranking percentile increase to 94 from 87, highlighting continued progress across key sustainability dimensions.

Inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series confirms TITAN's continued leadership in sustainability, embedded at the core of its business strategy and grounded in a robust ESG framework and actionable targets. It reinforces the Group's long-term commitment to responsible growth, transparent governance, and value creation, while strengthening its appeal to ESG-focused global investors.

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

