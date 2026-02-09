The two 15-year power purchase agreements cover a 805 MW and a 195 MW solar project, set for construction this year, that will power data centers in Texas belonging to Google.TotalEnergies has inked two power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1 GW of new solar capacity to power data centers belonging to Google in Texas. The 15-year PPAs cover two TotalEnergies-owned sites currently under development, namely the 805 MW Wichita and 195 MW Mustang Creek projects, both located west of Dallas. Construction of both sites is expected to begin during the second quarter of this year. Once operational, ...

