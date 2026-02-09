Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
09.02.2026 11:06 Uhr
IQPC Legal Exchange: Paul Johnson CBE Confirmed as Keynote Speaker for Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK 2026

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK 2026 have announced Paul Johnson CBE as keynote speaker for the two-day event taking place 22-23 April 2026 at Hilton Syon Park, London.

Johnson will set the scene for day one of the Exchange with his opening keynote address, giving an overview of the current state of the UK economy, with insights into the implications of political / economic shifts for the audience. He will also provide his forecasts and predictions for the future of the UK economy and where things are headed.

Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK Logo

Currently Provost of The Queen's College, Oxford, a Times columnist and bestselling author, Johnson previously served for nearly 15 years as Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), where he became one of the UK's most authoritative voices on public finance and economic policy.

Johnson joins an expert speaker line-up of Chief Legal Officers, General Counsel and Chief Compliance officers, with confirmed contributors from Kiwi.com, Odeon, Oracle Life Sciences, Harbour Energy PLC, Warburtons, Uisce Éireann Irish Water, Royal Mail, Worldline, Jefferies, Cance Research UK, Primark, Danone, Randox Laboratories Limited, Ferrero, The University of Edinburgh, Lockton, Compass Group, Litera, Mitratech, Dow Jones, Altumatium, SpeakUp, S-RM and CounselLink.

The Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK brings together senior in-house legal and compliance leaders from across the UK and Ireland for two days of closed-door discussion and peer-led insight, focusing on shared challenges around:

  • Regulatory uncertainty amid fast-paced global changes,
  • Becoming a business enabler by proactively engaging with all business units to identify and unlock sustainable commercial growth opportunities, while managing risks that hinder expansion,
  • Leading with integrity and trust in a time when continued headlines reveal corporate failures in ethical lapses and cultural breakdowns,
  • And preparation for legal tech transformation, which is not just about adopting new tools but being equipped with the adaptive skills and processes to thrive.

Further information on the agenda, speakers, venue, and partners is available in the Event Guide, which can be downloaded from the event website.

About:

About Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK

The Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange UK is the invitation-only event for Chief Legal Officers, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers, providing a closed-door setting for peer-led discussion, strategic insight, and practical exchange on key issues including regulation, governance, compliance, and organisational risk. More information is available from the website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878105/Paul_Johnson_CBE.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878104/Corporate_Counsel_and_Compliance_Exchange_UK_Logo.jpg

Paul Johnson CBE

Contact:
exchange.info@iqpc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paul-johnson-cbe-confirmed-as-keynote-speaker-for-corporate-counsel-and-compliance-exchange-uk-2026-302681254.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
