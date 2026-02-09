Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLYH | ISIN: US12504L1098 | Ticker-Symbol: RF6
Stuttgart
09.02.26 | 12:47
142,00 Euro
-1,39 % -2,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,00143,0013:15
142,00143,0011:01
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 11:36 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ex-CBRE Paul Saville-King Appointed Group Chief Executive Officer at Unispace

Integrated strategy, design and construction leader to guide Unispace through next phase of global growth

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unispace, a global leader in integrated workplace strategy, design and construction, today announced the appointment of Paul Saville-King as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2026.

Ex-CBRE Paul Saville-King Appointed Group Chief Executive Officer at Unispace

"Paul brings the right mix of industry, global and leadership experience for where Unispace is heading," said Jodi Ingham, Managing Director at PAG. "We see this appointment as an important step in strengthening the business and supporting its next phase of growth."

Paul joins from CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, where he held a series of senior executive roles, most recently as Chief Product Officer of Global Workplace Solutions and previously as Global President of Project Management. In these roles, he led more than 10,000 professionals globally and served as Chief Transition Officer for CBRE's strategic investment in Turner & Townsend. Earlier in his career, Paul served on the board of Norland Managed Services for ten years and spent seventeen years in technical operations and leadership roles with Honeywell.

"The importance of the workplace is fundamentally changing," said Paul Saville-King. "Unispace is one of very few companies globally that can genuinely integrate strategy, design and build to create workplaces that drive organisational performance, not just house people. I'm looking forward to working with the team and our clients to deliver on that promise."

In his role as Group CEO, Paul will focus on strengthening Unispace's integrated global delivery model, deepening sector partnerships, and supporting clients as they navigate changing real estate conditions across global markets.

About Unispace

Unispace is a global leader in integrated workplace strategy, design, and construction, with more than 600 employees across 27 studios in 13 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

By bringing strategy, design, and construction together from the start, Unispace supports clients navigating complex portfolio change across technology, life sciences, legal, financial, and professional services creating spaces that spark brilliance in people to drive performance, culture, and long-term growth.

Unispace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889841/Unispace_CEO.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ex-cbre-paul-saville-king-appointed-group-chief-executive-officer-at-unispace-302682477.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.