FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Expands the Northeast Zone, including 54.91 g/t Gold over 1.95 Metres in 95 Metre Step-out at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from three additional holes of its 2025/26 diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project ("Mustajärvi"or the "Project") in Lapland, Finland. These holes generally come from the north side of the Northeast and East Zones. Drill hole 25MJ009 stepped out almost 100 metres from the high-grade intercepts at the Northeast Zone (NEZ) to test for continuation along the shear zone (see Figure 1). The hole intersected several high-grade gold-mineralized intervals, including:

1.95 metres averaging 54.91 g/t Au from 102.75 metres, including 1.05 metres at 101 g/t Au; and

3.0 metres averaging 7.75 g/t Au from184.80 metres, including 1.0 metre at 18.65 g/t Au.

The drill hole also encountered some lower grade intercepts that are atypical for Mustajärvi, including14.4 metres at 0.75 g/t Au from 68.40 metres depth and 2.9 metres at 1.23 g/t Au from 95.50 metres depth.

Drill hole 25MJ011 also intercepted some strong gold mineralization farther northeast along the shear zone. Collared almost 400 metres east of 25MJ009, 25MJ011 cut 1.25 metres averaging 8.17 g/t Au from 41.50 metres downhole, including 0.65 metres at 14.05 g/t Au. Drillhole 25MJ010 was drilled in a southeasterly direction, potentially almost parallel to a targeted fault zone. It did not return significant gold mineralization.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the new results, "These new drill results from Mustajärvi come from the north side of the system, in a gap between the Northeast and East Zones. The most important element of this news is that drill hole 25MJ009 hit significant high-grade mineralization that extends the Northeast Zone well into this gap. We believe two fault zones may come together in this target area, so additional drilling in this gap area will be driven by our geophysics and structural model. We are excited to continue the drilling and improve our models, as we advance toward the first mineral resource estimate at Mustajärvi."

This work is part of the ongoing diamond drill program at Mustajärvi, which is expected to exceed 10,000 metres before the end of spring 2026. The program mixes infill and step-out drilling at existing mineralized zones and tests some new targets both proximal and distal to the main mineralized structures. The team has now completed the first two rounds of drilling, including 30 drill holes totalling 7,662.2 metres. Logging of drill core is ongoing, and assays are pending for the remaining 19 drill holes. The team is planning the third round of drilling, which is expected to commence by mid-March 2026.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Summary

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The Project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to commencement of the current program, and drilling has so far delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike.



Figure 1. Drill Holes 25MJ009 - 25MJ011 at the Mustajärvi Project, Northeast and East Zones.

Drill hole 25MJ009 was drilled 95 metres east of previous NEZ drilling that returned high-grade gold intercepts (see the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021). The hole was collared farther north than would have been preferred, in order to offset from the highway right-of-way. The goal was to confirm that mineralization continued towards the East Zone as suggested by the low-magnetic corridor, which is interpreted as part of the Mustajärvi Shear zone.

This drill hole was well mineralized, intersecting several stacked gold-bearing intervals. The shallower intervals include a zone of 14.4 metres that averaged 0.75 g/t Au from 68.4 metres downhole. This interval was hosted in highly deformed and fractured metasedimentary rocks with common quartz-carbonate- tourmaline-pyrite veins. Disseminated pyrite and specularite are also commonly associated with these lower grade intervals. Taken together, these zones in the upper portion of the hole that average around 1.0 g/t gold or less are atypical for the Mustajärvi deposit. In previous drilling, Company geologists have noted significant widths of lower grade gold mineralization on the flanks of higher-grade zones or in holes that could be classified as "near misses" of the high-grade structurally controlled mineralization.

At 102.75 metres downhole, the drill cut narrow high-grade mineralization, an interval of 1.95 metres averaging 54.91 g/t Au, including 1.05 metres at 101 g/t Au. This was related to a quartz-tourmaline-pyrite vein where the pyrite occurs as semi-massive bands and patches within oxidised and silicified core, which is overprinted by tourmaline-rich quartz vein breccia. The deepest high-grade mineralization was 3 metres at 7.75 g/t Au, including 1 metre at 18.65 g/t from 184.40 metres downhole. This mineralization was related to a vuggy textured quartz-pyrite vein in a fault zone with pseudomorphs after bladed calcite.

25MJ010 was collared in metasedimentary rocks roughly 190 metres north from drill hole 25MJ009 and drilled towards the southeast. This drill hole intersected strongly magnetic mafic intrusive rocks, which confirmed the magnetic high visible on the Company's ground magnetic interpretation (Figure 1). The mafic intrusive rocks are likely part of a sill that dips to the south. Farther southeast in the East Zone, high-grade gold commonly occurs just above and below these mafic sills. Given the angle of this drill hole, these favourable horizons, if they exist here, may have been missed.

The metasedimentary rocks in the hole are altered, but there were no significant gold assays. The narrow veins at depth may indicate encroachment on a fault zone, which is interpreted to cut through this area.

25MJ011 was collared approximately 300 metres west from the centre of the East Zone and stepped out approximately 90 metres southwest from the closest drill hole (21MJ005) (Figure 1). This hole was drilled to the north-northwest, targeting a nearby base-of-till (BoT) anomaly of 0.47 g/t gold. Two shallow intercepts appear to confirm the presence of a mineralized structure, which may explain the BoT anomaly and the shallow intercept from 21MJ005 (1.0 metre at 3.79 g/t Au). The zone is evidenced by pervasively altered metasediments with thin quartz-tourmaline veins and higher concentrations of pyrite correlating with better gold results. The best interval was 1.35 metres averaging 8.17 g/t Au, confirming the BoT-anomaly and improving upon the intercept from drill hole 21MJ005 to the east.

Table 1.Selected Drill Intercepts in Drillholes 25MJ009 - 25MJ011

(Cut-off Grade 0.4 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 25MJ009 59.20 60.15 0.95 0.67 68.4 82.8 14.4* 0.75 89.70 92.7 3.0 0.5 95.5 98.4 2.9 1.13 102.75 104.7 1.95 54.91 Including 102.75 103.80 1.05 101 184.80 187.8 3 7.75 Including 184.80 185.8 1 18.65 238.70 241.35 2.65 0.51 25MJ010 No significant results 25MJ011 26.00 27.00 1 0.41 41.50 42.85 1.35 8.17 Including 42.20 42.85 0.65 14.05 * Including 0.7 metres of core loss All intervals are expressed as core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Plunge (°) Final Depth (m) 25MJ009 428516.9 7500805 340 80 268.6 25MJ010 428521.1 7500995 125 50 370.9 25MJ011 428789.2 7501034 335 50 107.1

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company's core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling ¼ core and crush stage duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the drill core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä or to the GeoPool Exploration Hub for core cutting. The split drill core samples were then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps at ALS Sodankylä, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having strong mining laws and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

