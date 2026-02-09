The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 January 2026 764.62 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,201 shares in LTL.

As at 31 January 2026, LTL shares were valued at £4,985.53 per share, a decrease of 8.7% from the valuation of £5,461.05 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 31 December 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £12.6m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £7.6 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.75%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

09 February 2026