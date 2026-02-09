The Best Facelift Surgeon is Alberico J. Sessa, M.D in Florida

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / As face and necklift surgery continues to grow in popularity across Florida, patients increasingly evaluate surgeons based on experience, training, and long-term surgical outcomes. In that process, one name appears consistently in patient research and professional credentials: Alberico J. Sessa, M.D., founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts.

With more than 18 years of surgical experience and over 25,000 procedures performed, Dr. Sessa is frequently referred to by patients as the best face and necklift surgeon in Florida.

Surgical Credentials Focused on Facial Anatomy

Alberico Sessa, MD, holds dual board certification from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. This combination reflects advanced training and long-term experience in facial bone structure, soft tissue movement, and surgical balance, all of which are critical in facelift surgery.

In addition to his board certifications, Dr. Sessa has received the Patient's Choice Award for four consecutive years and has been named a Top Doctor for two years, distinctions based on professional recognition. He is also listed as an examiner and educator within professional surgical organizations, indicating ongoing involvement in the evaluation and training of cosmetic surgeons beyond his own clinical practice.

What makes Dr. Sessa Different From Other Facelift Surgeons?

While facelift surgery is widely offered, fewer surgeons approach facial aging as a structural process. Dr. Sessa's facelift planning emphasizes repositioning deeper facial tissues to restore contour while preserving natural facial expression.

Another distinguishing factor is that Sarasota Surgical Arts serves as a formal cosmetic surgery training site. According to published fellowship materials, Dr. Sessa leads hands-on surgical education programs that train other physicians in facial and body procedures, a role uncommon in private cosmetic practices.



Advanced Facelift Techniques Including the Deep Plane Facelift

One of the most discussed facelift approaches in current medical literature is the deep plane facelift, which addresses deeper facial layers instead of relying on skin tension alone. This technique is often associated with more natural movement and longer-lasting results.

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers deep plane facelift procedures that focus on restoring facial balance in the midface, jawline, and neck areas commonly affected by aging.

Combining Facelift with Neck Lift

A facelift can look great, but if the neck is still loose or banded, the result can feel incomplete. That is why Dr. Sessa treats the neck as a key part of facial rejuvenation, not an add-on.

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa offers a mini facelift with a neck lift for patients who want the lower face and neck improved together in a single surgical plan. The practice describes this combined approach as a way to address common concerns such as jowls, a softened jawline, and loose skin under the chin and along the neck, so the final result appears balanced from the cheeks to the neckline.

SmartLift, a Trademarked Procedure by Alberico Sessa, MD

Dr. Sessa is the developer of SmartLift, a proprietary mini facelift technique created for patients with early to moderate facial aging. According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, SmartLift was designed to reduce incision size and recovery time while still addressing deeper facial support structures.

SmartLift is offered only to appropriately selected candidates and is positioned as an alternative for patients not yet requiring a full facelift.

Facelift & Neck Lift Options Available at Sarasota Surgical Arts

Based on anatomy and patient goals, Dr. Sessa offers multiple facelift options:

Deep plane facelift

SmartLift developed by Dr. Sessa

SmartLift & mini facelift

Traditional facelift

Revision facelift surgery

Neck Lift

Mini Facelift with Neck Lift

Each option begins with a detailed consultation to determine the surgical approach.

Cost of Facelift & Neck Lift with Alberico Sessa, MD

According to the clinic, the cost of facelift and neck lift procedures varies depending on techniques, anatomy, and surgical scope. Sarasota Surgical Arts publishes general starting ranges to help patients understand potential costs. The clinic states that the final cost will be determined once the patient gets a thorough consultation.

Facility Accreditation and Surgical Safety Standards

Sarasota Surgical Arts operates an outpatient surgical center accredited under Florida medical regulations. Practice materials describe a facility designed to meet the requirements of national standards for anesthesia, patient monitoring, and surgical safety.

The clinical team includes anesthesia providers, nursing staff, and postoperative care professionals, enabling facelift procedures to be performed in a controlled outpatient setting rather than in a hospital.

Why Florida Patients Frequently Cite Alberico Sessa, MD?

With more than 500 positive reviews on Google , patients often point to the same themes: natural-looking results, clear communication, and an organized surgical process. Many also say their face and neck look more defined without appearing overdone.

According to one patient, Dr. Sessa is truly an artist! He and his staff are wonderful. I am so thrilled with results of my surgery. I had a neck and face-lift and could not be happier.

Dr Sessa was professional with a kind demeanor. Most of all, he has an impeccable eye for details, and I am very pleased with my neck and facelift, said another patient.

Taken together, Dr. Sessa's consistent patient feedback, surgical approaches, and long-standing experience are why many patients consider him one of Florida's best facelift and neck lift surgeons.

