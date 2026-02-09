Shanghai Sixunited Intelligent Technology Co,Ltd: Shanghai's "AI + Manufacturing" Benchmark Gains Momentum as SIXUNITED Sets Its Sights on the Hundred-Billion-Yuan Milestone

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / On February 8, 2026, at a pivotal moment for the advancement of Shanghai's "Empowering Manufacturing with AI" strategy and the deep integration of artificial intelligence with manufacturing, SIXUNITED, one of Shanghai's first designated "AI + Manufacturing" benchmark enterprises, hosted the "Together Forward, United by AI" Sixunited Intelligent 18th Anniversary Appreciation Gala & 2025 Year-End Appreciation Banquet in Shanghai.

At the event, SIXUNITED officially announced its dual strategic targets for 2026:annual shipments of 15 million units and revenue of RMB 10 billion. This milestone underscores the company's robust capabilities in the "AI + Manufacturing" domain and is set to inject fresh momentum into Shanghai's ambition to build a globally leading AI-driven manufacturing cluster and a world-class artificial intelligence industry hub.

Eighteen Years of Deep Roots: Growing in Sync with Shanghai's Manufacturing Transformation

Founded in Shanghai in 2007, SIXUNITED has evolved over 18 years from a local startup into a globally leading full-stack AI solution provider, with its growth closely aligned with Shanghai's manufacturing upgrade and industrial transformation.

Through long-term, in-depth strategic collaboration with AMD, SIXUNITED has established a strong competitive edge in "AI + Manufacturing." As AMD's first and exclusive global ODM partner for the Strix Halo platform, SIXUNITED achieved the world's first mass production launch of the full lineup of AMD Ryzen AI 300 and 400 series processors, marking a successful transformation from traditional hardware manufacturing to end-to-end empowerment spanning chips, devices, and application scenarios.

Today, SIXUNITED operates seven intelligent manufacturing bases and seven R&D centers worldwide, with business coverage extending to over 100 countries and regions across five continents, positioning the company as a key global representative of Shanghai's "AI + Manufacturing" industry.

Chairman Cao Yalian: AMD's Long-Term Trust Is a Core Driver of SIXUNITED's Rise in AI

At the event, Cao Yalian, Founder and Chairman of SIXUNITED, expressed sincere appreciation for AMD's long-standing support. He noted that AMD's technological empowerment and strategic trust-from early-stage exploration to deep strategic alignment-have been fundamental to SIXUNITED's rapid ascent in the AI arena.The two companies' close collaboration on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 project has enabled SIXUNITED to achieve significant global influence in AI inference, securing a world-leading market position, with related solutions accounting for the largest share of AMD's global recommended programs.Currently, the partnership spans X3D, Turing, MIT, and other high-end product lines, forming a comprehensive, full-stack synergy that lays a solid foundation for SIXUNITED's 2026 objectives. Looking ahead, SIXUNITED and AMD will continue to deepen cooperation across AI PCs, servers, and data centers, jointly advancing the next chapter of "AI + Manufacturing" innovation.

Strong Government and Ecosystem Support Accelerates Strategic Execution

In his remarks, Li Jiang, Deputy Secretary of the Zhongshan Subdistrict Party Working Committee and Director of the Subdistrict Office, highlighted SIXUNITED's deep integration with regional industrial upgrading. He emphasized that Zhongshan Subdistrict will continue to provide comprehensive policy and service support, fostering upstream and downstream collaboration to further advance the implementation of the "Empowering Manufacturing with AI" strategy.

Yang Jingzhou, Vice President of Channel Sales for AMD Greater China, highly praised the achievements of the partnership. He stated that AMD will further strengthen full-stack collaboration with SIXUNITED, ensure fixed annual order support, and continue investing in high-end product lines as well as AI PCs, servers, and data centers-fully supporting SIXUNITED's 2026 strategic goals and jointly contributing to Shanghai's world-class AI industry development.

A Replicable Model for "AI + Manufacturing" Transformation

As one of Shanghai's first "AI + Manufacturing" benchmark enterprises, SIXUNITED has consistently delivered practical, scalable solutions for industrial intelligence. Reflecting its strong technical foundation and execution capability, seven core technical experts from SIXUNITED received the 2024 Shanghai Key Industry Talent Special Award, underscoring the company's depth in talent and core technologies.

In a media interview, Chairman Cao Yalian emphasized that Shanghai remains a critical base for SIXUNITED's three core businesses: AI PCs, AI servers, and AI data centers. The company has long maintained close cooperation with municipal and district governments, actively participating in the compilation of the 2025 Shanghai "AI + Manufacturing" Development White Paper, and has been designated as a primary AI partner and benchmark enterprise in Shanghai.

Looking ahead, SIXUNITED will continue to anchor its development in Shanghai-particularly in Songjiang District-leveraging its benchmark role to drive industry-wide upgrading through full-stack AI deployment and contribute to Shanghai's ambition of becoming a global AI hub.

Full-Stack AI Terminal Matrix Demonstrates Strong Execution Capabilities

To support the realization of its 2026 targets, SIXUNITED showcased a comprehensive AI terminal portfolio co-developed with AMD, addressing diverse application scenarios: xN25 AI Laptop: weighing under 1 kg and just 15.95 mm thin, enabling offline document summarization and real-time multilingual transcription for intelligent, mobile productivity. xN88 Mini AI Workstation: delivering up to 120W TDP and 50 TOPS NPU performance in a compact 1L form factor, capable of running hundred-billion-parameter models to provide cost-effective computing power for SMEs. Industrial AI All-in-One Systems: integrated with high-performance AMD NPUs, precisely tailored for intelligent manufacturing applications such as equipment inspection. On the software side, AI Assistant 3.0 and the EAM Enterprise Agent Management Platform are deeply optimized for AMD hardware, supporting both cloud-based and local deployment models. These solutions have already been deployed across multiple industries, delivering tangible cost reductions and efficiency gains.

Industry Leaders Discuss the Path Forward for "AI + Manufacturing"

The event also featured a roundtable discussion themed "Together Forward, United by AI," bringing together executives from AMD, Shoujie Technology, Jingyao Zhiyuan, and SIXUNITED, moderated by Dai Guangcheng, General Manager of Shanghai Xiaoqing Computing Technology Co., Ltd.

Panelists shared insights from perspectives including chip platforms, enterprise-terminal integration, scenario deployment, and market demand. Key consensus points included: Democratization of computing power as an inevitable trend, with intelligent computing becoming foundational across all application layers. AI transitioning from demonstrations to real-world deployment, with secure, real-time, locally deployable solutions that flexibly integrate with the cloud becoming essential. A firm industry shift toward "results-driven AI," where technology must deeply embed into core business processes to generate measurable value. Market demand evolving from standalone hardware to turnkey, out-of-the-box AI solutions.

Participants agreed that AI is entering a phase of pragmatic, integrated development, requiring closer ecosystem collaboration to bring inclusive intelligent computing to scale and empower digital transformation across industries.

Moving Forward: From Shanghai to the Global Stage

From a Shanghai-based startup to a core global partner of AMD and a recognized "AI + Manufacturing" benchmark enterprise, SIXUNITED's 18-year journey mirrors the high-quality growth of Shanghai's AI industry. Standing at a new strategic starting point, SIXUNITED reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ecosystem collaboration with partners such as AMD, focusing on AI terminal innovation and scenario-driven deployment, and fully advancing toward its 2026 targets of 15 million units shipped and RMB 10 billion in revenue.

At the same time, the company aims to leverage its benchmark role to unite upstream and downstream partners, contributing robust technological capabilities and proven industrial practices to Shanghai's vision of a world-class AI industry hub-and driving China's "AI + Manufacturing" sector into its next phase of high-quality development.

