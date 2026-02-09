Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christoph Barrow to Brand President of Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks"), effective immediately. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

"Yolks is hitting a true inflection point this year as interest from franchisees and landlords has stepped up materially, and our pipeline of 2026 openings is building quickly," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Promoting Christoph to Brand President is a natural step as we lean into the brand's growth cycle. With Christoph stepping into the role of Brand President, we have the leadership in place to capitalize on that demand and drive the next chapter of growth."

Yolks has development agreements already in place across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada with continued demand from experienced multi-unit operators. Happy Belly now has 666 contractually committed retail locations across its portfolio of emerging restaurant brands, reinforcing its position as one of Canada's fastest-growing multi-brand restaurant companies.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

