Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 12:18 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AV-Comparatives Publishes Security Survey 2026: Global Trends in Cybersecurity Adoption and Threat Perception

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent authority on cybersecurity testing and research, today announced the release of the Security Survey 2026, a comprehensive global study capturing current user behavior, technology preferences, and threat perceptions in IT security. Based on responses from 1,328 participants across 87 countries, the survey provides a data-driven snapshot of how individuals and organizations approach digital protection in an evolving threat landscape.

AV-Comparatives Logo

Most-Used Desktop Security Solutions

One of the key findings of the survey is the continued reliance on a small group of established desktop security vendors. A clear majority of respondents report using commercial or paid security solutions, indicating a sustained preference for comprehensive protection over free alternatives. Among the most widely used desktop security products are Bitdefender, Kaspersky and ESET, with Microsoft's security solutions also playing a significant role.

These results underline the importance of trust, brand recognition and proven testing results in users' security choices, while also revealing regional differences in vendor adoption.

Operating Systems and Platform Trends

The survey highlights ongoing shifts in operating system usage. Windows 11 is now the most used desktop operating system among respondents, reflecting continued migration away from older, now unsupported, Windows versions. In parallel, the data shows that Linux usage has reached levels comparable to macOS within the survey population, suggesting a growing acceptance of Linux as a viable desktop platform among security-aware users.

On mobile devices, Android maintains its dominant position globally, while iOS continues to attract a strong user base, particularly among professionals and advanced users.

Perceived Sources of Cyberattacks

Beyond technology adoption, the Security Survey 2026 provides insight into how users perceive global cyber threats. When asked which countries they most fear as potential sources of cyberattacks, respondents most frequently named Russia and China, followed by the United States and North Korea.

Additionally, a notable proportion of participants expressed concern about domestic surveillance and internal threats within their own countries.

Practical Insights for the Security Community

While the survey is not intended to represent the global population as a whole, it offers valuable insights for cybersecurity professionals, vendors, researchers and policymakers. Trends such as the continuing preference of commercial security solutions, the dominance of Windows 11, the growing relevance of Linux, and evolving perceptions of state-sponsored threat actors provide meaningful context for strategic decision-making.

Access the Full Report

The AV-Comparatives Security Survey 2026 is available free of charge and without registration at:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-security-survey-2026-published/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889807/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/av-comparatives-publishes-security-survey-2026-global-trends-in-cybersecurity-adoption-and-threat-perception-302682499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.