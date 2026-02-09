New research from Italy has shown that agrivoltaic systems can reduce potato yield by up to 15% compared to full-light cropping. However, moderate early-season shading was found to delay soil-moisture depletion, extending biomass accumulation and improving water-use efficiency.Researchers from the University of Florence in Italy have analyzed the impact of an agrivoltaic facility on potato farming through a modeling framework combining PV power production, high-resolution shading mapping, process-based biomass growth and economic analysis. "In this paper, we did not carry out a dedicated field ...

